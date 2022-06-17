The Common Collective normally operates as a lively business on 13th Ave, but for one night only, it will stay open until 10:30 p.m. for its “After Dark” event on June 18, starting at 7 p.m. The Collective, composed of 14 vendors with all levels of clothing expertise and specialties of items, supports its dedication to being gender-neutral and equal to all. Therefore, all inventory is intermingled together throughout the store, regardless of the vendor who sells it.

All items in the store, as well as other items from their winter inventory, will go on sale for between 20% to 30% off. There will also be $5 and $10 bins for shoppers to dig through.

“We are a community so we don’t want to showcase one business [over another] because you support one, you support all,” TCC owner and 303 Magazine contributor Tristan Bego said. “As you shop you can see our tags, every tag is different, so it’s not shopping based on the vendor, it’s shopping based on the item that you’re looking for.”

Here are some of the vendors to look out for as you browse through the clothing racks.

February Jones

The Lowdown: February Jones is the creation of the owner herself, Tristan Bego. Her style is mostly Y2K and 90s driven, with some modern pieces thrown in from time to time. Her business model is centered around being a Black-owned, sustainable and affordable vintage resale brand.

Check out her Instagram here.

Thrifty Bit

The Lowdown: Thrifty Bit is run by Bego’s partner, Jenny. Thrifty Bit’s collection contains a wide variety of styles while also making creative custom pieces as well. Her knowledge of clothing and sewing not only makes her a strong thrifter, but a valuable asset to the Collective team.

Check out her collection at TCC on her Instagram.

Shea The Maker

The Lowdown: Shea The Maker is run by a local ceramicist who makes all work by hand out of clay. The mugs come in varying shapes and designs, all very colorful and statement pieces. Shea’s signature work, mostly pots and earrings, are embellished with yellow smiley faces and cow print.

Check out Shea The Maker on its website and Instagram.

Lost Aisles Femme

The Lowdown: Lost Aisles Femme contains a mix of y2k as well as a skater, femme styles. The brand is very gender-neutral, containing pieces like JNCO jeans and Harley Davidson tank tops. Lost Aisles is exclusively found in TCC, so be sure to look out for their tags.

Manic

The Lowdown: As a vintage seller, Manic puts its own creative twist on thrift finds by screen printing original designs on clothing. Recently, they launched a line of shirts and pants with a brand new design, which will be featured at TCC. Along with clothing, Manic sews devil plushies as keychains and pillows.

Check out Manic’s Instagram and website to see recent work.

Denver Tee Party

The Lowdown: Denver Tee Party carries all types of t-shirts, from band tees to graphic designs, to higher-end shirts. When it comes to reselling vintage tees, Denver Tee Party is highly knowledgeable about what’s in style and what appeals to TCC shoppers.

To see some of Denver Tee Party’s tees, check out its Instagram.

Murder Van Plants

The Lowdown: Murder Van Plants was created especially for TCC and continues to sell for them exclusively. Their whole backyard has been transformed into a garden with all varying kinds of plants to sell in-store. All plants are rehabbed in thrifted pots, so each one is unique, making this sustainable company one-of-a-kind.

Check out Murder Van Plans’ inventory on Instagram.

Denver Vintage Connect

The Lowdown: Denver Vintage Connect serves as one of TCC’s biggest t-shirt vendors. They have a great eye for vintage tees and are very knowledgeable of what era the clothes come from, in reference to the tags and stitching.

To see the collection, check out Denver Vintage Connect on Instagram.

UNKN

The Lowdown: UNKN (pronounced “unknown”) is another one of TCC’s t-shirt vendors. As a vintage buyer, UNKN is very versatile with the tees they thrift and understands the market very well. As of recently, UNKN has expanded their work from t-shirts to women’s wear as well.

To see the latest fashion finds, check out UNKN on Instagram and Depop.

Vintage Kewtees

The Lowdown: Vintage Kewtees is a proud Latina-owned brand with a very nostalgic inventory for those who grew up in the 90s and 2000s. Their style can be described as Y2K, but also includes many trinkets such as troll dolls, decorative cups and kid’s books. Vintage Kewtees has played a great part in influencing TCC’s home collection.

To get a blast from the past, check out her finds on Instagram.

Silky Selects

The Lowdown: “Sexy,” “chill,” “self-care” and “self-awareness,” are just some of the words Bego uses to describe Silky Selects. The brand aims to find quality, vintage, silk clothing to make people feel more confident in themselves. Products in the line range from pajamas to lingerie.

Learn more about Silky Selects on its Instagram page.

Intruder’s Wear

The Lowdown: Intruder’s Wear has a great passion for taking a chance on clothing pieces that wouldn’t normally be picked out. As Bego describes, “anything can be sold with her,” and “she doesn’t limit herself to whatever is in the thrift store.” One of Intruder’s main goals is affordability, while still maintaining a fun, Y2K style.

To see Intrduer’s Wear’s unique finds, check out its Instagram.

Brown Tag Vintage

The Lowdown: Brown Tag Vintage specializes in curating era-specific items. Their collection has items such as nice satins, 70s pants, long dresses, coats and floral patterns. They have a talent for thrifting based on current fashion trends using their fashion merchandising skills from college. Shopping through Brown Tag Vintage, it’s likely to find quality items not commonly picked up by thrifters, but make strong statement pieces.

To see some of the pieces, check out its Instagram.

The Collective’s event will be held on June 18, starting at 7 p.m. Be sure to RSVP for the event here to be one of the few to dig through all of the new styles. Keep an eye out for the announcement of The Collective’s one-year anniversary this fall.