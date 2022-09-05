If you are new to the CBD vape scene, you may be getting a little overwhelmed by all the options available online. CBD vapes are a popular choice for their fast-acting relief, and several CBD brands have hopped on the bandwagon to offer CBD in this convenient, discreet format.

It’s important to do your research to ensure you’re getting a safe CBD vape that’s free of toxins and harmful additives, but beyond that you also want a great product that you’ll enjoy using. The CBD vape brands listed here have all been evaluated for their reputation, their safe cultivation and processing practices, and their outstanding quality.

Top 5 CBD Vapes for 2022 to Try

1. Bonata – Best CBD Vape on the Market

Bonata makes the quality of its CBD vape pens top priority, starting with artisan seeds and cultivation methods, and carrying all the way through to its outstanding customer care. Though Bonata is somewhat of a newcomer to the CBD vape market, it is already making a reputation for itself. The brand was also featured as having the best vape among nine other top brands by the Observer.

Bonata sources the CBD used to make its vape pens from organically-grown hemp that was cultivated indoors to ensure purity and quality. This is important because plants grown outside are subject to unpredictable growing seasons, and they may even catch toxic agricultural runoff carrying pesticides and other contaminants.

Bonata’s meticulous attention to detail doesn’t end with harvest, either. The brand takes the time to properly cure its plants before processing into a robust full spectrum CBD distillate. Curing is an essential step in making the smoothest, best-tasting CBD vapes you can find. This allows the plant’s natural compounds to transform into their most potent form, while mellowing out the grassy flavor and harsh throat feel that you would get from hemp that was processed too soon.

CBD vape pens from Bonata are strain-specific so it’s easy to know what to expect, and they are also categorized by effects. Some brands integrate additional terpenes derived from other plants into their vapes, but Bonata uses only terpenes derived from cannabis for a pure, clean experience.

They also avoid using cutting agents in their vape pens, so you can be rest assured that they are free of propylene glycol and vegetable glycerine (PG/VG). Whether you want to vape in the morning to kickstart your day, or to relax in the evening before bed, Bonata has you covered.

2. Just CBD

Just CBD has been developing its brand since 2017, and the company offers a wide range of products including CBD vape juice and CBD vape cartridges. The company sources its CBD from organically-grown hemp, and it offers third-party lab results with all of its products.

If you love flavored vape juices, Just CBD offers a wide variety of CBD-infused products you’ll enjoy. Just be aware that the CBD vape juices from Just CBD also contain propylene glycol and vegetable glycerine (PG/VG).

The CBD cartridges, however, are free of additional solvents and cutting agents like PG/VG and vitamin E acetate. The brand sources the hemp used in its CBD vapes from farms that cultivate organically, and it offers third-party lab results for all of its products.

CBD vape carts from Just CBD generally contain 800mg of hemp-derived CBD, with an additional 200mg of minor cannabinoids, meaning that these are probably full spectrum cartridges (though this is not specified for all products). It’s nice that they are labeled by strain, like Northern Lights and Pineapple Express, but you’ll have to find a strain guide in order to know what to expect because effects are not listed.

3. Tonic

Tonic offers only one kind of CBD vape pen, but we think it’s about quality rather than quantity. Tonic’s singular option, the Zone CBD vape pen, is infused with additional botanically-derived limonene and pinene for that extra little bit of zen you’re looking for.

The Zone is free of any cutting agents, and the hemp used to make its CBD is sourced from the brand’s own farm, for a truly curated seed-to-sale experience. After harvest, Tonic uses a CO2 extraction method to ensure no butane or other processing solvents are leftover in the finished product.

The brand also runs its products through multiple rounds of third-party lab testing, so you always know you have a pure and potent product from Tonic.

4. CBDfx

If you are concerned about having even the tiniest amount of THC in your CBD vape, CBDfx is the brand for you. Its broad spectrum CBD vape pens have had all detectable traces of THC removed during processing, so you can vape worry-free.

In addition to broad spectrum options, you’ll also find full spectrum CBD vape pens, and even an option with additional CBN incorporated into the mix. We like that most of the full spectrum vape pens available through CBDfx are named by strain and come with descriptions of the effects you can expect. However, the options that are just named by flavor give you no details on how you should plan to feel. So it may be a good idea to give those a try when you have nothing else to do.

If you are looking for more control over your vaping experience, CBDfx also sells full vape kits with everything you need to enjoy potent flavors and full relaxation.

5. Avida CBD

Avida also offers a large selection of broad and full spectrum CBD vape pens, so you have options available whether you are into a full entourage effect or you just want the natural relaxation of pure CBD.

You can find broad spectrum CBD vape pens in mouth watering flavors like Manga Mango and Blue Razz, while the full spectrum vape pens have names that hint at strain. Additionally, the full spectrum CBD vape pens have the dominant terpenes listed in the description, along with the effects you can expect.

The hemp used to make Avida vape pens is grown organically in Colorado, and every product

comes with third party lab results to ensure there is no presence of mold, pesticides, heavy metals, and other toxins. As with most flavored CBD vape products, Avida does use PG/VG to create a sweeter, smoother flavor.

What to Look for in the Best CBD Vapes

Finding the right CBD vapes doesn’t have to be an overwhelming task. There are a few simple things to keep in mind while shopping. Stick to these general qualities and you’ll know you’ve made a choice you can trust!

Third-Party Lab Results

Because CBD is made with hemp, it can end up with all sorts of agricultural byproducts. Brands that make the best CBD products offer third-party lab results to confirm every batch is free of heavy metals, mycotoxins, pesticides, molds, and bacteria.

Reputation

In the age of information, it’s easy to find out if the CBD brand you are considering is reputable or not. A quick search online will pull up reviews and customer comments, and consumers are quick to call out the CBD companies that produce subpar goods.

Look for a CBD company that has been around for a while, or at least has some good reviews in major publications online.

High Quality Hemp

It seems like using only high-quality hemp would be a given, but many CBD companies start with hemp that is grown in less than ideal conditions and isn’t properly cured and processed. This leads to an unpleasant smoking experience at best, and downright dangerous results at worst.

Make sure the CBD vape brand you choose takes meticulous care to ensure the quality of the plants used to make its CBD vapes is nothing but superior. Look for brands that run their products through multiple testing points, source their hemp from small farms or indoor cultivators, and take the time to cure their plants for premium flavor and potency.

Final Thoughts

Keeping these three simple points in mind while shopping for CBD vapes online will help you get the best CBD vape pen you can find. The brands listed in this article all use quality growing and processing practices, offer third-party lab results, and have outstanding reputations.

If you’re having a hard time choosing between these five, why not try them all? Experimentation, after all, is part of the fun of wellness through cannabis!