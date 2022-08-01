This Week in Concerts – Machine Gun Kelly, Backstreet Boys, The Chicks and More

This week in concerts, The Chicks take over two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Backstreet Boys perform at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre and Machine Gun Kelly closes out the week at Ball Arena. Sad you missed out on UMS? Don’t worry, there are plenty of music festivals left including Meow Wolf’s outdoor festival, Vortex happening this weekend with guests Toro y Moi, 100 Gecs, Bobby Moses and more. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music, news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

8/7 – Machine Gun Kelly

8/4 – Ellen Allien

8/2 – Electronic Tuesdays: Choppy Oppy, Dredlok and more

8/4 – Glume, Phossa and more

8/4 – Gloom, Carl and more

8/5 – An-Ten-Nae, Mistah and more

8/5 – ’70s Funk & Disco Tribute: Brisco Jones

8/6 – Mindex, Entangled Mind

8/6 – Mojo, A3on and more

8/5 – Seth Beamer, Prophets For Naught and more

8/6 – Matthew Fowler, Kyle Moon & The Misled and more

8/3 – Sons of Kemet

8/5 – The Hip Abduction, Of Good Nature

8/7 – Molly Tuttle & Golden

8/4 – Acid Katz, Lusid and more

8/5 – James Grebb, DH Dos and more

8/6 – The Texas Gentlemen, Clay Street Unit and more

8/7 – Colorado Mambo Orchestra

8/6 – Bass Ops: Versa

8/2 – Lazlo Torok Quintet

8/3 – Jive City

8/4 – Shamen Sextet

8/5 – Samara Joy, Pasquale Trio

8/5 – Samara Joy, Pasquale Trio

8/6 – Paa Kow

8/6 – Paa Kow

8/8 – Annie Booth Big Band

8/10 – The Benny Benack III Quartet

8/2 – Backstreet Boys

8/5 – Yacht Rock Revue

8/2 – BabyJake, Connor Kelly and The Time Warp and more

8/3 – Emily Nenni, Teddy & The Rough Riders and more

8/4 – Orca The Band, Stocks and more

8/5 – Cole Chaney, Wolfpen Branch and more

8/6 – Phangs, Moontower

8/7 – Telekinetic Yeti, White Hills and more

8/2 – Open Mic

8/5 – DJ Retrobilly-O

8/5 – Tamara

8/6 – Dendrites, Chris Murray and more

8/7 – The Undershakers

8/3 – Dive Bard, Elijah Petty

8/4 – Sounds of Soul: John Winston, NaToree Zelai and more

8/5 – Shordie Shordie, Troy Good

8/6 – Tool, Rattlehead

8/1 – Horse Jumper of Love, Cryogeyser and more

8/5 – Dance Therapy, Peer Review and more

8/6 – Lost Relics, Old Skin and more

8/7 – Death Bells, Pendant and more

8/1 – Flaw, Nine Tenths Of The Law

8/2 – Dark Tuesdays

8/4 – Dawn Of Ashes, Ritual Aesthetic and more

8/5 – Lipgloss: Boyhollow

8/6 – Synthwave Saturday Night

8/3 – Hotel Mira, The Zolas

8/4 – 22 & Good 4 U: Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo songs

8/5 – Florist, Marc Merza

8/6 – Zeke, Messiahvore

8/5 – Head For The Hills, The Horsetooth Horns

8/5 – Covenhoven

8/2 – Blacktop Mojo

8/3 – The Cabin Project, Martha Berner and more

8/4 – Keep Off The Grass, Cagemates and more

8/5 – The Derelicts, Cyclo Sonic and more

8/6 – Grace Devine, Lavender Jones and more

8/7 – Rozu, Knife in Hand and more

8/3 – Erra

8/5 – Vortex: Toro y Moi, Duke Dumont and more

8/6 – Vortex: 100 Gecs, Bladee and more

8/7 – Vortex: Bobby Moses, Boy Harsher and more

8/3 – The Ryan Fourt Trio

8/4 – Swindler, Sommer & Mervine Sextet

8/5 – The Alejandro Castaño Organ Trio

8/7 – Renditions Dinner: Cannonball Adderley

8/3 – Diva Dining Drag Show: DJ Noizeyxflo

8/4 – M.G. Bailey and a Silent Disco

8/5 – DJ Sierra Myst, Old Man Saxon

8/6 – Shovelin Stone, Kingdom Jasmine

8/7 – Dear Marsha

8/2 – Tones and I, Sam Fischer

8/3 – Joyce Manor, Citizen and more

8/5 – Luke Nelson, POTR

8/3 – John Hopper Duo

8/4 – The Fatbacck, Will Trask and mroe

8/6 – Pick & Howl

8/1 – Devin The Dude, Big Cheeko and more

8/5 – The Meteors, Jukebox Hardknocks and more

8/3 – Hey Lady Band

8/4 – Supermagick

8/2 – The Chicks, Jenny Lewis

8/3 – The Chicks, Patty Griffin

8/4 – Tobymac, Danny Gokey and more

8/4 – Tauren Wels, Matthew West and more

8/6 – Train

8/7 – Joe Bonamassa

8/2 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic

8/3 – Lve Jazz & Open Jam

8/4 – Helen Driesen, Anna Walsh and more

8/5 – Anthony Russo Duo

8/6 – DJ Swingsett

8/6 – Cleo Jetner

8/6 – Soft Crush Dance Party

8/7 – DJ Erin Stereo

8/5 – Jessica Lynn, Tyler Stanfield

8/6 – Kinto Sol En Concierto

8/4 – Denver House: Zassi, Steezify and more

8/5 – Snbrn

8/6 – Tommy Trash

8/3 – Open Stage

8/5 – Flesh & Blood, Sweet Child

8/3 – Riding Carpets, Dreamspace Datebase and more

8/4 – Clément Leroux, Silvr Siren and more

8/5 – Iron Horse, Ghost Town Drifters and more

8/6 – The Common Vibe Block Party

8/7 – Mob Muzik: 2MuchTNT, Nez Gfg and more