This Week in Concerts – Machine Gun Kelly, Backstreet Boys, The Chicks and More

This week in concerts, The Chicks take over two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Backstreet Boys perform at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre and Machine Gun Kelly closes out the week at Ball Arena. Sad you missed out on UMS? Don’t worry, there are plenty of music festivals left including Meow Wolf’s outdoor festival, Vortex happening this weekend with guests Toro y Moi, 100 Gecs, Bobby Moses and more. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music, news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Ball Arena
8/7 – Machine Gun Kelly
Bar Standard
8/4 – Ellen Allien
The Black Box
8/2 – Electronic Tuesdays: Choppy Oppy, Dredlok and more
8/4 – Glume, Phossa and more
8/4 – Gloom, Carl and more
8/5 – An-Ten-Nae, Mistah and more
8/5 – ’70s Funk & Disco Tribute: Brisco Jones
8/6 – Mindex, Entangled Mind
8/6 – Mojo, A3on and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
8/5 – Seth Beamer, Prophets For Naught and more
8/6 – Matthew Fowler, Kyle Moon & The Misled and more
The Bluebird Theater
8/3 – Sons of Kemet
8/5 – The Hip Abduction, Of Good Nature
8/7 – Molly Tuttle & Golden
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
8/4 – Acid Katz, Lusid and more
8/5 – James Grebb, DH Dos and more
8/6 – The Texas Gentlemen, Clay Street Unit and more
City Park Bandshell
8/7 – Colorado Mambo Orchestra
Club Vinyl
8/6 – Bass Ops: Versa
Dazzle
8/2 – Lazlo Torok Quintet
8/3 – Jive City
8/4 – Shamen Sextet
8/5 – Samara Joy, Pasquale Trio
8/5 – Samara Joy, Pasquale Trio
8/6 – Paa Kow
8/6 – Paa Kow
8/8 – Annie Booth Big Band
8/10 – The Benny Benack III Quartet
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
8/2 – Backstreet Boys
8/5 – Yacht Rock Revue
Globe Hall
8/2 – BabyJake, Connor Kelly and The Time Warp and more
8/3 – Emily Nenni, Teddy & The Rough Riders and more
8/4 – Orca The Band, Stocks and more
8/5 – Cole Chaney, Wolfpen Branch and more
8/6 – Phangs, Moontower
8/7 – Telekinetic Yeti, White Hills and more
Goosetown Tavern
8/2 – Open Mic
8/5 – DJ Retrobilly-O
8/5 – Tamara
8/6 – Dendrites, Chris Murray and more
Herb’s Hideout
8/7 – The Undershakers
Herman’s Hideaway
8/3 – Dive Bard, Elijah Petty
8/4 – Sounds of Soul: John Winston, NaToree Zelai and more
8/5 – Shordie Shordie, Troy Good
8/6 – Tool, Rattlehead
Hi-Dive
8/1 – Horse Jumper of Love, Cryogeyser and more
8/5 – Dance Therapy, Peer Review and more
8/6 – Lost Relics, Old Skin and more
8/7 – Death Bells, Pendant and more
HQ
8/1 – Flaw, Nine Tenths Of The Law
8/2 – Dark Tuesdays
8/4 – Dawn Of Ashes, Ritual Aesthetic and more
8/5 – Lipgloss: Boyhollow
8/6 – Synthwave Saturday Night
Larimer Lounge
8/3 – Hotel Mira, The Zolas
8/4 – 22 & Good 4 U: Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo songs
8/5 – Florist, Marc Merza
8/6 – Zeke, Messiahvore
Levitt Pavilion Denver
8/5 – Head For The Hills, The Horsetooth Horns
Lost City
8/5 – Covenhoven
Lost Lake
8/2 – Blacktop Mojo
8/3 – The Cabin Project, Martha Berner and more
8/4 – Keep Off The Grass, Cagemates and more
8/5 – The Derelicts, Cyclo Sonic and more
8/6 – Grace Devine, Lavender Jones and more
8/7 – Rozu, Knife in Hand and more
Marquis Theater
8/3 – Erra
Meow Wolf
8/5 – Vortex: Toro y Moi, Duke Dumont and more
8/6 – Vortex: 100 Gecs, Bladee and more
8/7 – Vortex: Bobby Moses, Boy Harsher and more
Nocturne
8/3 – The Ryan Fourt Trio
8/4 – Swindler, Sommer & Mervine Sextet
8/5 – The Alejandro Castaño Organ Trio
8/7 – Renditions Dinner: Cannonball Adderley
Number Thirty Eight
8/3 – Diva Dining Drag Show: DJ Noizeyxflo
8/4 – M.G. Bailey and a Silent Disco
8/5 – DJ Sierra Myst, Old Man Saxon
8/6 – Shovelin Stone, Kingdom Jasmine
8/7 – Dear Marsha
The Ogden Theatre
8/2 – Tones and I, Sam Fischer
8/3 – Joyce Manor, Citizen and more
8/5 – Luke Nelson, POTR
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
8/3 – John Hopper Duo
8/4 – The Fatbacck, Will Trask and mroe
8/6 – Pick & Howl
The Oriental Theater
8/1 – Devin The Dude, Big Cheeko and more
8/5 – The Meteors, Jukebox Hardknocks and more
Pelican Bay at Cherry Creek
8/3 – Hey Lady Band
8/4 – Supermagick
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
8/2 – The Chicks, Jenny Lewis
8/3 – The Chicks, Patty Griffin
8/4 – Tobymac, Danny Gokey and more
8/4 – Tauren Wels, Matthew West and more
8/6 – Train
8/7 – Joe Bonamassa
Roxy Broadway
8/2 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
8/3 – Lve Jazz & Open Jam
8/4 – Helen Driesen, Anna Walsh and more
8/5 – Anthony Russo Duo
8/6 – DJ Swingsett
8/6 – Cleo Jetner
8/6 – Soft Crush Dance Party
8/7 – DJ Erin Stereo
Roxy Theatre
8/5 – Jessica Lynn, Tyler Stanfield
8/6 – Kinto Sol En Concierto
Temple Night Club
8/4 – Denver House: Zassi, Steezify and more
8/5 – Snbrn
8/6 – Tommy Trash
The Venue
8/3 – Open Stage
8/5 – Flesh & Blood, Sweet Child
Your Mom’s House
8/3 – Riding Carpets, Dreamspace Datebase and more
8/4 – Clément Leroux, Silvr Siren and more
8/5 – Iron Horse, Ghost Town Drifters and more
8/6 – The Common Vibe Block Party
8/7 – Mob Muzik: 2MuchTNT, Nez Gfg and more