Street Food Social: Denver’s Newest Happy Hour & Brunch Events

What brings communities together more than food? Street Food Social kicked with a bang last Thursday in Park Hill! All of your favorite local street food vendors, food trucks, restauranteurs and other Colorado small businesses came together to celebrate Denver’s food scene at Oneida Park. The evening was full of delicious smells, pours of tasty summer drinks and the sounds of live bluegrass.

What is Street Food Social?

The newest event series by Gum Pop Presents, Street Food Social, features 20+ street food vendors and food trucks each session at each location. This recurring foodie event focuses on small bites and snacks, which gives you the chance to try out a variety of cuisines and options. No summer event is complete without live music; this series includes a lineup of duos, trios, and DJs to keep you grooving while you chow down.

Where & When?

Park Hill: Monthly | Thursdays

4PM – 8PM

May 26, June 23, July 28, August 18

E 23rd Ave & Oneida St. Denver, CO 80207

Downtown Lakewood: Weekly | Fridays

5PM – 9PM

June 3 – September 30

439 S Upham St. Lakewood, CO 80226

Sloan’s Lake: Weekly | Saturdays

11AM – 8PM

June 11 – September 24

1611 Raleigh St. Denver, CO 80204

Do I Need Tickets?

Come and hang out for FREE at all Street Food Social locations or snag a Street Food Sampler Package! This package includes four tokens, redeemable for Weekly FanFav items, and is valid at all events. What’s the Weekly FanFav? Each session, chefs compete for the Weekly FanFav award, and YOU can head to the ‘gram to vote for your favorite bites of the day. The vendor with the most wins overall will be awarded a $5,000 scholarship at the end of the season. So get out there and support!

Learn more about Street Food Social at streetfoodsocialco.com.