LHM Nissan Arapahoe Presents: Raise the Woof! Rooftop Party for a Cause on October 8

2021 was Colorado Pet Pantry’s 8th year of exponential growth. They had their first Wooftop Party for a Cause, which was a huge success, and reached several new communities with pet food assistance in many parts of Colorado. Now in 2022, they are working to stabilize this growth. They have been securing their commitments and relationships to the new areas they added, and making sure they can sustainably continue to help all the families and their pets moving well into the future. As part of their goal to continue to operate in all the areas they inhabit today, they need to Raise the Woof! I mean, raise some funds at their annual fundraiser!

Your attendance for an evening of fun and fundraising on October 8 would mean the world to them and the pets that they serve.