This Week in Concerts – Halsey, The Avett Brothers, Styx and More

This week in concerts, Halsey and The Avett Brothers occupy Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Styx and REO Speedwagon take the stage at Ball Arena. Meanwhile, City Park hosts an array of musicians for their summer concert series, and for the Colorado Black Arts Festival this weekend, check out The Original Lakeside, Kayla Marque, Paizley Park and more. Likewise, Cherry Creek State Park begins their concert series, starting with Buckstein this Wednesday, but keep in mind this event requires a paid ticket. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Ball Arena
7/8 – Styx, REO Speedwagon and more
Bar Standard
7/8 – DJ Dan, Charles Feelgood
The Black Box
7/6 – W.C.W.: Girl Wunder, GInger Perry and more
7/7 – Lea Luna, Rogue and more
7/7 – Good People Underground: Half Turn, Mr. Krabz and more
7/8 – Sub.Mission: Distinctmotive, Rafeeki and more
7/8 – Emune, Ghast and more
7/9 – Sub.Mission: Chief Kaya, Zen Selekta and more
7/9 – Recond DnB: Darkstar, Dis_1 and more
7/10 – The Brunch Box: Emune, Wrcktngl and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
7/8 – Kendell Marvel
7/9 – King Zo, Platinum Bey and more
The Bluebird Theater
7/8 – Brothers of Brass, Borahm Lee and more
7/9 – Man Man, Hard Tays Night
7/10 – Beyond The Blinds
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
7/7 – Shift, Tiedye and more
7/8 – Ethan Tucker, Thrive! and more
7/9 – Jennifer Hartswick, Nick Cassarino and more
Cherry Creek State Park
7/6 – Buckstein
City Park
7/8 – Colorado Black Arts Festival: Music TBA
7/9 – Colorado Black Arts Festival: The Original Lakeside, Kayla Marque and more
7/10 – Colorado Black Arts Festival: Paizley Park, About Time
7/10 – Euforquestra
Club Vinyl
7/9 – Laszewo
7/9 – Josh Fedz
7/9 – Bass Ops: Fayte, Jandi
Dazzle
7/7 – Rico Jones Quintet, Max Light and more
7/7 – Rico Jones, Eric Gunnison and more
7/8 – Rico Jones NYC Quartet, Vincent Herring
7/8 – Rico Jones NYC Quartet, Joe Martin and more
7/9 – Rico Jones NYC Quartet, Dan Weiss and more
7/9 – Rico Jones NYC Quatrtet, Vincent Herring and more
Globe Hall
7/4 – Greer, Disq and more
7/6 – National Park Radio, Ragged Union and more
7/7 – Arlie, Caroline Kingsbury and more
7/8 – Red Shahan, Southbound String Band
7/9 – Frankie and The Witch Fingers, The Sickly Hecks and more
7/10 – Comrade Goose, Magic Mo and more
Goosetown Tavern
7/5 – Open mic
7/6 – Sudo, Brit and more
7/7 – Trauma Czars, Moonraker and more
7/8 – Tiny Humans, The Valve and more
7/9 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society
The Gothic Theatre
7/8 – The Steeldrivers, The Lonesome Days
7/9 – The Steeldrivers, The Lonesome Days
Herb’s Hideout
7/4 – Vlad Gershevich
7/5 – B3 Jazz Jam
7/6 – Diana Castro
7/7 – Cocktail Revolution
7/8 – Stereo Clone
7/9 – Stereo Clone
7/10 – Funkd
Herman’s Hideaway
7/8 – Float Like A Buffalo, The Keeps
7/9 – Doc One, Dank Committee and more
Hi-Dive
7/5 – Under The Pier, The God Awful Truth and more
7/7 – The Pine Hill Haints, Glueman and more
7/8 – Lawsuit Models, Record Thieves and more
7/9 – Nativity in Black, Future Days an more
HQ
7/7 – Icon For Hire, Awake and more
7/8 – Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow
7/9 – Mile High Soul Club
Larimer Lounge
7/4 – Bwrz, Strm and more
7/7 – Neon The Bishop, Sophie Gray and more
7/8 – Chrispy, Stllr and more
7/9 – Drumatrix, Nick Summers and more
7/9 – Telykast, Vinnie and more
Levitt Pavilion Denver
7/8 – The Suffers, Adiel Mitchell
7/10 – The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, The Claudettes
Lost Lake
7/6 – Two Runner, The Cody Sisters and more
7/7 – Pretty.Loud., Bolonium and more
7/8 – The Mañanas, Pink Lady Monster and more
7/9 – Little Hurricane, Many Mountains and more
7/10 – Ricky Hil, Ultra and more
Marquis Theater
7/5 – Darkest Hour
7/8 – Blankface, Lev31 and more
7/9 – Nick Waterhouse
7/10 – Exmortus
Meow Wolf
7/10 – Desert Dwellers
Nocturne
7/7 – Swindler, Sommer & Mervine Sextet
7/8 – Bailer Hinkley Grogan
7/9 – Royal Roost Revival
7/10 – The Mayhem Trio
Number Thirty Eight
7/6 – Draag Against Humanity, Alice Glamoure and more
7/7 – Derek Dames Ohl, Max Flinn and more
7/8 – Rick Lobatto, Chuck Lettes and more
7/9 – Buck’d Off
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
7/6 – Robby Peoples
7/7 – Jack Cloonan Band
The Oriental Theater
7/6 – Fvck Industrial Fest: Suicide Commando, Leaether Strip and more
7/7 – Kevin Hughes, Ryze Hendricks and more
7/8 – Grayscacle, Gaurdin and more
7/10 – Tiny Moving Parts, The Wild Life and more
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
7/4 – Blues Traveler, Cory Wong and more
7/5 – Lyle Lovett, Chris Isaak
7/6 – Halsey, The Marias and more
7/7 – Halsey, The Marias and more
7/8 – The Avett Brothers
7/9 – The Avett Brothers
7/10 – The Avett Brothers
Roxy Broadway
7/5 – Open mic
7/6 – Jazz Jam
7/6 – Bob Songster’s Send-Off Jam
7/7 – Caterpillar Effect Showcase
7/8 – Giovanni Bucci
7/9 – Tah/Koh
7/9 – Funk Hunk, Pleasurewave and more
7/9 – Anne Waldman, Roger Green and more
7/10 – Ginger Perry
7/10 – Funk Hunk, Shannon Von Kelly and more
Roxy Theatre
7/8 – Mark Battles, Keara Alyse
7/10 – Dab City Meltdown
Temple Night Club
7/7 – Deerock
7/8 – Culture Shock
7/8 – Xperiencia Latina
7/9 – Niiko, Swae
7/9 – Underrated Music: John Blaze
The Venue
7/6 – Nu Metal Madness, Hed(p.e.)
7/8 – Gangsta Boo
7/9 – Purple Rainbow, Van Zeppelin and more
Your Mom’s House
7/6 – Picasson Gang: Trippy Moe, Chris Cart3r and more
7/7 – Reggae Rapids, Brothers of Invention and more
7/8 – Friendly Faces, Conscious Pilot and more
7/9 – Post Sex Nachos, Orca the Band and more