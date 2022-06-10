Father’s Day is quickly approaching and it’s time to find the perfect gift to show dad how much you appreciate him. 303 Magazine compiled a list of gifts for the fashionable dads, the foodie dads and anybody in between to treat your dad to local goodies this year.

Where: 3151 Larimer St, Denver.

The Lowdown: The Mountain Man Box ($45) features a pair of ever-popular Colorado argyle socks (a classic Dad look!), jerky made by a small family-owned business in Steamboat Springs, a shampoo & body bar of Mountain Map soap with notes of cedar, fir, and a hint of juniper berry. Last but not least, a chocolate bar that no one can resist – the Midnight Snack Bar by Hammond’s of Denver.

Where: Visit FlyteCo Brewing at 4499 W 38th Ave, Ste 101, Denver and Hops & Pie at 3920 Tennyson St. Denver.

The Lowdown: FlyteCo Brewing Membership – Members of the FlyteCo Officers Club from FlyteCo Brewing can experience the team’s favorite monthly brews via an exclusive monthly membership. Memberships start at $25 and each membership features a monthly rotation of different new and exciting beers. For just $45 more, dads can receive a free beer per day for an entire month! FlyteCo will also be offering a free beer-day of for dads on Father’s Day.

Hops & Pie Beer Club Membership – Hops & Pie’s beer club membership is $60/year and truly the gift that gives year-round. This incredible deal includes: every Sunday they open an hour early just for beer club members with third draft beer free, select 50-cent drafts on the second Sunday of every month and happy hour pricing all the time.