An Immersive NFT Web3 Experience Is Making Its Debut In Denver

Web3 leaders, Metanoise and Think:NFT, have partnered to create Futureshape 360, a fully-tokenized, one-of-a-kind event featuring NFT galleries, AR/VR activations, panel discussions with the biggest names in the industry, and special musical guest performances by Deadmau5, Don Diablo, Cherub, Scott Page of Pink Floyd, and many more.
In addition to full access to all events throughout the weekend, NFT enthusiasts can mint their Futureshape 360 NFT tokens on OpenSea and gain all-inclusive access to shows as well as exclusive benefits and discounts with a variety of event partners. This unique experience is taking place from July 29 through August 1. Tickets and information are available here.
