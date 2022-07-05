5 Best CBD Oils to Try in 2022

CBD oil is now a national phenomenon, leading tons of different brands to compete for the attention of hemp users around the country. Some CBD oils are better than others, though, which is why it’s so important to determine the differences between the tinctures top hemp brands have to offer. Get to know the five best CBD oils currently available online, and learn how to choose the best product for your needs.

Offering CBD oils that are non-GMO, vegan, and fully organic, Colorado Botanicals produces both full-spectrum and broad-spectrum tinctures, letting you choose whether you ingest tiny amounts of THC or not. Each batch of products Colorado Botanicals manufactures are third-party lab tested, and lab tests are easy to find on the brand’s website. Hemp lovers are so convinced this brand offers the best CBD oil that even Observer awarded Colorado Botanicals their coveted “Best CBD Oil of 2022” award.

Best of all, Colorado Botanicals CBD oils are boosted with natural hemp-derived terpenes, which scientists believe may enhance the entourage effect. In all aspects, Colorado Botanicals applies a level of attention to detail to its CBD oils that is rare to find in the hemp industry.

#2 Cornbread Hemp

Despite its somewhat odd name, Cornbread Hemp makes some pretty excellent CBD oil. Specializing in full-spectrum CBD extracts that contain up to 0.3% THC, Cornbread Hemp makes sure to advertise that its CBD oil is “whole flower,” meaning it contains all the substances naturally present in hemp flower.

Cornbread Hemp CBD oil doesn’t contain any added flavoring or sweeteners, and it’s GMO-free. It doesn’t appear that Cornbread’s oils are strictly organic, though. We appreciate that this brand puts measurement lines on the dropper that comes with your tincture. Cornbread Hemp even prints a helpful diagram on the side of its tincture boxes to assist you in figuring out dosing.

#3 NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals offers a bare-bones CBD oil that many customers nonetheless swear by. Ultra-concentrated and a little bit on the unrefined side, NuLeaf Naturals CBD oil nonetheless comes in a lot of different potency options and is third-party batch-tested for safety and potency. NuLeaf Naturals only offers full-spectrum CBD oils.

While you can get some of the world’s most potent CBD oil from NuLeaf Naturals, just keep in mind that the experience of using this brand’s oils might not be all that pleasant. Customers report that NuLeaf Naturals CBD oils have a strong chlorophyll taste, making this tincture perfect for mixing into a drink or diluting using another method.

#4 CBDfx

CBDfx is most well-known for its CBD vapes, but this brand also produces a wide array of CBD oil tinctures. With nearly a dozen different options available, CBDfx offers CBD oils for everyone — even your pets. CBDfx tinctures are very popular and come equipped with easy-to-access third-party lab reports.

Hemp purists might be turned off, however, by the fact that CBDfx doesn’t offer a single “plain CBD oil.” All of this brand’s tinctures feature additional cannabinoids or other ingredients designed to offer specific effects. The CBDfx “Calming” tincture, for instance, also contains CBN, and some CBDfx tinctures even contain mushrooms or delta 9 THC.

#5 Green Roads

As one of the world’s oldest CBD brands, Green Roads has earned a lot of respect over the years. Hemp users still swear by the simple and effective CBD tinctures Green Roads has to offer, which contain a unique medley of MCT oil, hemp seed oil, sunflower oil, and vegetable glycerin.

With both full-spectrum and broad-spectrum tinctures available, Green Roads has you covered if you want your CBD oil to be entirely THC-free. Green Roads tinctures don’t contain any flavorings or sweeteners, but they also don’t contain any hemp terpenes, which are becoming standard in all high-quality CBD oils.

How to Choose the Best CBD Oil

To pick the best CBD oil from our list, start by considering your needs. Do you prefer tinctures that taste good or tinctures that are effective? Could testing positive for THC be a problem for you, or is it okay if your CBD oil contains up to the federal limit of 0.3% delta 9 THC? How important are additional beneficial ingredients like terpenes and minor cannabinoids like CBG or CBN?

Once you’ve established what you want to get out of a CBD tincture, it’s time to determine whether a tincture you’ve chosen is worth your time. Read customer reviews to find out if a CBD brand is trustworthy, and make sure third-party lab reports are easy to access.

When it comes right down to it, one of the best ways to find out if a CBD oil is right for you is to reach out to the manufacturer’s customer service team. The right CBD company will be happy to answer any questions you may have, putting you at ease when it comes time to make a purchase.