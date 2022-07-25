For advertising, event sponsorship, media kit, monthly specials:

This Week in Concerts – Daddy Yankee, Kenny Chesney and Underground Music Showcase

Music
Home
8 min read

This week in concerts, catch Daddy Yankee at Ball Arena, Kenny Chesney at Empower Field and Rise Against with The Used and Senses Fail at Levitt Pavilion Denver. Let’s not forget, this weekend is the Underground Music Showcase taking place on Broadway from 6th Avenue to Alameda Avenue. Check out some great local and national acts at the three-day event and support your local businesses. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

Ball Arena

Daddy Yankee, touring artist

Daddy Yankee. Photo courtesy of Daddy Yankee on Facebook.

7/25 – Daddy Yankee

7/31 – Maverick City Music, Kirk Franklin and more

Bar Standard

7/29 – Memorial Party

The Black Box

7/26 – Electronic Tuesdays: Mantra Sounds, Black Wolf Sound and more

7/28 – Body Lvnguage

7/28 – Mizeyesis, Prosper and more

7/29 – Widow, Coltcuts

7/29 – Spella, Subculture and more

7/30 – Cut Chemist, Brisco Jones

7/30 – Synaptic Beatz, Yguy and more

7/31 – Kursa, Aimerie and more

The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues

7/28 – Tie Dye Sushi

7/29 – Bri Bagwell, Kelso Jo and The Wildcards

7/30 – Yung Van, Yung Keil and more

The Bluebird Theater

7/26 – Mariah The Scientists, Danae Simone

7/29 – Supersuckers

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

7/27 – SoMo, Moonlander

7/28 – Groovsauce, TF Marz and more

7/29 – A Cabaret Revue: Grim & Darling, Wtrmln and more

7/30 – Ariel Posen, Jessica Paige and more

City Park Bandshell

7/31 – The Jakarta Band

Club Vinyl

7/30 – Spektre

Dazzle

7/25 – Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra

7/26 – Rekha Ohal

7/27 – Koki Renwick Quartet

7/28 – Coy Lim & Her Halo-Halo Band

7/29 – Ken Walker Sextet

7/29 – Sparklechicken with Emily Hatch

7/30 – Same Cloth

Empower Field

Kenny Chesney, touring artist

Kenny Chesney. Photo courtesy of Kenny Chesney on Facebook.

7/30 – Kenny Chesney

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7/29 – Little Feat, Hot Tuna Acoustic and more

7/30 – Dispatch & O.A.R. and more

Globe Hall

7/25 – S. Carey, Courtney Hartman

7/26 – AJ Lee, Blue Summit and more

7/28 – Liver Down The River, Tenth Mountain Duo and more

7/29 – Deva Yoder Band

7/30 – Harvested, Human Paint and more

7/31 – Under Two Tables, Everybody But Jay and more

Goosetown Tavern

7/26 – Open mic

7/29 – Hospital Socks, BTRB and more

7/30 – Legs. The Band, Dude-Man and more

The Gothic Theatre

7/29 – Drama, Levi Double U

7/30 – Wavves, BOYO and more

Herb’s Hideout

7/25 – Vlad Gershevich

7/26 – B3 Jam Jazz: Colin Stranahan, Gabe Mervine and more

7/27 – Diana Castro

7/28 – Dave Randon Trio

7/29 – Good Gravy

7/30 – Good Gravy

Herman’s Hideaway

 

7/26 – 96 Bitter Beings

7/27 – Nothing Lost, Blood Across The Sky and more

7/28 – Messer, Lords of Bard Creek and more

7/29 – Elderpunk, The Bobbits

7/30 – James Band, Azafran and more

Hi-Dive

7/27 – Roselit Bone, Snakes and more

HQ

7/26 – Dark Tuesdays

7/27 – Broadsides, Young Culture and more

7/29 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

Larimer Lounge

7/25 – Sarah and The Sundays, Sir and more

7/29 – Crystal Skies, Spirit Motel and more

7/30 – Tripleset, Big Rizzy and more

7/31 – All Through The Night, Baby Houseman and more

Levitt Pavilion Denver

Rise Against, touring band

Rise Against at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. Photo by Brandon Johnson.

7/27 – Rise Against, The Used

7/29 – Mariachi so de Mi Tierra, ArtistiCO

7/30 – Burning Spear

7/31 – All Day I Dream

Lost Lake

7/26 – The Local Honeys, Racyne Parker and more

7/28 – Max’s Mirror, Magnasana and more

7/29 – Limbwrecker, CLusterfux and more

7/30 – Wolfblitzer, Suicide Cages and more

7/31 – Brooklane, Gunpoint Alibi and more

Marquis Theater

7/28 – Danny G, Michael Wavves and more

7/29 – Laura Marano

7/30 – Dancefestopia

7/31 – Dancefestopia

Meow Wolf

7/31 – Cherub, Since JulEYE

Nocturne

7/27 – Adam Bodine Quintet

7/28 – Swindler, Sommer & Mervine Sextet

7/29 – Reid Poole Quintet

7/30 – Royal Roost Revival

7/31 – Annie Booth Sextet

Number Thirty Eight

7/27 – KDJ Above

7/29 – Dream Is Grind

7/30 – Montana Sand, DJ A-L

The Ogden Theatre

7/25 – Cat Power, Arsun

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/27 – Borahm Lee, Parris Fleming and more

7/30 – Austin Johnson

7/31 – Shawn Eckels

The Oriental Theater

7/30 – Maiden Denver, Resurrection and more

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Big Wild

Big Wild. Photo by Bridget Burnett.

7/26 – The Shins, Joseph

7/27 – Goo Goo Dolls, Blue October

7/28 – Big Wild, DRAMA and more

7/29 – Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos and more

7/30 – Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos and more

7/31 – Father John Misty with The Colorado Symphony

Roxy Broadway

7/26 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic

7/27 – Live Jazz Jam

7/27 – Tenia Nelson

7/28 – Youth on Record UMS Kick-off Celebration

7/28 – Erin Stereo

7/29 – Reckless and  Blue

7/29 – Lovell, Fred Fancy and more

7/30 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ LaRue

7/30 – Love Language

7/30 – Ms. Nomer

7/31 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: Jack Trueax

Roxy Theatre

7/28 – Jordan T, Eureka Sound

7/29 – Doobie, Caskey & Chez

7/30 – AztroGrizz, The Five Two Eight O

 

Temple Night Club

7/28 – WEHBBA

7/29 – Party Favor

7/30 – Party Pupils

The Venue

7/27 – Open Stage

7/29 – Grind Kat Grind, Rough Kashmere and more

7/30 – Great White

Your Mom’s House

 

7/25 – Zeebra Jonez & Friends

7/26 – Open Jam

7/27 – Flyworld III

7/28 – Matt Citron, Hutty

7/29 – Hash Cabbage, Broke Down Nuns and more

7/30 – Joe Kalicki Celebration of Life: Ranma, James Grebb and more