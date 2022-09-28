LHM Nissan Arapahoe Presents: Raise the Woof! Rooftop Party for a Cause on October 8

Join Colorado Pet Pantry on October 8 when they Raise the Woof! (and raise funds) to help feed hungry Colorado pets! For every $5 raised Colorado Pet Pantry is able to feed a cat or dog for one month- giving families more resources to be able to care for pets with the goal of keeping them out of shelters and with their families. Last year, the Colorado Pet Pantry provided over 6 MILLION meals to hungry pets in need. This year, they aspire to reach that goal again, and they invite you to join them and RAISE THE WOOF!
Help Colorado Pet Pantry achieve this goal by attending their second annual fundraiser event- Raise the Woof! Rooftop Party for a Cause– Presented by LHM Nissan Arapahoe- on October 8th. Held on the beautiful rooftop of X Denver in downtown Denver, the event will feature: Denver band The Dollhouse Thieves; Emcee Mia Voss; drinks by Tito’s Handmade Vodka; wine by La Crema; nonalcoholic refreshments; silent and live auctions; a liquor pull; and heavy hors d’oeuvres by X Denver. Doors will open at 4pm and close at 9pm. Tickets are still available, but limited – click here to purchase.
2021 was Colorado Pet Pantry’s 8th year of exponential growth. They had their first Wooftop Party for a Cause, which was a huge success, and reached several new communities with pet food assistance in many parts of Colorado. Now in 2022, they are working to stabilize this growth. They have been securing their commitments and relationships to the new areas they added, and making sure they can sustainably continue to help all the families and their pets moving well into the future. As part of their goal to continue to operate in all the areas they inhabit today, they need to Raise the Woof! I mean, raise some funds at their annual fundraiser!
Your attendance for an evening of fun and fundraising on October 8 would mean the world to them and the pets that they serve.