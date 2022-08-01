For advertising, event sponsorship, media kit, monthly specials:

[email protected]

303.888.5455

This Week in Concerts – Machine Gun Kelly, Backstreet Boys, The Chicks and More

Music
Home
8 min read

This week in concerts, The Chicks take over two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Backstreet Boys perform at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre and Machine Gun Kelly closes out the week at Ball Arena. Sad you missed out on UMS? Don’t worry, there are plenty of music festivals left including Meow Wolf’s outdoor festival, Vortex happening this weekend with guests Toro y Moi, 100 Gecs, Bobby Moses and more. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music, news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

Ball Arena

8/7 – Machine Gun Kelly

Bar Standard

8/4 – Ellen Allien

The Black Box

8/2 – Electronic Tuesdays: Choppy Oppy, Dredlok and more

8/4 – Glume, Phossa and more

8/4 – Gloom, Carl and more

8/5 – An-Ten-Nae, Mistah and more

8/5 – ’70s Funk & Disco Tribute: Brisco Jones

8/6 – Mindex, Entangled Mind

8/6 – Mojo, A3on and more

The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues

8/5 – Seth Beamer, Prophets For Naught and more

8/6 – Matthew Fowler, Kyle Moon & The Misled and more

The Bluebird Theater

8/3 – Sons of Kemet

8/5 – The Hip Abduction, Of Good Nature

8/7 – Molly Tuttle & Golden

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

8/4 – Acid Katz, Lusid and more

8/5 – James Grebb, DH Dos and more

8/6 – The Texas Gentlemen, Clay Street Unit and more

City Park Bandshell

8/7 – Colorado Mambo Orchestra

Club Vinyl

8/6 – Bass Ops: Versa

Dazzle

8/2 – Lazlo Torok Quintet

8/3 – Jive City

8/4 – Shamen Sextet

8/5 – Samara Joy, Pasquale Trio

8/5 – Samara Joy, Pasquale Trio

8/6 – Paa Kow

8/6 – Paa Kow

8/8 – Annie Booth Big Band

8/10 – The Benny Benack III Quartet

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Backstreet Boys, touring artists

Backstreet Boys. Photo courtesy of Backstreet Boys on Facebook.

8/2 – Backstreet Boys

8/5 – Yacht Rock Revue

Globe Hall

8/2 – BabyJake, Connor Kelly and The Time Warp and more

8/3 – Emily Nenni, Teddy & The Rough Riders and more

8/4 – Orca The Band, Stocks and more

8/5 – Cole Chaney, Wolfpen Branch and more

8/6 – Phangs, Moontower

8/7 – Telekinetic Yeti, White Hills and more

Goosetown Tavern

8/2 – Open Mic

8/5 – DJ Retrobilly-O

8/5 – Tamara

8/6 – Dendrites, Chris Murray and more

Herb’s Hideout

8/7 – The Undershakers

Herman’s Hideaway

8/3 – Dive Bard, Elijah Petty

8/4 – Sounds of Soul: John Winston, NaToree Zelai and more

8/5 – Shordie Shordie, Troy Good

8/6 – Tool, Rattlehead

Hi-Dive

8/1 – Horse Jumper of Love, Cryogeyser and more

8/5 – Dance Therapy, Peer Review and more

8/6 – Lost Relics, Old Skin and more

8/7 – Death Bells, Pendant and more

HQ

8/1 – Flaw, Nine Tenths Of The Law

8/2 – Dark Tuesdays

8/4 – Dawn Of Ashes, Ritual Aesthetic and more

8/5 – Lipgloss: Boyhollow

8/6 – Synthwave Saturday Night

Larimer Lounge

8/3 – Hotel Mira, The Zolas

8/4 – 22 & Good 4 U: Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo songs

8/5 – Florist, Marc Merza

8/6 – Zeke, Messiahvore

Levitt Pavilion Denver

8/5 – Head For The Hills, The Horsetooth Horns

Lost City

8/5 – Covenhoven

Lost Lake

8/2 – Blacktop Mojo

8/3 – The Cabin Project, Martha Berner and more

8/4 – Keep Off The Grass, Cagemates and more

8/5 – The Derelicts, Cyclo Sonic and more

8/6 – Grace Devine, Lavender Jones and more

8/7 – Rozu, Knife in Hand and more

Marquis Theater

8/3 – Erra

Meow Wolf

8/5 – Vortex: Toro y Moi, Duke Dumont and more

8/6 – Vortex: 100 Gecs, Bladee and more

8/7 – Vortex: Bobby Moses, Boy Harsher and more

Nocturne

8/3 – The Ryan Fourt Trio

8/4 – Swindler, Sommer & Mervine Sextet

8/5 – The Alejandro Castaño Organ Trio

8/7 – Renditions Dinner: Cannonball Adderley

Number Thirty Eight

Kingdom Jasmine, local band

Kingdom Jasmine. Photo courtesy of Kingdom Jasmine on Facebook.

8/3 – Diva Dining Drag Show: DJ Noizeyxflo

8/4 – M.G. Bailey and a Silent Disco

8/5 – DJ Sierra Myst, Old Man Saxon

8/6 – Shovelin Stone, Kingdom Jasmine

8/7 – Dear Marsha

The Ogden Theatre

8/2 – Tones and I, Sam Fischer

8/3 – Joyce Manor, Citizen and more

8/5 – Luke Nelson, POTR

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/3 – John Hopper Duo

8/4 – The Fatbacck, Will Trask and mroe

8/6 – Pick & Howl

The Oriental Theater

8/1 – Devin The Dude, Big Cheeko and more

8/5 – The Meteors, Jukebox Hardknocks and more

Pelican Bay at Cherry Creek

8/3 – Hey Lady Band

8/4 – Supermagick

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/2 – The Chicks, Jenny Lewis

8/3 – The Chicks, Patty Griffin

8/4 – Tobymac, Danny Gokey and more

8/4 – Tauren Wels, Matthew West and more

8/6 – Train

8/7 – Joe Bonamassa

Roxy Broadway

8/2 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic

8/3 – Lve Jazz & Open Jam

8/4 – Helen Driesen, Anna Walsh and more

8/5 – Anthony Russo Duo

8/6 – DJ Swingsett

8/6 – Cleo Jetner

8/6 – Soft Crush Dance Party

8/7 – DJ Erin Stereo

Roxy Theatre

8/5 – Jessica Lynn, Tyler Stanfield

8/6 – Kinto Sol En Concierto

Temple Night Club

8/4 – Denver House: Zassi, Steezify and more

8/5 – Snbrn

8/6 – Tommy Trash

The Venue

8/3 – Open Stage

8/5 – Flesh & Blood, Sweet Child

Your Mom’s House

Ghost Town Drifters, local band

Ghost Town Drifters. Photo by Mysti Tatro.

8/3 – Riding Carpets, Dreamspace Datebase and more

8/4 – Clément Leroux, Silvr Siren and more

8/5 – Iron Horse, Ghost Town Drifters and more

8/6 – The Common Vibe Block Party

8/7 – Mob Muzik: 2MuchTNT, Nez Gfg and more