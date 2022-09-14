Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend: 9/14– 9/18

Denver’s weather is slowly cooling but the events for the weekend are staying hot. Start off the weekend with spoken word at Punketry and end it by getting global at the Denver International Festival. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a glimpse at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Wednesday, September 14

Punketry

When: September 14, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 donation at entry

The Lowdown: Black Market Translation partners with Mutiny Information Cafe to combine poetry and punk together for the perfect combination to create Punketry. This Wednesday you can listen to performances from Reed Bye, Caitlan Mitchell, Rob Geisen, Marcus If and Matt Clifford.

Seven Grand Cocktail Class

When: September 14, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Seven Grand, 1855 Blake St.#160, Denver

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Seven Grand presents a cocktail class with George Dickel Whiskey. You can learn how to make four different cocktails with three different whiskies from Dickel throughout the evening.

Thursday, September 15

Mixology w/ Mythology: A Cocktail Class

When: September 15, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Mythology Distillery, 3622 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $75, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore your inner mixologist during Mixology w/ Mythology: A Cocktail Class. The class offers an evening to learn how to create three different cocktails using Mythology Distillery’s pours. You can also nibble on appetizers as you create.

Summer Sunset Soiree

When: September 15, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Jacquard Hotel & Rooftop, 222 Milwaukee St., Denver

Cost: Free, reserve here

The Lowdown: The Jacquard Hotel & Rooftop hosts a Summer Sunset Soiree at Kisbee on the Roof. You can jam out to beats from DJ Pruitt, imbibe in drinks and take in a view of the city.

Cervezas for Causes

When: September 15, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado presents Cervezas for Causes. The event features a happy hour with a partnership with a local non-profit. This Thursday, Cervecería Colorado teams up with Museo De Las Americas. You can sip on some lovingly brewed beer and raise funds for the organization.

Artist on the Rise

When: September 15, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block continues its Artist on the Rise series. You can rock out to a live performance from the local musician Grant Livingston in the alley while sipping on a cocktail from Dairy Block’s many establishments.

Friday, September 16

The Dirty South Exhibition Opening Celebration

When: September 16, 6 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art presents The Dirty South Opening Celebration. You can have the chance to explore the opening of The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse exhibition, dance to beats from a DJ, delight in snacks and beverages and more.

Denver Oktoberfest

When: September 16 – 25

Where: 2100 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver’s Oktoberfest is back for a four-day festival spanning the course of two different weekends. You can get the chance to grab a stein at the 52nd annual event and taste turkey legs, soft pretzels, traditional German-style brews and more.

Snowed In Sweepstakes

When: September 16 – 18

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle hosts a Snowed In Sweepstakes. You can have the chance to win one of three 2021 Snowed In gift boxes with five different variation cans. You can enter by asking for a ticket in the taproom, online and two entries by purchasing a 19-ounce can of the Friday release of Snowed In Coconut 2022 this weekend.

Oktoberfest at ViewHouse

When: September 16 – 25

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Don your lederhosen for some Oktoberfest fun at ViewHouse. You can celebrate the German holiday with soft pretzels and cheese, beer specials, live music and more.

Firefly Handmade Fall Market

When: September 16 – 18

Where: Pearl Street Pedestrian Mall, 1352 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a stroll through The Pearl Street Pedestrian Mall during a Firefly Handmade Fall Market. You can shop from more than 100 different artisan vendors, listen to live music and more throughout the day.

Pumpkin Spice Release Day

When: September 16, 3 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the coming of fall with the Pumpkin Spice Release Day. Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse presents a Pumpkin Spice Liqueur with notes of nutmeg, cinnamon and flavors of fresh-baked pie. You can snag a bottle, delight in a special menu and jam out to live music throughout the night.

Saturday, September 17

Diebolt 9th Anniversary Party

When: September 17 – 18

Where: Diebolt Brewing Company, 3855 Mariposa St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to nine years of business with Diebolt Brewing during a Diebolt 9th Anniversary Party. You can take part in two days of tapping, beer releases, jamming out to live music and even a bazaar to shop from for a whole weekend of fun.

West Denver Brewery Bike Loop

When: September 17, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Odell Brewing Company -Sloan’s Lake, 1625 Perry St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Put the pedal to the metal during the West Denver Brewery Bike Loop. You can dress up to a Football/NFL theme for a wild and wonderful ride around the loop.

Oktoberfest on the Block When: September 17 – October 3 Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Dairy Block presents Oktoberfest on the Block. Throughout the month of September and into October you can take part in Oktoberfest activities such as beer tastings, drink specials and hotel packages. For more information, check here.

2 SNAPS Up! ’90s VS 2000’s Dance Party

When: September 17, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Triangle Denver, 2036 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Let your freak flag fly at the 2 SNAPS Up! ’90s VS 2000’s Dance Party. You can dance till you drop to the best ’90s and 2000’s hits from DJs on Triangle Denver’s dance floor while getting that weekday stress out.

Convergiversary: Day Party

When: September 17, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Convergence Station, 1338 1st St., Denver

Cost: $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Meow Wolf marks one year of Convergence Station with a Convergiversary: Day Party. You can explore of mindblowing immersive and interactive art experience, get your party on with different surprises, take part in an artist village and more.

Saturday Night Bazaar

When: September 17, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: 1611 Raleigh St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Explore the streets of Sloan’s Lake neighborhood during the Saturday Night Bazaar. The evening is hosted by DenverBazaar and features over 50 local vendors presenting their goods. You can sip on a glass of wine or beer from a cash bar and shop all of the amazing fashion, art and more.

Denver Beer Co’s 11th Anniversary Party

When: September 17, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co. Platte St., 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Crack open a cold one during the Denver Beer Co’s 11th Anniversary Party. The party will feature limited edition glassware, giveaways, special anniversary brews, food from food trucks and more. This year you can also have a chance at winning tickets to every Denver Beer Co. event for a whole year.

Outdoor Movie Night

When: September 17, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Hale Park, 4128 E. 10th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $39, get tickets here

The Lowdown: 9+CO hosts an Outdoor Movie Night. You can take part in a Mamma Mia sing-a-long and Silent Disco pre-show experience in Hale Park to take in the last bits of Summer.

Jamming on the Jetty

When: September 17, 2 – 7 p.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake, Oak St. and W. Byron Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jamming on the Jetty is back with a festival opening, live music from local musicians, food and drink vendors and more. The proceeds from the event benefit Sloan’s Lake going towards cleaning and restoring efforts.

The Dirty South Curator Conversation

When: September 17, 2 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art hosts The Dirty South Curator Conversation. The event features a conversation with curator Valerie Cassel Oliver to discuss the new The Dirty South exhibition.

Taste of The Middle East Festival

When: September 17, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $75 – $100, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience Middle Eastern Culture while staying in Denver with the Taste of The Middle East Festival. You can watch performances from George Nehme, George Nehme, Samer Murad and more while delighting in Middle Eastern bites and sips.

Horror Book Club

When: September 17, 6 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Aspen Grove, 7301 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your spook on during a Horror Book Club. Tattered Cover Aspen Grove hosts the club with a dive into the novel A Black and Endless Sky by Matthew Lyons during the month of September.

Sunday, September 18

Celebrity Chef Dinner

When: September 18, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Urban Farmer, 1659 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $150, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Urban Farmer’s Executive Chef Ryan Rau collaborates with five top celebrity chefs to present a six-course dinner. The menu includes Heart of Palm Ceviche, Crispy Brussels, Stuffed Peking Quail and more. The proceeds from the event benefit No Kid Hungry.

Yoga in the Park

When: September 18, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: City Park, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Get donation-based tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of your weekly stresses during Yoga in the Park. The event features a free yoga session in City Park guided by a yoga instructor. You can participate in a vinyasa yoga flow and bring a dish to share for a community picnic. Make sure to bring a mat to practice on and water to stay hydrated.

Film on the Field

When: September 18, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stanley Marketplace presents Film on the Field. You can grab a blanket or a chair to sit out on the Field at Stanley to watch a viewing of The Goonies under the stars.

People + Produce

When: September 18, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Tap and Burger Belleview, 4910 S Newport St., Denver

Cost: Free, RSVP here

The Lowdown: Explore the weekly People + Produce farmers market. The fresh summer outdoor market offers local and sustainably grown produce, baked goods and other new finds all located at the Belleview Station.

Denver International Festival

When: September 18, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a trip around the globe while strolling around Denver’s Civic Center Park during the Denver International Festival. The festival features food trucks galore, live music, live art demonstrations, over 40 vendors and more – all with a global flare.

Mark Your Calendar

Anderman Photography Lecture: Edward Ranney

When: September 20, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20, tickets available here

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Book Club

When: September 20, 6 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Aspen Grove, 7301 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton

Cost: Free admission

Indigenous Film: Blackbird

When: September 21, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Dirty South Showcase

When: September 24, 6 p.m.

Where: The Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $20, tickets available here