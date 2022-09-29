Recent weeks have seen a flood of show announcements, which means there will be no shortage of live music to keep everyone in the Mile High busy. From grunge to country and classical, artists are flocking to Colorado — and this week saw yet another wave of announcements to keep the local concert calendar full throughout the end of 2022 and into the beginning of 2023.

Following the release of their ninth album, this morning, iconic English rock band Muse announced 2023 North American dates for their Will of the People tour, which includes a stop right here in Denver. Throughout the winter of 2022 and spring of 2023, the group will be traveling alongside the American rock band Evanescence. The 20-date trek will kick off in February in Chicago and will end overseas in Milan, Italy. To buy tickets to this exciting international convergence, visit Ticketmaster on October 4th for pre-sale, or October 7th for general tickets.

But far before Muse makes their way to the Mile High, Dominic Fike’s “Out of Order Tour” is hitting the Ogden Theater for Fike’s first headline run since the release of his 2020 album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong. Fike announced the tour via Instagram, posting “bout that time. Been diving back into the music and can’t wait to show u first hand. More to come but for now! OUT OF ORDER TOUR.” That tour will see the artist visit Denver December 13 of this year, Tickets will be available here on Friday, September 30.

Adding to the excitement, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician, Billy Strings, will also be returning to the Denver community in 2023. A longstanding favorite of concertgoers in Denver, Strings has performed at many infamous venues and events, including the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Austin City Limits, Jimmy Kimmel Live. In the midst of a triumphant year following the release of his acclaimed new album and a sold-out headline tour, Renewal, Billy Strings will be taking to the 1st Bank Center stage February 2-4 of 2023. Tickets to see what The New York Times calls a “premier bluegrass mind,” start at $59.50 and are available for purchase here on September 29th.

A complete list of recent show announcements to add to your concert calendar:

November 12 – Purple Disco Machine @ Mission Ballroom

December 8 – Martina McBride @ The Paramount Theatre

December 13 – Dominic Fike @ The Ogden Theatre

February 2 – Billy Strings @ 1st Bank Center

February 3 – Billy Strings @ 1st Bank Center

February 4 – Billy Strings @ 1st Bank Center

February 20 – Samia @ The Gothic Theatre

April 4 – Muse @ Ball Arena