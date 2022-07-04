This Week in Concerts – Halsey, The Avett Brothers, Styx and More

This week in concerts, Halsey and The Avett Brothers occupy Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Styx and REO Speedwagon take the stage at Ball Arena. Meanwhile, City Park hosts an array of musicians for their summer concert series, and for the Colorado Black Arts Festival this weekend, check out The Original Lakeside, Kayla Marque, Paizley Park and more. Likewise, Cherry Creek State Park begins their concert series, starting with Buckstein this Wednesday, but keep in mind this event requires a paid ticket. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

7/8 – Styx, REO Speedwagon and more

7/8 – DJ Dan, Charles Feelgood

7/6 – W.C.W.: Girl Wunder, GInger Perry and more

7/7 – Lea Luna, Rogue and more

7/7 – Good People Underground: Half Turn, Mr. Krabz and more

7/8 – Sub.Mission: Distinctmotive, Rafeeki and more

7/8 – Emune, Ghast and more

7/9 – Sub.Mission: Chief Kaya, Zen Selekta and more

7/9 – Recond DnB: Darkstar, Dis_1 and more

7/10 – The Brunch Box: Emune, Wrcktngl and more

7/8 – Kendell Marvel

7/9 – King Zo, Platinum Bey and more

7/8 – Brothers of Brass, Borahm Lee and more

7/9 – Man Man, Hard Tays Night

7/10 – Beyond The Blinds

7/7 – Shift, Tiedye and more

7/8 – Ethan Tucker, Thrive! and more

7/9 – Jennifer Hartswick, Nick Cassarino and more

7/6 – Buckstein

7/8 – Colorado Black Arts Festival: Music TBA

7/9 – Colorado Black Arts Festival: The Original Lakeside, Kayla Marque and more

7/10 – Colorado Black Arts Festival: Paizley Park, About Time

7/10 – Euforquestra

7/9 – Laszewo

7/9 – Josh Fedz

7/9 – Bass Ops: Fayte, Jandi

7/7 – Rico Jones Quintet, Max Light and more

7/7 – Rico Jones, Eric Gunnison and more

7/8 – Rico Jones NYC Quartet, Vincent Herring

7/8 – Rico Jones NYC Quartet, Joe Martin and more

7/9 – Rico Jones NYC Quartet, Dan Weiss and more

7/9 – Rico Jones NYC Quatrtet, Vincent Herring and more

7/4 – Greer, Disq and more

7/6 – National Park Radio, Ragged Union and more

7/7 – Arlie, Caroline Kingsbury and more

7/8 – Red Shahan, Southbound String Band

7/9 – Frankie and The Witch Fingers, The Sickly Hecks and more

7/10 – Comrade Goose, Magic Mo and more

7/5 – Open mic

7/6 – Sudo, Brit and more

7/7 – Trauma Czars, Moonraker and more

7/8 – Tiny Humans, The Valve and more

7/9 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society

7/8 – The Steeldrivers, The Lonesome Days

7/9 – The Steeldrivers, The Lonesome Days

7/4 – Vlad Gershevich

7/5 – B3 Jazz Jam

7/6 – Diana Castro

7/7 – Cocktail Revolution

7/8 – Stereo Clone

7/9 – Stereo Clone

7/10 – Funkd

7/8 – Float Like A Buffalo, The Keeps

7/9 – Doc One, Dank Committee and more

7/5 – Under The Pier, The God Awful Truth and more

7/7 – The Pine Hill Haints, Glueman and more

7/8 – Lawsuit Models, Record Thieves and more

7/9 – Nativity in Black, Future Days an more

7/7 – Icon For Hire, Awake and more

7/8 – Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

7/9 – Mile High Soul Club

7/4 – Bwrz, Strm and more

7/7 – Neon The Bishop, Sophie Gray and more

7/8 – Chrispy, Stllr and more

7/9 – Drumatrix, Nick Summers and more

7/9 – Telykast, Vinnie and more

7/8 – The Suffers, Adiel Mitchell

7/10 – The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, The Claudettes

7/6 – Two Runner, The Cody Sisters and more

7/7 – Pretty.Loud., Bolonium and more

7/8 – The Mañanas, Pink Lady Monster and more

7/9 – Little Hurricane, Many Mountains and more

7/10 – Ricky Hil, Ultra and more

7/5 – Darkest Hour

7/8 – Blankface, Lev31 and more

7/9 – Nick Waterhouse

7/10 – Exmortus

7/10 – Desert Dwellers

7/7 – Swindler, Sommer & Mervine Sextet

7/8 – Bailer Hinkley Grogan

7/9 – Royal Roost Revival

7/10 – The Mayhem Trio

7/6 – Draag Against Humanity, Alice Glamoure and more

7/7 – Derek Dames Ohl, Max Flinn and more

7/8 – Rick Lobatto, Chuck Lettes and more

7/9 – Buck’d Off

7/6 – Robby Peoples

7/7 – Jack Cloonan Band

7/6 – Fvck Industrial Fest: Suicide Commando, Leaether Strip and more

7/7 – Kevin Hughes, Ryze Hendricks and more

7/8 – Grayscacle, Gaurdin and more

7/10 – Tiny Moving Parts, The Wild Life and more

7/4 – Blues Traveler, Cory Wong and more

7/5 – Lyle Lovett, Chris Isaak

7/6 – Halsey, The Marias and more

7/7 – Halsey, The Marias and more

7/8 – The Avett Brothers

7/9 – The Avett Brothers

7/10 – The Avett Brothers

7/5 – Open mic

7/6 – Jazz Jam

7/6 – Bob Songster’s Send-Off Jam

7/7 – Caterpillar Effect Showcase

7/8 – Giovanni Bucci

7/9 – Tah/Koh

7/9 – Funk Hunk, Pleasurewave and more

7/9 – Anne Waldman, Roger Green and more

7/10 – Ginger Perry

7/10 – Funk Hunk, Shannon Von Kelly and more

7/8 – Mark Battles, Keara Alyse

7/10 – Dab City Meltdown

7/7 – Deerock

7/8 – Culture Shock

7/8 – Xperiencia Latina

7/9 – Niiko, Swae

7/9 – Underrated Music: John Blaze

7/6 – Nu Metal Madness, Hed(p.e.)

7/8 – Gangsta Boo

7/9 – Purple Rainbow, Van Zeppelin and more

7/6 – Picasson Gang: Trippy Moe, Chris Cart3r and more

7/7 – Reggae Rapids, Brothers of Invention and more

7/8 – Friendly Faces, Conscious Pilot and more

7/9 – Post Sex Nachos, Orca the Band and more