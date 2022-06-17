Colorado Tiny Home Festival Returns to Brighton Next Weekend

Does size really matter? When it comes to buying homes, that is. Tiny home living has taken over our Pinterest boards and Instagram feeds over the last few years, but with home prices rising, they are well on their way to becoming the norm. The Colorado Tiny Home Festival is back for its fifth year on June 25 and 26, showcasing the many ways homeowners can go big while living small.

Home prices are surging across the nation, and Denver is no exception. According to the Colorado Association of Relators, the median price of a single family home has risen 12.3% in the last year, Denver’s average sale price falling just short of a million dollars. Between astronomical price points and an ultra-competitive buying market, it is no surprise that more buyers are seeking out more affordable and sustainable living options.

While the tiny home movement has been on the rise over the last few years, these structures were only recently fully legalized in Colorado with the passage of HB22-1242 on May 18. The bill, which regulates and approves the installation of tiny homes, is a big step towards addressing the states lack of affordable housing solutions. According to HomeAdvisor, the average cost of a tiny home ranges from just $30,000 to 60,000, and offer significant financial advantages due to the low cost of utilities and upkeep.

“As the cost of buying real estate in Colorado continues to sky-rocket, more people than ever are looking at tiny home living as a viable alternative living option and we are excited to see state legislatures work to make it easier to live tiny in Colorado,” said Colorado Tiny Home festival organizer Art Laubach. The regions largest alternative and tiny home living event, the Colorado Tiny Home Festival, will be taking over the Riverdale Regional Park in Brighton next weekend. The event allows attendees to take a step inside a large variety of small living structures, giving them a true feel for tiny home living. Showcasing the work both professional and DIY builders, guests will experience unique homes, product and service marketplaces, and speaker presentations explaining the latest trends in minimalistic and sustainable living. Vendors include both local and national brands and builders focused everything from bus and van conversion to custom tiny home building. A full list of attendees can be found on their website. This year’s festival will also be preceded by Tiny Home Town Hall on Friday, June 24, connecting industry leaders to local legislatures to discuss the future of tiny home living. While this event is closed to the public, it will provide legislatures an opportunity to tour tiny homes and explore next steps in creating more affordable and sustainable living options throughout the state. Tickets to the festival are $15 in advance and $20 at the door, while children are admitted for free. Events will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with live entertainment and a food truck court available for attendees.