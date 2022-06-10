Father’s Day is quickly approaching and it’s time to find the perfect gift to show dad how much you appreciate him. 303 Magazine compiled a list of gifts for the fashionable dads, the foodie dads and anybody in between to treat your dad to local goodies this year.
For the Stylish Dads
For the Dad that Loves Spice
For the Outdoorsy Dads
For the Classic Laid-Back Colorado Dad
For the Everyday Dad
For the Beer Loving Dad
Where: Visit FlyteCo Brewing at 4499 W 38th Ave, Ste 101, Denver and Hops & Pie at 3920 Tennyson St. Denver.
The Lowdown: FlyteCo Brewing Membership – Members of the FlyteCo Officers Club from FlyteCo Brewing can experience the team’s favorite monthly brews via an exclusive monthly membership. Memberships start at $25 and each membership features a monthly rotation of different new and exciting beers. For just $45 more, dads can receive a free beer per day for an entire month! FlyteCo will also be offering a free beer-day of for dads on Father’s Day.
Hops & Pie Beer Club Membership – Hops & Pie’s beer club membership is $60/year and truly the gift that gives year-round. This incredible deal includes: every Sunday they open an hour early just for beer club members with third draft beer free, select 50-cent drafts on the second Sunday of every month and happy hour pricing all the time.