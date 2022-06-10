For advertising, event sponsorship, media kit, monthly specials:

7 Local Gifts to Treat Dad This Father’s Day

Father’s Day is quickly approaching and it’s time to find the perfect gift to show dad how much you appreciate him. 303 Magazine compiled a list of gifts for the fashionable dads, the foodie dads and anybody in between to treat your dad to local goodies this year.

For the Stylish Dads

Steadbrook Our Legacy Elder Shirt Shortsleeve in Navy Summer Plaid, $270.

Where: 3151 Larimer St, Denver. 
The Lowdown: Is your dad a style icon from the street to the office and everywhere in between? Check out Steadbrook, a menswear boutique in RiNo that fills the most stylish needs of the men of Denver. Featuring a collection of shorts, pants, tops, outerwear, shoes and more, Steadbrook has what every hype beast dad needs to be strutting their stuff.

For the Dad that Loves Spice

Colorado Crafted Buffalo Sauce Flight Gift Set, $35.

Where: Visit coloradocraftedbox.com.
The Lowdown: Let him try all four of these buzz-worthy craft buffalo sauces, made locally in Denver. The beautifully designed box showcases Chicken & Waffles sauce, IPA Buffalo (made with Upslope IPA), Black Magic, and the ultra spicy Holy Hell. Available as a standalone gift set ($35) or as an add-in to any custom Build A Box at coloradocraftedbox.com

For the Outdoorsy Dads

TTC x Upstate Stock Navy Watchcap, $35.

Where: 1717 Pearl St, Boulder. 
The Lowdown: Some dads like to spend their free time outdoors and need the perfect outfit to do so. Look no further as Timber Trade Co. offers a variety of garments and accessories to elevate your outdoorsy dad’s wardrobe. With a showroom located in Boulder, Timber Trade Co. serves the Colorado community as a haven for mountaineers, travelers and adventurers alike.

For the Classic Laid-Back Colorado Dad

Colorado Crafted Mountain Man Box, $45.

Where: Visit coloradocraftedbox.com.
The Lowdown: The Mountain Man Box ($45) features a pair of ever-popular Colorado argyle socks (a classic Dad look!), jerky made by a small family-owned business in Steamboat Springs, a shampoo & body bar of Mountain Map soap with notes of cedar, fir, and a hint of juniper berry. Last but not least, a chocolate bar that no one can resist – the Midnight Snack Bar by Hammond’s of Denver.

For the Everyday Dad

The Berkeley Supply Show Hoody Champion Reverse Weave, $89.

Where: 4317 Tennyson St, Denver. 
The Lowdown: Dads can be fashionable too, even on a daily basis. Berkeley Supply Company strives to equip local men with the tools to look and feel good no matter what they’re doing. From trinkets to accessories to garments and more, Berkeley Supply Co. is a one-stop-shop when shopping for dads this Father’s Day. In the heart of Tennyson Street, this local storefront is one you won’t want to miss.

For the Beer Loving Dad

Hops & Pie Detroit Pizza

Where: Visit FlyteCo Brewing at 4499 W 38th Ave, Ste 101, Denver and Hops & Pie at 3920 Tennyson St. Denver. 

The Lowdown: FlyteCo Brewing Membership – Members of the FlyteCo Officers Club from FlyteCo Brewing can experience the team’s favorite monthly brews via an exclusive monthly membership. Memberships start at $25 and each membership features a monthly rotation of different new and exciting beers. For just $45 more, dads can receive a free beer per day for an entire month! FlyteCo will also be offering a free beer-day of for dads on Father’s Day. 

Hops & Pie Beer Club Membership – Hops & Pie’s beer club membership is $60/year and truly the gift that gives year-round. This incredible deal includes: every Sunday they open an hour early just for beer club members with third draft beer free, select 50-cent drafts on the second Sunday of every month and happy hour pricing all the time.

For the High Class Dads

Jacket, shirt and chinos from Icon Suit Lookbook

Where: 220 Steele St, Denver.
The Lowdown: Every dad needs a dapper suit for the everyday office visit or to have handy for any special occasion. Icon Suit, located in Cherry Creek North, strives to outfit men to look and feel their best. Each custom suit is designed with intention and purpose, making for a perfect gift for a dad that needs a stunning suit to add some pep to his step.