This Week in Concerts – Flume, Dave Matthews Band, Westword Music Showcase and More

This week in concerts, Flume makes a two-for-one stop in Denver at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Mission Ballroom. Dave Matthews Band performs two nights at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre and the RiNo District welcomes back the Westword Music Showcase featuring headliners The Flaming Lips, Wet Leg, KennyHoopla, Saint Motel and all of your favorite local artists. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

9/6 – Roger Waters

9/8 – Steam

9/9 – Franck Roger

9/9 – Keith Sweat, Ginuwine and more

9/6 – Electronic Tuesdays: Salty

9/8 – Shlohmo, T/F Marz and more

9/8 – Felix Fast4ward, Reed Fox and more

9/9 – Viskus, Elderbass and more

9/9 – Yung $hadow, Imperivm and more

9/10 – Chmura, Daggz and more

9/8 – Sam Burchfield, Milquetoast and Co., and more

9/9 – Sunrise Drive, Black & White Motion Picture and more

9/10 – Swami, Wülfhøünd and more

9/9 – Munly & The Lupercalians

9/10 – The Green House Band, SQWERV

9/8 – Charlie Hunter, Skerik and more

9/8 – G-Space, Smith and more

9/9 – Charlie Hunter, Skerik and more

9/9 – Kota The Friend, Flight Night

9/10 – Eddie Roberts, Erica Falls and more

9/10 – Hannah Wicklund, Float Like a Buffalo

9/8 – Roger Shah

9/10 – Dr. Ozi

9/11 – Luke The Knife, Beard-O-Bees

9/7 – Joe Anderies Explosion Quintet

9/9 – Nicole Henry

9/10 – Chad LB Quartet

9/11 – Carmen Sandim

9/9 – Dave Matthews Band

9/10 Dave Matthews Band

9/5 – Pearl Charles & Michael Rault, J. Carmone and more

9/8 – Dead Horses, Ellsworth

9/9 – Brooks Nielsen

9/10 – Brooks Nielsen

9/11 – Color Clinic, Cooper Kenward and more

9/6 – FWMS XI

9/10 – Denver Reggae Society

9/8 – Le Youth

9/9 – Gary Numan, I Speak Machine and more

9/10 – Five Iron Frenzy, The Planet Smashers

9/9 – Wheeler Walker, Channing Wilson

9/5 – Vlad Gershevich

9/6 – Jazz Jam: Daryl Gott, Braxton Kahn and more

9/7 – Diana Castro

9/8 – Dave Randon Trio

9/9 – Mile High Groove

9/10 – Mile High Groove

9/11 – Jonas The Space Cowboy

9/8 – Drew Stevens, Joeyne and more

9/9 – Ninety Percent 90’s

9/10 – Vintage Future, Heartsick Heroine and more

9/7 – Shadowgraphs, Honey Blazer and more

9/11 – RKR MTN: Riverboat Gamblers, Radioactivity and more

9/6 – Dark Tuesdays

9/9 – RKR MTN: RMBLR, Ravagers and more

9/10 – RKR MTN: The Whiffs, Killer Hearts and more

9/11 – Electric Condor, Cobranoid and more

9/5 – Dale Hollow, Emery Adeline and more

9/7 – Window Wednesday

9/10 – Autograf, Onerus and more

9/11 – Cartoon Violence, Interrobang and more

9/8 – Rebirth Brass Band

9/9 – Keller Williams, The Cody Sisters

9/10 – Brazilian Day: Gui Kroneberger & Band

9/11 – The Band of Heathens, Sturtz

9/7 – Crywank, Chastity and more

9/8 – Holy Wave, Los Toms and more

9/9 – Durry, Lu Lagoon and more

9/10 – Lucy Daydream, Waxcat and more

9/11 – Arts Fishing Club, High Street Joggers Club

9/9 – Mission

9/7 – Will Wood, Shayfer James and more

9/8 – Mija, Thatz Hot

9/5 – Flume, Prospa and more

9/6 – Lauv, Hayley Kiyoko and more

9/9 – Flogging Molly, The Interrupters and more

9/10 – Westword Music Showcase: The Flaming Lips, Saint Motel and more

9/8 – Daryl Gott Quartet, Neil Hemphill

9/9 – John Gunther Quarter

9/10 – The Peter Sommer Quintet

9/11 – Dave Devine

9/8 – DJ Erin Stereo

9/9 – Westword Music Showcase: Julia Kirkwood, Lucky Spell and more

9/10 – DJ Simone Says, DJ James Compton

9/11 – Cousin Curtis, Rolling Harvest and more

9/5 – Peter Hook & The Light

9/8 – Jessie James Decker, Temecula Road

9/9 – Apashe, Hvdes and more

9/10 – Minnesota, Zeke Beats and more

9/7 – Death By Dub

9/11 – Shawn Eckels

9/6 – Stick To Your Guns, Kublai Khan and more

9/7 – Popa Chubby, Mike Maurer Band

9/5 – Shakey Graves, Sierra Ferrell

9/6 – Flume, TSHA and more

9/7 – Flume, Eprom and more

9/8 – Lane 8, Le Youth and more

9/9 – Brandi Carlile, Lucius and more

9/10 – Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls and more

9/11 – Lane 8, Le Youth and more

9/6 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic

9/7 – Jazz & Jam

9/8 – Autopilot

9/10 – Travelin Rose Band, Bailey Elora and more

9/11 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Erin Stereo

9/10 – Tiny Stills, Sorry Kyle and more

9/11 – Robber’s Roost, Crow Cavalier and more

9/9 – Emo Nite

9/10 – Electric Feels

9/9 – Green Velvet

9/10 – Black V Neck

9/7 – Open Stage

9/9 – Resist & Bite

9/10 – Corey Feldman

9/6 – Elijah Petty & The Part Times, Dive Bards and more

9/8 – Zoomst, Magnasana and more

9/9 – Wax & Mayday

9/10 – Heartbeat Sessions: Diskull, Jd Farrell and more

9/11 – Christian Lopez, Hooks and The Huckleberries