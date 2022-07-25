This Week in Concerts – Daddy Yankee, Kenny Chesney and Underground Music Showcase

This week in concerts, catch Daddy Yankee at Ball Arena, Kenny Chesney at Empower Field and Rise Against with The Used and Senses Fail at Levitt Pavilion Denver. Let’s not forget, this weekend is the Underground Music Showcase taking place on Broadway from 6th Avenue to Alameda Avenue. Check out some great local and national acts at the three-day event and support your local businesses. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

7/25 – Daddy Yankee

7/31 – Maverick City Music, Kirk Franklin and more

7/29 – Memorial Party

7/26 – Electronic Tuesdays: Mantra Sounds, Black Wolf Sound and more

7/28 – Body Lvnguage

7/28 – Mizeyesis, Prosper and more

7/29 – Widow, Coltcuts

7/29 – Spella, Subculture and more

7/30 – Cut Chemist, Brisco Jones

7/30 – Synaptic Beatz, Yguy and more

7/31 – Kursa, Aimerie and more

7/28 – Tie Dye Sushi

7/29 – Bri Bagwell, Kelso Jo and The Wildcards

7/30 – Yung Van, Yung Keil and more

7/26 – Mariah The Scientists, Danae Simone

7/29 – Supersuckers

7/27 – SoMo, Moonlander

7/28 – Groovsauce, TF Marz and more

7/29 – A Cabaret Revue: Grim & Darling, Wtrmln and more

7/30 – Ariel Posen, Jessica Paige and more

7/31 – The Jakarta Band

7/30 – Spektre

7/25 – Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra

7/26 – Rekha Ohal

7/27 – Koki Renwick Quartet

7/28 – Coy Lim & Her Halo-Halo Band

7/29 – Ken Walker Sextet

7/29 – Sparklechicken with Emily Hatch

7/30 – Same Cloth

7/30 – Kenny Chesney

7/29 – Little Feat, Hot Tuna Acoustic and more

7/30 – Dispatch & O.A.R. and more

7/25 – S. Carey, Courtney Hartman

7/26 – AJ Lee, Blue Summit and more

7/28 – Liver Down The River, Tenth Mountain Duo and more

7/29 – Deva Yoder Band

7/30 – Harvested, Human Paint and more

7/31 – Under Two Tables, Everybody But Jay and more

7/26 – Open mic

7/29 – Hospital Socks, BTRB and more

7/30 – Legs. The Band, Dude-Man and more

7/29 – Drama, Levi Double U

7/30 – Wavves, BOYO and more

7/25 – Vlad Gershevich

7/26 – B3 Jam Jazz: Colin Stranahan, Gabe Mervine and more

7/27 – Diana Castro

7/28 – Dave Randon Trio

7/29 – Good Gravy

7/30 – Good Gravy

7/26 – 96 Bitter Beings

7/27 – Nothing Lost, Blood Across The Sky and more

7/28 – Messer, Lords of Bard Creek and more

7/29 – Elderpunk, The Bobbits

7/30 – James Band, Azafran and more

7/27 – Roselit Bone, Snakes and more

7/26 – Dark Tuesdays

7/27 – Broadsides, Young Culture and more

7/29 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

7/25 – Sarah and The Sundays, Sir and more

7/29 – Crystal Skies, Spirit Motel and more

7/30 – Tripleset, Big Rizzy and more

7/31 – All Through The Night, Baby Houseman and more

7/27 – Rise Against, The Used

7/29 – Mariachi so de Mi Tierra, ArtistiCO

7/30 – Burning Spear

7/31 – All Day I Dream

7/26 – The Local Honeys, Racyne Parker and more

7/28 – Max’s Mirror, Magnasana and more

7/29 – Limbwrecker, CLusterfux and more

7/30 – Wolfblitzer, Suicide Cages and more

7/31 – Brooklane, Gunpoint Alibi and more

7/28 – Danny G, Michael Wavves and more

7/29 – Laura Marano

7/30 – Dancefestopia

7/31 – Dancefestopia

7/31 – Cherub, Since JulEYE

7/27 – Adam Bodine Quintet

7/28 – Swindler, Sommer & Mervine Sextet

7/29 – Reid Poole Quintet

7/30 – Royal Roost Revival

7/31 – Annie Booth Sextet

7/27 – KDJ Above

7/29 – Dream Is Grind

7/30 – Montana Sand, DJ A-L

7/25 – Cat Power, Arsun

7/27 – Borahm Lee, Parris Fleming and more

7/30 – Austin Johnson

7/31 – Shawn Eckels

7/30 – Maiden Denver, Resurrection and more

7/26 – The Shins, Joseph

7/27 – Goo Goo Dolls, Blue October

7/28 – Big Wild, DRAMA and more

7/29 – Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos and more

7/30 – Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos and more

7/31 – Father John Misty with The Colorado Symphony

7/26 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic

7/27 – Live Jazz Jam

7/27 – Tenia Nelson

7/28 – Youth on Record UMS Kick-off Celebration

7/28 – Erin Stereo

7/29 – Reckless and Blue

7/29 – Lovell, Fred Fancy and more

7/30 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ LaRue

7/30 – Love Language

7/30 – Ms. Nomer

7/31 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: Jack Trueax

7/28 – Jordan T, Eureka Sound

7/29 – Doobie, Caskey & Chez

7/30 – AztroGrizz, The Five Two Eight O

7/28 – WEHBBA

7/29 – Party Favor

7/30 – Party Pupils

7/27 – Open Stage

7/29 – Grind Kat Grind, Rough Kashmere and more

7/30 – Great White

7/25 – Zeebra Jonez & Friends

7/26 – Open Jam

7/27 – Flyworld III

7/28 – Matt Citron, Hutty

7/29 – Hash Cabbage, Broke Down Nuns and more

7/30 – Joe Kalicki Celebration of Life: Ranma, James Grebb and more