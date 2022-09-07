Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend: 9/07– 9/11

Denver is turning autumnal with a wide lineup of unique events this weekend. Kick it off with International Bacon Day and end it by shopping local at a Made By Us Market. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a glance at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Wednesday, September 7

International Bacon Day at Snooze

When: September 7

Where: All Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Snooze, an A.M. Eatery partners with No Kid Hungry to celebrate International Bacon Day. On September 7 Snooze will offer Bacon Day pancake specials such as The Graceland Pancake and a Bacon and Eggs Pancake.

Uncorked! Comedy Show

When: September 7, 7:45 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a glass of wine and let out a laugh during an Uncorked! Comedy Show. You can watch sets from local comedians while imbibing in an Infinite Monkey wine or wine slush.

Thursday, September 8

Cervezas for Causes

When: September 8, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado presents Cervezas for Causes. The event features a happy hour with a partnership with a local non-profit. This Thursday, Cervecería Colorado teams up with Environmental Learning for Kids Education Center. You can sip on some lovingly brewed beer and raise funds for the organization.

Mixology w/ Mythology: A Cocktail Class

When: September 8, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Mythology Distillery, 3622 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $75, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore your inner mixologist at Mixology w/ Mythology: A Cocktail Class. The class offers an evening to learn how to create three different cocktails using Mythology Distillery’s pours. You can also snack on appetizers as you mix.

Movies at McGregor

When: September 8, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a lawn chair and chill during Movies at McGregor Square. This Thursday you can view a film on the 66-foot LED screen while snacking on concessions and imbibing in bar pours.

Friday, September 9

Keeper’s Heart Tasting

When: September 9, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Celtic on Market, 1400 Market St., Denver

Cost: RSVP with QR Code

The Lowdown: Keeper’s Heart presents a special tasting at Celtic on Market. You can experience an evening with master distiller Brian Nation while delighting in Irish whiskey.

American Field Fall Market When: September 9 – 10 Where: Dairy Block Alleyway, 1800 Wazee St., Denver Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Support local brands while embracing fall at the American Field Fall Market. Dairy Block partners with American Field to host an array of vendors offering hiking items, food and anything else fall-centered.

Earth Illuminated: Dark Mode

When: September 9 – October 30

Where: Earth Illuminated, 500 16th Street Mall, Denver

Cost: $25 – $39, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Earth Illuminated is back in Denver with a whole new experience, Earth Illuminated: Dark Mode. The immersive installation pulls you through the wild beauties of nature with the lens of night’s darkness using light displays, projections and special effects.

Westword Music Showcase

When: September 9 – 10

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $45 – $85, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to some sick beats at the Westword Music Showcase. You can see live performances from The Flaming Lips, The Mañanas, Neoma and more. The two-day event sells out fast make sure to grab your tickets quickly to rock out throughout the weekend.

Oktoberfest at Copper Kettle Brewing When: September 9 – 10 Where: Copper Kettle Brewing, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Oktoberfest kicks off early at Copper Kettle Brewing. You can imbibe in German-style brews, play yard games, munch on German-style bites and more throughout the two-day bash. GOREFEST

When: September 9 – 11

Where: The Roxy Theatre, 2549 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Roxy presents GOREFEST, a celebration of all things gory. Throughout the three-day festival, you can watch some killer films, celebrate your love of gore and more.

Colorado Festival of Horror

When: September 9 – 11

Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Denver Central Park, 4444 Havana St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $90, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a little gruesome at the Colorado Festival of Horror (COFOH). You can meet celebrity guests such as Lynn Lowry, David Howard Thornton and Damien Leone, meet comic book artists, explore vendors and more during the terrifying three days.

Saturday, September 10

33rd Annual Friendship Powwow and American Indian Cultural Celebration

When: September 10, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Indian Center, Inc, 4407 Morrison Rd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum partners with the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District and Denver Indian Center for the 33rd Annual Friendship Powwow and American Indian Cultural Celebration. The powwow is a celebration of Native American cultures with drum groups, dance performances, booths hosted by artists and more. A portion of the profits goes towards the Denver Indian Center.

Sunnyside Music Fest

When: September 10, 12 – 7:15 p.m.

Where: Chaffee Park, 44th Ave. & Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sunnyside Music Fest returns to Denver for a one-day only celebration. You can jam out to live performances from musicians and groups including Chain Station, Banshee Tree and IZCALLi within Chaffee Park.

Westwood Chile Fest

When: September 10, 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: 4407 Morrison Rd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Westwood Chile Fest returns this Saturday. The Westwood neighborhood event features Hispanic-centric food and arts. The food festival will host local food trucks, drinks and live Mexican bands. There even is a pepper-eating contest so you can test your capsaicin capacity.

Mid-Autumn Festival

When: September 10, 2 – 8 p.m.

Where: Jade Mountain Brewery & Teahouse, 4233 S. Buckley Rd., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jade Mountain Brewery & Tea celebrates the turning of the seasons and the Moon Goddess, Chang’e, with a Mid-Autumn Festival. You can delight in food, brews, live music in more in honor of the seasonal festival.

Denver Food + Wine Festival

When: September 10, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Various locations, Denver

Cost: Varying prices, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Annual Denver Food + Wine Festival is back in Denver this weekend. The festival offers a myriad of restaurants, chefs, wine and spirits experts gathering to present delicious bites and sips galore. You can take part in several events such as a Grand Tasting, a Dinner Under the Stars and a Shake and Brake Showdown.

1840 Rendezvous & Spanish Colonial Art Market

When: September 10 – 11

Where: Tesoro Cultural Center, 19192 CO-8, Morrison

Cost: $5, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tesoro Cultural Center hosts the annual 1840 Rendezvous & Spanish Colonial Art Market. The market features wool processing demos, vendors offering historically-themed goods and more.

Brunch, Babes & Baklava

When: September 10

Where: Ash’Kara, 2005 W. 33rd Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 at entry, reserve here

The Lowdown: Ash’Kara hosts a drag brunch dubbed Brunch, Babes and Baklava. You can dine on brunch specials, sip on bottomless drinks and watch an amazing drag show. The proceeds from the event will benefit The Center on Colfax and its Rainbow Alley Project.

The Denver 5k

When: September 10, 8:50 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake, 1700 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver

Cost: $50, register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for The Denver 5k. You can participate in a 5k race around Sloan’s Lake and late take part in a post-race expo with food, beer from Joyride Brewing, live music and entertainment. The event benefits Extended Hands of Hope.

Strange Oktoberfest

When: September 10, 12 p.m.

Where: Strange Craft Beer Company, 1330 Zuni St. Unit M, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Strange Craft Beer Company raises a glass during an Oktoberfest celebration. The fest features German-style fare, tappings of Strange Fest Beer, pretzels and more. If you dress up in lederhosen or dirndl you can receive 15% off of your tab.

River North Brewery’s DOGTOBERFEST

When: September 10, 1 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery takes a twist on Oktoberfest with its annual DOGTOBERFEST. You can grab your four-legged friend to take part in a photo shoot, a doggy photo contest and raise funds for Taysia Blue Rescue and Lola Rescue. $59 for the doggy photo session here. $1 of every pint sale will also benefit the rescue.

Sunday, September 11

Music in the Galleries

When: September 11, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free with museum admission, purchase here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum is back with its Music in the Galleries series. You can take a seat in the galleries of the museum, surrounded by art to listen to a live performance from Eutimia Cruz Montoya.

Foul-Mouthed Cross-Stitch

When: September 11, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House is back with its Foul-Mouth Cross-Stitch series. You can create your own naughty cross-stitch with the instruction of one of Grandma’s House’s best instructors. You can bring your own materials and get stitching for $5. Come with a risqué little saying or pattern in mind to create your saucy cross-stitch masterpiece.

Made By Us Market

When: September 11, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Made By Us partners with Stem Ciders to host a Made By Us Market. The event features a chance to shop from over 20 local vendors, jam out to tunes from a DJ and more.

Mark Your Calendar

Active Minds: Taiwan

When: September 13, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Westminster, 8885 Westminster Blvd., Westminster

Cost: Free admission

The Continuance of Indigenous Lifeways and Bird Conservation

When: September 13, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $18, tickets available here

The Dirty South Exhibition Opening Celebration

When: September 16, 6 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $25, tickets available here

Anderman Photography Lecture: Edward Ranney

When: September 20, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20, tickets available here