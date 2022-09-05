This Week in Concerts – Flume, Dave Matthews Band, Westword Music Showcase and More

This week in concerts, Flume makes a two-for-one stop in Denver at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Mission Ballroom. Dave Matthews Band performs two nights at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre and the RiNo District welcomes back the Westword Music Showcase featuring headliners The Flaming Lips, Wet Leg, KennyHoopla, Saint Motel and all of your favorite local artists. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Ball Arena
9/6 – Roger Waters
Bar Standard
9/8 – Steam
9/9 – Franck Roger
Bellco Theatre
9/9 – Keith Sweat, Ginuwine and more
The Black Box
9/6 – Electronic Tuesdays: Salty
9/8 – Shlohmo, T/F Marz and more
9/8 – Felix Fast4ward, Reed Fox and more
9/9 – Viskus, Elderbass and more
9/9 – Yung $hadow, Imperivm and more
9/10 – Chmura, Daggz and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
9/8 – Sam Burchfield, Milquetoast and Co., and more
9/9 – Sunrise Drive, Black & White Motion Picture and more
9/10 – Swami, Wülfhøünd and more
The Bluebird Theater
9/9 – Munly & The Lupercalians
9/10 – The Green House Band, SQWERV
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
9/8 – Charlie Hunter, Skerik and more
9/8 – G-Space, Smith and more
9/9 – Charlie Hunter, Skerik and more
9/9 – Kota The Friend, Flight Night
9/10 – Eddie Roberts, Erica Falls and more
9/10 – Hannah Wicklund, Float Like a Buffalo
Club Vinyl
9/8 – Roger Shah
9/10 – Dr. Ozi
9/11 – Luke The Knife, Beard-O-Bees
Dazzle
9/7 – Joe Anderies Explosion Quintet
9/9 – Nicole Henry
9/9 – Nicole Henry
9/10 – Chad LB Quartet
9/10 – Chad LB Quartet
9/11 – Carmen Sandim
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
9/9 – Dave Matthews Band
9/10 Dave Matthews Band
Globe Hall
9/5 – Pearl Charles & Michael Rault, J. Carmone and more
9/8 – Dead Horses, Ellsworth
9/9 – Brooks Nielsen
9/10 – Brooks Nielsen
9/11 – Color Clinic, Cooper Kenward and more
Goosetown Tavern
9/6 – FWMS XI
9/10 – Denver Reggae Society
The Gothic Theatre
9/8 – Le Youth
9/9 – Gary Numan, I Speak Machine and more
9/10 – Five Iron Frenzy, The Planet Smashers
The Grizzly Rose
9/9 – Wheeler Walker, Channing Wilson
Herb’s Hideout
9/5 – Vlad Gershevich
9/6 – Jazz Jam: Daryl Gott, Braxton Kahn and more
9/7 – Diana Castro
9/8 – Dave Randon Trio
9/9 – Mile High Groove
9/10 – Mile High Groove
9/11 – Jonas The Space Cowboy
Herman’s Hideaway
9/8 – Drew Stevens, Joeyne and more
9/9 – Ninety Percent 90’s
9/10 – Vintage Future, Heartsick Heroine and more
Hi-Dive
9/7 – Shadowgraphs, Honey Blazer and more
9/11 – RKR MTN: Riverboat Gamblers, Radioactivity and more
HQ
9/6 – Dark Tuesdays
9/9 – RKR MTN: RMBLR, Ravagers and more
9/10 – RKR MTN: The Whiffs, Killer Hearts and more
9/11 – Electric Condor, Cobranoid and more
Larimer Lounge
9/5 – Dale Hollow, Emery Adeline and more
9/7 – Window Wednesday
9/10 – Autograf, Onerus and more
9/11 – Cartoon Violence, Interrobang and more
Levitt Pavilion Denver
9/8 – Rebirth Brass Band
9/9 – Keller Williams, The Cody Sisters
9/10 – Brazilian Day: Gui Kroneberger & Band
9/11 – The Band of Heathens, Sturtz
Lost Lake
9/7 – Crywank, Chastity and more
9/8 – Holy Wave, Los Toms and more
9/9 – Durry, Lu Lagoon and more
9/10 – Lucy Daydream, Waxcat and more
9/11 – Arts Fishing Club, High Street Joggers Club
Marquis Theater
9/9 – Mission
Meow Wolf
9/7 – Will Wood, Shayfer James and more
9/8 – Mija, Thatz Hot
Mission Ballroom
9/5 – Flume, Prospa and more
9/6 – Lauv, Hayley Kiyoko and more
9/9 – Flogging Molly, The Interrupters and more
9/10 – Westword Music Showcase: The Flaming Lips, Saint Motel and more
Nocturne
9/8 – Daryl Gott Quartet, Neil Hemphill
9/9 – John Gunther Quarter
9/10 – The Peter Sommer Quintet
9/11 – Dave Devine
Number Thirty Eight
9/8 – DJ Erin Stereo
9/9 – Westword Music Showcase: Julia Kirkwood, Lucky Spell and more
9/10 – DJ Simone Says, DJ James Compton
9/11 – Cousin Curtis, Rolling Harvest and more
The Ogden Theatre
9/5 – Peter Hook & The Light
9/8 – Jessie James Decker, Temecula Road
9/9 – Apashe, Hvdes and more
9/10 – Minnesota, Zeke Beats and more
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
9/7 – Death By Dub
9/11 – Shawn Eckels
The Oriental Theater
9/6 – Stick To Your Guns, Kublai Khan and more
9/7 – Popa Chubby, Mike Maurer Band
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
9/5 – Shakey Graves, Sierra Ferrell
9/6 – Flume, TSHA and more
9/7 – Flume, Eprom and more
9/8 – Lane 8, Le Youth and more
9/9 – Brandi Carlile, Lucius and more
9/10 – Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls and more
9/11 – Lane 8, Le Youth and more
Roxy Broadway
9/6 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
9/7 – Jazz & Jam
9/8 – Autopilot
9/10 – Travelin Rose Band, Bailey Elora and more
9/11 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Erin Stereo
Seventh Circle Music Collective
9/10 – Tiny Stills, Sorry Kyle and more
9/11 – Robber’s Roost, Crow Cavalier and more
Summit
9/9 – Emo Nite
9/10 – Electric Feels
Temple Night Club
9/9 – Green Velvet
9/10 – Black V Neck
The Venue
9/7 – Open Stage
9/9 – Resist & Bite
9/10 – Corey Feldman
Your Mom’s House
9/6 – Elijah Petty & The Part Times, Dive Bards and more
9/8 – Zoomst, Magnasana and more
9/9 – Wax & Mayday
9/10 – Heartbeat Sessions: Diskull, Jd Farrell and more
9/11 – Christian Lopez, Hooks and The Huckleberries