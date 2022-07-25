This Week in Concerts – Daddy Yankee, Kenny Chesney and Underground Music Showcase

This week in concerts, catch Daddy Yankee at Ball Arena, Kenny Chesney at Empower Field and Rise Against with The Used and Senses Fail at Levitt Pavilion Denver. Let’s not forget, this weekend is the Underground Music Showcase taking place on Broadway from 6th Avenue to Alameda Avenue. Check out some great local and national acts at the three-day event and support your local businesses. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Ball Arena
7/25 – Daddy Yankee
7/31 – Maverick City Music, Kirk Franklin and more
Bar Standard
7/29 – Memorial Party
The Black Box
7/26 – Electronic Tuesdays: Mantra Sounds, Black Wolf Sound and more
7/28 – Body Lvnguage
7/28 – Mizeyesis, Prosper and more
7/29 – Widow, Coltcuts
7/29 – Spella, Subculture and more
7/30 – Cut Chemist, Brisco Jones
7/30 – Synaptic Beatz, Yguy and more
7/31 – Kursa, Aimerie and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
7/28 – Tie Dye Sushi
7/29 – Bri Bagwell, Kelso Jo and The Wildcards
7/30 – Yung Van, Yung Keil and more
The Bluebird Theater
7/26 – Mariah The Scientists, Danae Simone
7/29 – Supersuckers
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
7/27 – SoMo, Moonlander
7/28 – Groovsauce, TF Marz and more
7/29 – A Cabaret Revue: Grim & Darling, Wtrmln and more
7/30 – Ariel Posen, Jessica Paige and more
City Park Bandshell
7/31 – The Jakarta Band
Club Vinyl
7/30 – Spektre
Dazzle
7/25 – Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra
7/26 – Rekha Ohal
7/27 – Koki Renwick Quartet
7/28 – Coy Lim & Her Halo-Halo Band
7/29 – Ken Walker Sextet
7/29 – Sparklechicken with Emily Hatch
7/30 – Same Cloth
Empower Field
7/30 – Kenny Chesney
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
7/29 – Little Feat, Hot Tuna Acoustic and more
7/30 – Dispatch & O.A.R. and more
Globe Hall
7/25 – S. Carey, Courtney Hartman
7/26 – AJ Lee, Blue Summit and more
7/28 – Liver Down The River, Tenth Mountain Duo and more
7/29 – Deva Yoder Band
7/30 – Harvested, Human Paint and more
7/31 – Under Two Tables, Everybody But Jay and more
Goosetown Tavern
7/26 – Open mic
7/29 – Hospital Socks, BTRB and more
7/30 – Legs. The Band, Dude-Man and more
The Gothic Theatre
7/29 – Drama, Levi Double U
7/30 – Wavves, BOYO and more
Herb’s Hideout
7/25 – Vlad Gershevich
7/26 – B3 Jam Jazz: Colin Stranahan, Gabe Mervine and more
7/27 – Diana Castro
7/28 – Dave Randon Trio
7/29 – Good Gravy
7/30 – Good Gravy
Herman’s Hideaway
7/26 – 96 Bitter Beings
7/27 – Nothing Lost, Blood Across The Sky and more
7/28 – Messer, Lords of Bard Creek and more
7/29 – Elderpunk, The Bobbits
7/30 – James Band, Azafran and more
Hi-Dive
7/27 – Roselit Bone, Snakes and more
HQ
7/26 – Dark Tuesdays
7/27 – Broadsides, Young Culture and more
7/29 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow
Larimer Lounge
7/25 – Sarah and The Sundays, Sir and more
7/29 – Crystal Skies, Spirit Motel and more
7/30 – Tripleset, Big Rizzy and more
7/31 – All Through The Night, Baby Houseman and more
Levitt Pavilion Denver
7/27 – Rise Against, The Used
7/29 – Mariachi so de Mi Tierra, ArtistiCO
7/30 – Burning Spear
7/31 – All Day I Dream
Lost Lake
7/26 – The Local Honeys, Racyne Parker and more
7/28 – Max’s Mirror, Magnasana and more
7/29 – Limbwrecker, CLusterfux and more
7/30 – Wolfblitzer, Suicide Cages and more
7/31 – Brooklane, Gunpoint Alibi and more
Marquis Theater
7/28 – Danny G, Michael Wavves and more
7/29 – Laura Marano
7/30 – Dancefestopia
7/31 – Dancefestopia
Meow Wolf
7/31 – Cherub, Since JulEYE
Nocturne
7/27 – Adam Bodine Quintet
7/28 – Swindler, Sommer & Mervine Sextet
7/29 – Reid Poole Quintet
7/30 – Royal Roost Revival
7/31 – Annie Booth Sextet
Number Thirty Eight
7/27 – KDJ Above
7/29 – Dream Is Grind
7/30 – Montana Sand, DJ A-L
The Ogden Theatre
7/25 – Cat Power, Arsun
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
7/27 – Borahm Lee, Parris Fleming and more
7/30 – Austin Johnson
7/31 – Shawn Eckels
The Oriental Theater
7/30 – Maiden Denver, Resurrection and more
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
7/26 – The Shins, Joseph
7/27 – Goo Goo Dolls, Blue October
7/28 – Big Wild, DRAMA and more
7/29 – Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos and more
7/30 – Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos and more
7/31 – Father John Misty with The Colorado Symphony
Roxy Broadway
7/26 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
7/27 – Live Jazz Jam
7/27 – Tenia Nelson
7/28 – Youth on Record UMS Kick-off Celebration
7/28 – Erin Stereo
7/29 – Reckless and Blue
7/29 – Lovell, Fred Fancy and more
7/30 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ LaRue
7/30 – Love Language
7/30 – Ms. Nomer
7/31 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: Jack Trueax
Roxy Theatre
7/28 – Jordan T, Eureka Sound
7/29 – Doobie, Caskey & Chez
7/30 – AztroGrizz, The Five Two Eight O
Temple Night Club
7/28 – WEHBBA
7/29 – Party Favor
7/30 – Party Pupils
The Venue
7/27 – Open Stage
7/29 – Grind Kat Grind, Rough Kashmere and more
7/30 – Great White
Your Mom’s House
7/25 – Zeebra Jonez & Friends
7/26 – Open Jam
7/27 – Flyworld III
7/28 – Matt Citron, Hutty
7/29 – Hash Cabbage, Broke Down Nuns and more
7/30 – Joe Kalicki Celebration of Life: Ranma, James Grebb and more