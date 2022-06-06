31 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some lively events lineup up this week. Start it off by getting literary with a Virtual Event with James Patterson and end it with taste during a Lupulin Love Artisan Beer Dinner. Whatever the week has planned for you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, June 6

Virtual Event with James Patterson

When: June 6, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $34, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover partners with Warwick’s Bookstore and Little Brown and Company to host a Virtual Event with James Patterson. You can hear Patterson himself speak about his new novel James Patterson: The Stories of My Life, his career and more.

Mindful Mondays Summer Wellness Series

When: June 6, 5 – 6 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Halcyon is back with its Mindful Monday Summer Wellness Series. You can end your Monday with a zen yoga class on the rooftop of the hotel led by an instructor from TruFusion.

Tuesday, June 7

Curator Conversation

When: June 7, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum (DAM) presents a Curator Conversation between Raphael Fonseca the Associate Curator of Modern and Contemporary Latin American Art at the museum and Erin Kirkland the Curator and Collection Manager of the John and Sandy Fox Collection. You can learn more about the Fox Collection, Latin American art, different works held in the collection and more during the event.

Ciders & Sides

When: June 7, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $28 – $32, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Make your Tuesday a bit more decadent with a Ciders & Sides pairing. The event offers a taste of four handcrafted bonbons from Colorado Cocoa Pod and a flight of four ciders from Stem Ciders for a luxurious afternoon.

Lotería Night

When: June 7, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free with the purchase of a full beer

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado hosts Lotería Night. You can learn about the Mexican game of chance, win beer, prizes and more throughout the evening. You can grab a Lotería card with each purchase of a full beer.

Wednesday, June 8

Punketry Fifth Anniversary Show

When: June 8, 6 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 donation at entry

The Lowdown: Mutiny Information Cafe combines poetry and punk together for the perfect combination to create the Punketry Fifth Anniversary Show. This Wednesday you can listen to acts of spoken word from 12 different performers throughout the evening.

Indigenous Film

When: June 8, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature and Science partners with the International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management and the Denver American Indian Commission for Indigenous Film. View a screening of the film Night Raiders and later take part in a Q&A discussing the film.

Paella Party

When: June 8, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ultreia, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $65 for two at entry

The Lowdown: Soak up the warm sun on the patio with a Paella Party. Ultreia hosts its Wednesday night special of Paella Valenciana, salad, seasonal pintxos and wine for two for only $65. Make sure to arrive early as the paella sells out fast.

Music in the Clouds

When: June 8, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take in a spring evening to jam out to some sweet tunes at Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from local artist, Robby Peoples on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

Señor Bear Fifth Anniversary

When: June 8, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Señor Bear, 3301 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $75 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Señor Bear celebrates its fifth anniversary with a four-course dinner created by Chef Blake Edmunds. You can dine on Latin-inspired bites, sip on beverages and more to honor the restaurant’s fifth birthday.

Pride Kick-Off Party!

When: June 8, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Illegal Pete’s Colfax, 2001 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Illegal Pete’s partners with Montucky to start off Pride Month with a Pride Kick-Off Party. For every Montucky sold, .25¢ will go towards Black Pride Colorado. You can also raise funds by purchasing limited edition t-shirts.

Thursday, June 9

Movies at McGregor

When: June 9, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kick back and relax for Movies at McGregor Square. This Thursday you can view a film on the 66-foot LED screen while snacking on concessions and imbibing in bar sips.

City-Wide Scavenger Hunt

When: June 9 – 12

Where: Various locations

Cost: $12 – $18, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Historic Denver hosts a City-Wide Scavenger Hunt. You can learn more about Denver’s rich history while walking throughout the city to find clues and have a chance at winning prizes. Teams of four to six people are recommended.

Fit & Rock

When: June 9, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dairy Block presents Fit & Rock. The event features a thrilling workout session with Inward Fitness. You can heat up with a HIIT-style session and sweat it out. Make sure to bring a mat and water to hydrate.

Place, Memory, and Gender in the Middle East: Artist Talk with Hangama Amiri

When: June 9, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hear Afghan-born artist Hangama Amiri speak about her exhibition Place, Memory, and Gender in the Middle East. Amiri will dive deeper into the process of her artistic practices, how the exhibition is inspired by women in Afghanistan, women’s rights issues and more.

Avanti Summer Movie Series

When: June 9, 9 – 11 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a lawn chair or bring a blanket for the Avanti Summer Movie Series. You can imbibe in a free beer from New Belgium Brewing Company and taste bites from Del Mar while relaxing to watch White Men Can’t Jump on a 30-foot projector.

Cuff’d in Comedy Pride Show

When: June 9, 8 p.m.

Where: Buntport Theater Company, 717 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Buntport Theater Company hosts the Cuff’d in Comedy Pride Show. The 60’s-style dating game show offers a series of questions and mini-games for contestants to get to know more about each other for a chance at love with a touch of comedy.

Friday, June 10

Fanciful Fossils

When: June 10, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Balefire Goods, 7513 Grandview Ave., Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the works of local artists Nicole Grosjean during the opening exhibition of Fanciful Fossils. You can peruse pieces created with paper that feature remains of fairies and other little creators of the imagination.

YETI Film Tour

When: June 10, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The YETI Film Tour makes its way to Denver. You can view wilderness-based films that explore the lands of rural Alabama to the wondrous Kingdom of Bhutan. The proceeds from the event benefit YETI’s conservation partners and mission of preserving wild places.

Free Day at Clyfford Still

When: June 10, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum partners with the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) for a Free Day. You can explore the galleries of the museum at no cost and take a look at the new Clyfford Still, Art, and the Young Mind exhibition.

8 Year Anniversary Party

When: June 10 – 11

Where: Platt Park Brewing Company, 1875 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Platt Park Brewing Company raises a glass to eight years in business with an Eight Year Anniversary Party. The two-day celebration offers beer tappings, live music, a keep the glass event and more.

Saturday, June 11

Annual Block Party

When: June 11, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Youth On Record, 1301 W. 10th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Party on for a good cause during Youth On Record’s Annual Block Party. You can jam out to live music, watch art demos, grab food and more in support of the work that Youth on Record does with local kids and teens.

Mike Sadler Beer Release

When: June 11, 1 p.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Imbibe in a cool brew during the Mike Sadler Beer Release. Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery presents a Heyze Diddle Diddle hazy IPA and a Hey Diddle Diddle Belgian Wit both created with blood orange, rose petals and apricot on tap. A portion of the proceeds from the brews will go towards the Michael Sadler Foundation.

Urban Market

When: June 11, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Urban Sanctuary Denver, 2745 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Urban Sanctuary Denver hosts an Urban Market. You can shop from local businesses that offer art, florals, wellness products and more. You can also grab food from a food truck and even get a massage to boot.

All Levels Rope Workshop: Intention and Connection in Rope with MxBliss

When: June 11, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Studio Friction, 740 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation here

The Lowdown: Test out your Shibari skills during an All-Levels Rope Workshop: Intention and Connection in Rope with MxBliss. The workshop will explore building connections between you and your partner with and without rope in a safe setting. No worries if you are new to kink or ropes as the session is welcome to everyone.

Horseshoe Summer Market

When: June 11, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: The Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Horseshoe Summer Market is back for a weekend shopping experience. The market holds more than 40 vendors to shop from to find that perfect Father’s Day gift, while supporting local businesses.

Live Music at Woodie Fisher

When: June 11, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar, 1999 Chestnut Pl. #100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Woodie Fisher continues its Live Music series. This Saturday you can watch the Kaitlyn Williams Duo perform live while you grab a bite and sip on a cool drink.

Swingin’ Under The Stars

When: June 11, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream hosts Swingin’ Under the Stars. The evening features upbeat swing music from h Espresso! live on the patio. You can shimmy with swing lessons during the summer night and chill out with a sweet scoop of Little Man ice cream.

Sunday, June 12

A Taste of Puerto Rico Festival

When: June 12, 11 a.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a stroll through Civic Center Park during A Taste of Puerto Rico Festival. You can delight in Puerto Rican fare, jam out to live music, watch performances and more throughout the day.

Artist on the Rise

When: June 12, 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block continues its Artist on the Rise series. You can rorck out to a live performance from the local band Elektric Animals in the alley while sipping on a cocktail from Dairy Block’s many establishments.

Lupulin Love Artisan Beer Dinner

When: June 12, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Burns Family Artisan Ales, 2505 W. 2nd Ave. Unit 13, Denver

Cost: $85, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Burns Family Artisan Ales partners with Chef Jared Kendall of Thistle And Mint for a Lupulin Love Artisan Beer Dinner. You can delight in a five-course dinner with each dish paired with a Burns Family brew.

Mark Your Calendar

Active Minds: The Great Migration

When: June 14, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Outer Space | Inner Spaces Film Series

When: June 14, 6 p.m.

Where: MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $15, tickets available here

Untitled: Creative Fusions

When: June 17, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $13, tickets available here

Denver PrideFest

When: June 25 – 26

Where: Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission