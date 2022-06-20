Tattered Cover Will Debut New Colorado Springs Location Tomorrow

The Tattered Cover has been a Denver staple regarding bookstores, with multiple locations across greater Denver after originally opening in 1971. On Tuesday, it will open a storefront in downtown Colorado Springs.

The store will be located in the heart of downtown Colorado Springs – in a building that dates back to the 1880s – and will of course contain a wide variety of literature where anyone can find what they are looking for.

“Downtown Colorado Springs is in the midst of a renaissance and we are thrilled that Tattered Cover will become part of our downtown landscape and an important part of our growing community,” said Susan Edmondson, President & CEO of the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, in a statement.

The Tattered Cover values bringing the community together through children’s storytimes, bringing in authors, community forums and more.

“Such an iconic brand in Colorado is destined to become a destination within Downtown Colorado Springs and we look forward to seeing the store thrive here,” Edmondson added.

The Tattered Cover in Colorado Springs will be home to a café – Best Cellars – offering a variety of coffee beverages and food, a full-service bar with craft brews from Fiction Beer Company and locally made Attimo Wine.

“Our goal is to be a community institution for Coloradans and this new location will offer the perfect setting to connect with the Colorado Springs community,” said Tattered Cover CEO Kwame Spearman in a press release.

The Tattered Cover will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m and is located at 112 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs. You can contact the store at 719.602.5300.