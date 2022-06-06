This Week in Concerts – AJR, Erykah Badu, New Kids On The Block and More

This week in concerts, indie-pop trio AJR plays at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, R&B soul queen Erykah Badu performs at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and ’80s pop-boy band New Kids On The Block takes the stage at Ball Arena. New Zealand sibling duo Broods comes to The Bluebird Theater while Nothing More occupies The Fillmore Auditorium alongside Asking Alexandria. For this and more music news stay updated with 303 Magazine.

Ball Arena

6/10 – New Kids On The Block

The Black Box

6/7 – Electronic Tuesdays: Boylan, American Grime, Subliminal and more

6/8 – Work in Progress Wednesdays: Open deck

6/9 – Dreaddy Bear, Ollie Mumbles, Muted Diagram

6/10 – Joe Nice, Smokestax, Sunken Frequencies

6/10 – Rsrch Chmcls, Lunarmxntra, Goretega

6/11 – 5Am, St4rfox, Humandala and more

6/11 – Dumblejunk, Solid, Libuse and more

6/12 – 5 Am, St4rfox, Malakai and more

6/12 – Sunday School: Ableton Push, Aimerie

The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues

6/10 – The Ephinjis, Legs

6/11 – JC Quinn, Nomad Fox, Dvnny Del Revl and more

The Bluebird Theater

6/6 – Avi Kaplan, Andrew von Kampen

6/7 – Broods, Ella Vos

6/8 – Failure

6/9 – Town Mountain, Morsel, Madeline Hawthorne Band

6/11 – Sunflower Bean, Liily

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

6/8 – Fivio Foreign, Dreamdoll, Badda TD

6/9 – Shift, Secret REcipe, Chmura and more

6/10 – The Heavy Pets, Kendal Street Company

6/10 – Anomalie

6/11 – Marriage Celebration with Deadphish Orchestra

6/12 – Lil Tracy, Brennan Savage

Dazzle

6/7 – Diamond Empire Band

6/8 – Ben Markley Big Band, Ari Hoenig

6/9 – Kind Folk Quartet

6/10 – Keyon Harrold

6/11 – Anderies, Lamb Collaboration Project

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

6/10 – AJR, BoyWithUke

The Fillmore Auditorium

6/12 – Nothing More, Asking Alexandria

Globe Hall

6/6 – Vansire, Valley Palace

6/8 – Jackie Venson, The Keeps

6/9 – Lu Lagoon, Paulo’s Flood, Bug and more

6/10 – Ambar Lucid, Miki Ratsula

6/11 – Still Corners, Foxes in Fiction

6/12 – Rumble Young Man, Rumble, Despairia and more

Goosetown Tavern

6/7 – Open mic

6/9 – Thursday Groove

6/10 – Lazy Summer Home

6/11 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society

The Gothic Theatre

6/9 – Old 97’s, The 40 Acre Mule

6/10 – Hot Water Music, Modern Life is War, Elway

6/12 – The Wailers, Lola Rising

Herb’s Hideout

6/6 – Vlad Gershevich

6/7 – Gabe Mervine, Vlad Gershevich, Colin Stranahan and more

6/8 – Diana Castro

6/9 – Dave Randon Trio

6/10 – Alive on Arrival

6/11 – Rowdy Shadehouse Funk Band

6/12 – True Blue

Herman’s Hideaway

6/11 – Paizley Park

Hi-Dive

6/7 – Blackwater Holylight, Spirit Mother, Eagle Wing

6/9 – Blue Hawaii, DJ Nico Tobon, DJ WNGDU

6/10 – Cool Ghouls, Slynger, Easy Ease

6/11 – Funk Hunk, DJ Shannon Von Kelly, DJ Fancy and more

HQ

6/7 – Total Chaos, The Hacks

6/7 – Dark Tuesdays

6/8 – Psyclon Nine, Seven Factor, Our Frankenstein and more

6/9 – Wiff, Bailey Elora, The Backseaters

6/10 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

Larimer Lounge

6/6 – Iamnotshane, MyKey

6/9 – Wild Love Tigress, Blue Tongue, Audio Sex Drive

6/10 – Everybody But Jay, Lost Cause

6/10 – Boogie Lights, Dh DoS, DJ Techdaddy

6/11 – The Raritans, The Owl Reserve, Maple Stevens Band

6/11 – Decker Rush, Kordicimo, Tate

6/12 – Music & Art Fest: Somaya, Alana Mars, Robot Tennis Club and more

Levitt Pavilion Denver

6/9 – Della Mae, Jacob Joliff Band

6/10 – Steer Canyon Rangers, Timber

6/11 – Calexico, Molly Parden

6/12 – Kutandara, Maputo Mensah, Logo Ligi

Lost Lake

6/9 – High Lonesome, Deer Creek Sharp Shooters, Tonewood Stringband

6/10 – Wingtip, Pleasure Prince, Clrblnd

6/11 – Harbour, America Part Two, This Broken Beat

6/12 – Sponge Cake, Lavagato, The Shrikes

Marquis Theater

6/10 – Vundabar, Runner

6/11 – Dream, Ivory

Meow Wolf

6/10 – Caspian, Arms and Sleepers, Ghosts of Glaciers

6/11 – Nintendo Kiki Ball, House of Flora

Mission Ballroom

6/8 – Sofi Tukker, Lp Gioni, Mary Droppinz

6/9 – The Revivalists, Ghost of Paul Revere

6/11 – Purity Ring, Ekkstacy

Nocturne

6/8 – The Annie Booth Trio

6/9 – Matt Smiley Trio

6/10 – Media Noche Honrado

6/11 – Coração Brazilian Quartet

6/12 – Big Swing Trio

Number Thirty Eight

6/8 – DJ Erin Stereo

6/9 – Jublingo

6/10 – Stephen Brooks Trio

6/12 – Jacob Tobey, Brent Cowles

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/10 – Shinyribs

6/12 – Acoustic Syndicate

The Ogden Theater

6/9 – The Black Angels, Dion Lunadon

6/11 – Eptic, UBUR, Leotrix and more

6/12 – Everclear, Fastball, The Nixons

The Oriental Theater

6/8 – Jesse Daniel, Jad Brodie

6/10 – Max & Iggor Cavalera

6/11 – Ten, Rooster, CoreShot

6/12 – Crown The Empire, D.R.U.G.S., The Word Alive and more

Paramount Theatre

6/10 – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6/6 – Whiskey Myers, Shane Smith & The Saints, Read Southall Band

6/7 – Erykah Badu, Robert Glasper, Jaron the Secret

6/8 – Jai Wolf, San Holo, Manila Killa and more

6/9 – Brit Floyd

6/10 – The Revivalists, Preservation Hall Jazz Band

6/11 – Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Violent Femmes

6/12 – Tash Sultana, Josh Cashman

Roxy Broadway

6/8 – Jeremy Wendelin

6/9 – Rico Jones

6/9 – Dizzy With a Dame

6/10 – The Keeps, The Bannetones, Americo

6/11 – Austin Johnson

6/11 – The Black Feathers, Prophets of Naught

6/12 – DJ Hoontz

Roxy Theatre

6/9 – Sounds Like Summer: Ricky Spanish, Blank Slates, Broken Down Nuns and more

6/10 – $K Wrldwide

Soiled Dove

6/10 – The Tony Furtado Acoustic Band

6/11 – Ron McMillon

6/12 – Blue Gospel Scripts Happy Hour

Summit Music Hall

6/10 – Emo Nite La

6/11 – Adrenalina

Temple Night Club

6/9 – Gardella

6/10 – Nostalgi

6/11 – Laidback Luke

The Venue

6/8 – Open stage

6/11 – Psycho Love

Your Mom’s House

6/6 – Momma’s Open House: Subsonic, Snacks, DJ JT

6/8 – Novacancy, Konductr

6/9 – Thred Savage, DJ Prashant, Khurram and more

6/10 – The Elegant Plums, Mountain Rose, The Skinny

6/11 – Jvckpot, Waggles & Burban, Hysteric and more

6/12 – Leonardo Leonardo, When Darkness Falls, Awake in Ashes and more

6/12 – JRose, Folklohr, Soulface