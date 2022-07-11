Larimer Square Introduces Taste of France, A Celebration of Denver’s Beloved Sister City

For the first time, Larimer Square presents the convergence of Denver and French culture to honor the cuisine, drinks and arts of our friends across the sea. We’ve enjoyed a close relationship with our sister city Brest, France for over 70 years and it’s about time we celebrate this continuous bond. “A lot of people don’t know that Denver has many sister cities around the world, and since Larimer Square is an internationally known destination, we thought it was a great opportunity to blend our cultures and educate the community about our historical relationship,” said Gertie Harris, founder of Fireside at Five. Visit the square anytime July 14 through 17 for a mix of ticketed and free events that emulate the feel of France.

Sponsored by Air France, Taste of France was created in partnership with three non-profit partners — Denver Sister Cities International, the Alliance Française of Denver and the Rocky Mountain French-American Chamber of Commerce. A portion of proceeds from all ticketed events is dedicated to supporting these nonprofits to continue the pattern of helping others and maintaining relationships. “With all the conflict in the world today, it’s important to grow international ties with our sister cities and celebrate our Franco-American friendship,” said Laurette Heppell, Brest Committee Chair at Denver Sister Cities International. Brest is in the Brittany region of France, which stands out from the rest due to its rich history, delicious food and unbeatable landscape and fishing villages. This event hopes to credit the true culture of this site and its practices.

From Thursday to Sunday, there will be a tempting number of affairs to choose from. One that deserves recognition takes place on July 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chef Jen Jasinskis’s Bistro Vendôme. “We’ve been celebrating French food in Larimer Square since 2003 and can’t wait to show off our little bistro with a really delicious brunch menu honoring Brest, France. Brittany is one of my favorite French regions,” said Jasinskis.

Aside from incredible bites, this event features live music, a French market, French classes, a pop-up champagne bar experience, a balloon stomp competition and more. “Denver is becoming a global city and what an opportunity to celebrate the long-lasting friendship with Brest, France. People will walk away from this event with a desire to learn more and explore other parts of the world,” Heppell said. Visit its website to learn more about all the happenings and grab access to ticketed events.

Here is the full schedule of Taste of France –

Thursday, July 14

Fête Nationale Française featuring performance by Purnell Steen and a pop-up market – Larimer Square from 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., free

Friday, July 15

The Louvre at Larimer featuring DJ Ellechemist – Larimer Square from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., free

Gate 44: A Pop-Up Bar Experience Presented by Air France – Corridor 44 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m, ticketed

French Class for Adults presented by Alliance Francaise – Larimer Social from 4 p.m – 5 p.m, registration required

Projection Mapping on the block by Deep Space Drive-In – Larimer Square from 8 p.m. – Midnight, free

Saturday, July 16

A Brest Bistro Brunch with Chef Jennifer Jasinski – Bistro Vendôme from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., ticketed

French Market featuring performances by Maria Lopez & DZIRAE GOLD – Larimer Square from noon – 5 p.m., free

Concours Balloon Stomp: Kids Competition – Larimer Square from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m., $10 donation + advanced Eventbrite registration required

Gate 44: A Pop-Up Bar Experience Presented by Air France – Corridor 44 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., ticketed

Sounds of the Square featuring DJ Cedric Gervais and Denver’s Housewife and There Were Baers – Larimer Square from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., free with advanced Eventbrite registration required

Projection Mapping on the block by Deep Space Drive-In – Larimer Square from 8 p.m. – Midnight, free

Sunday, July 17

La Course des Garçons de Café: Waiter Race – Larimer Square from noon – 1 p.m., free

Le Marché featuring DJ Terry Rose & community pop-ups – Larimer Square from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., free

Tourism 101: French Class with French American School of Denver – for Kids & Adults – Larimer Social from 4pm – 5 p.m., registration required

Taste of France takes place at Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St, Denver from July 14 through July 17.