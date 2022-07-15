One-Stop Food Tour at Rosetta Hall in Boulder

Nowadays, it’s impossible to find a restaurant that every person in the group can agree on. One wants tacos, the next is craving pad thai, someone’s allergic to peanuts and the last is vegan. Finding a local spot that checks all the boxes is like trying to find your friends after a concert at Red Rocks — impossible. Luckily, Boulder’s Rosetta Hall is the sliver of hope you’re looking for. With numerous culinary experiences inside to choose from, Rosetta Hall ensures quality, delicious food that appeals to all.

The entrance faces the hustle and bustle of downtown Boulder; coffee connoisseurs can sip and socialize at the horseshoe-shaped coffee bar while watching the Boulder street life. Music drowns the echoes of conversations between patrons, patiently awaiting the notification of “Your food’s ready. Head up to the counter” on their phones. The cocktail servers glide between tables, serving platters of the Garden Spritz ($12) and Nordic Bloom ($13).

A quick walk up a flight of stairs leaves you at arguably the most stunning rooftop bar Boulder has to offer. With a beachier take on the downstairs aesthetic, the roof commands attention, and it’s rare to find an open table on a weekend. Indulge in some Carne Asada Tacos (9.50) while basking in the Colorado heat on the lounge beds in the rear.

Rosetta Hall is known for its relaxed, yet elevated atmosphere. Each restaurant in the food hall has the same external aesthetic, reflecting a sleek, refined look. Diners gather at large tables inside the venue, surrounded by Colorado’s brightest chefs cooking their next best meal. While there is one director overseeing the establishment, executive chefs focus in on two concepts in the restaurant, ensuring each stand is performing at its best, while also maintaining fair wages throughout the staff. The team behind Rosetta Hall understands the importance of respecting everyone they employ.

Rosetta Hall offers some of the best Happy Hour deals around, allowing you to try more of the menu with each visit. The Taiwanese Fried Chicken ($7.00 HH) is packed with flavor and crunch and offers the perfect balance between refreshing and satisfying. While it’s easy to get attached to one item at the hall, each restaurant is unique in that you can try something new from a different culture each time you go. The chefs make everything they can in-house, and source as many local ingredients as possible. This Food Hall has the local community intertwined within every part of their business, down to the smallest ingredient.

Although Rosetta Hall does seem to have it all, the business always wants to keep moving forward and improving. Starting July 1st, the Hall introduced Chameleon: a changing stall, showcasing specific cuisines. This gives the chefs the opportunity to maintain the modern aspect of the restaurant and expand their horizons in the culinary world. This month, Chameleon is opening as a Peruvian stand selling popular dishes like Lomo Saltado ($16) and Arroz Con Pato ($21). With the menu changing seasonally as well, there will always be something you’re craving at Rosetta Hall.

Live music plays every Tuesday, and DJs take over the first floor on Friday and Saturday in an attempt to expose the public to up-and-coming artists and create a big-club atmosphere, according to their website. Rosetta Hall really has it all. Whether you’re stopping by for a quick drink or celebrating a birthday, Rosetta Hall can cater to any occasion.

Rosetta Hall is located at 1109 Walnut St, Boulder. It is open Mon-Weds (11 a.m. – 11 p.m.), Thurs-Sat (11 a.m. – 1 a.m.) and Sun (11 a.m. – 10 p.m.). Gracia Coffee opens from 7:30 a.m. and the kitchen closes at 9:45 p.m.

All photography by Adrienne Thomas unless otherwise noted.