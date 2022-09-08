Little Piece of My Heart Brings the 70s to Colorado

For anyone who feels as though they were born in the wrong decade, “Little Piece of My Heart” is a safe haven. But its start was not just a passion project, it was a new meaning to owner Stephanie O’Rourke‘s life.

Rock n’ roll was a part of O’Rourke’s life from a young age, stemming from her parent’s love for the genre. In high school, she inherited an extensive record collection from her uncle, which started her down a path of listening to classic rock icons like Led Zeppelin and Bob Dylan. The store was inspired by her favorite artist, Janis Joplin, specifically the song, “Little Piece of My Heart.”

“I had always been super inspired by the 60s and 70s psychedelic era,” O’Rourke said. “It was just ingrained in me.”

Starting in 2016, O’Rourke sold vintage clothing online using platforms like eBay, but she had a quiet dream of opening a boutique in the back of her mind. After having her second child in 2017, she planned on being a stay-at-home mom but quickly felt lost. Not only did she feel like she wasn’t where she was supposed to be, but she didn’t feel like she was the mom she was supposed to be. This led her to look into properties for rent in Loveland. Slowly, things started to fall into place for her first store.

“It was the craziest thing I ever did,” O’Rourke said. “It was like the universe was just throwing signs at me like go ahead, you’re meant to do this now. So I did it.”

O’Rourke juggled two huge responsibilities: being a mom to a new business and a baby. She took her five-month-old son with her to the store every day for the first year of business. Despite the challenges, her motivation never wavered. When it came to opening new stores, O’Rourke took advantage of COVID in finding prime locations for good deals.

“I knew in my heart that things would eventually get better, so I didn’t really get discouraged,” O’Rourke said.

Each store across the state is like “their own little world,” according to O’Rourke. With four unique Colorado locations in Boulder, Golden, Fort Collins and Denver, they come with all different kinds of shoppers. While her original store in Loveland shut down in early 2022, the other four stores are thriving in their communities.

As the brand expands across the state and in inventory, modern pieces are prioritized, but the stores hold true to their roots with some vintage sections left. All vintage wear is sourced through O’Rourke herself, and many accessories come from local Colorado artisans. This season, shoppers can expect to find unique pieces for their closets. In style at the store now are chunky heels, mushroom accessories, crossbody bags and bright, eye-catching colors.

The latest for the store also includes a sneak peek of their fall styles, which bring in more neutral tones, mainly brown, and warmer pieces for your wardrobe. Coming to stores soon are varying jean styles, such as the high-rise dad jean to pair well with their fall color palette.

