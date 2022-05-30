This Week in Concerts – Gary Clark Jr., 311, Lord Huron and More

This week in concerts, Gary Clark Jr. brings new-age blues to Red Rocks Amphitheatre. 311, Slightly Stoopid and Stick figure headline at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ahead of their busy summer concert season. Lord Huron calls Denver home for three nights between Mission Ballroom and Red Rocks with an official afterparty hosted by KBCO 97.3 and DJ Con Queso (Miguel Briseño of Lord Huron). For more weekly concert updates or mile-high music news, stay informed with us here at 303 Magazine.

The Black Box

5/31 – Electronic Tuesdays: N-Type, Atek, Curlyone and more

6/1 – Hiroko Yamamura, Alala.One, Peter Board

6/1 – Bass Temple, Akoma, Stardust Papaya and more

6/2 – Hullabaloo, Cloud-D, Backleft and more

6/2 – Smoove, Yoko, Skinny Limbs and more

6/3 – Free First Fridays: 90’s Music Tributes with Brisco Jones

6/4 – Necromancer, Therma, Silly and more

6/4 – Sling Wave, Psylo, Tah/Koh and more

6/5 – The Brunch Box: Parkbreezy, TF Marz, Necromancer

6/5 – Vital Synth, Craftal

The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues

6/1 – Kris Lager Band, Evil Dave

6/2 – O’Connor Brothers Band, Luke Lively, Citrus Condition

6/3 – J-Cavin, Connor Terrones, Specific Ocean

6/4 – Cory Grinder and The Playboy Scouts, Casey James Prestwood & The Burning Angles

The Bluebird Theater

6/1 – Rivers of Nihil, Fallujah, Alluvial and more

6/3 – Covet, Hikes, King of Heck

6/4 – Taylor Fest: Music of Taylor Swift

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

6/1 – Goodnight, Texas, The Wrecklunds and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)

6/2 – Shift, Yakz, Sissto and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)

6/3 – Yung Bans, DC The Don (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

6/3 – Parra For Cuva, Tor, Andrew Rothschild (Cervantes’ Other Side)

6/4 – Keshi, Rei Brown (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

6/5 – Mimosa Fest featuring a live DJ (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

Dazzle

5/31 – Rekha Ohal

6/1 – The Democracy

6/2 – Peter Sommer Septet

6/2 – Adam Bodine Trio

6/3 – David Arthur & The Round Table

6/3 – ONDA

6/4 – El Javi

6/4 – Stafford Hunter

6/5 – The Rob Mullins Band

6/5 – The Rob Mullins Band

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

6/3 – Slightly Stoopid, 311, Stick Figure and more

Globe Hall

5/31 – The Palms

6/2 – Broncho, Tchotchke

6/4 – Born Ruffians, Sham Family

6/5 – Salt Creek, Gestalt

Goosetown Tavern

5/31 – Open mic

6/2 – Thursday Groove

6/3 – Tamara

6/4 – Darkarts

The Gothic Theatre

5/30 – Dean Lewis, Forest Blakk

6/3 – Pandas & People, One Flew West, Lady Denim

6/4 – Fear, The Potato Pirates, Cease Fire

Herb’s Hideout

5/30 – Vlad Gershevich

5/31 – Gabe Mervine, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott and more

6/3 – Byron Shaw Projex

6/4 – Byron Shaw Projex

Herman’s Hideaway

6/3 – Bang Tango, Geezer.Rocks, Immortal Sÿn

6/4 – Herman’s Festival: Acts TBA

6/5 – Herman’s Festival: Acts TBA

Hi-Dive

5/30 – Bestial Mouths, Cxcxcx, Cau5er

5/31 – Kid Francescoli, Kids Return

6/2 – Alamo Black, Only Echoes, Electric Condor

6/3 – Peer Review, DJ Mozhgan

6/4 – The Kinky Fingers, Wave Decay, Supreme Joy

HQ

5/31 – Dark Tuesdays

6/2 – Juno Rossa, Mouthful of Thunder, Waiting Room

6/3 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

6/4 – U.S. Air Guitar Championships

6/4 – Synthwave Saturday Night: DJ Tower, Jay Eric, NIQV

6/5 – Cane Hill, Afterlife, VCTMS and more

Larimer Lounge

5/30 – D^3, Rings Music, STRM

5/31 – The Body, Midwife, Polly Urethane

6/2 – Hellocentral, Crooked Teeth, Elektric Animals and more

6/3 – Radio Fluke, Volts Delicious

6/3 – Lord Huron After-Party: DJ Con Queso, Funk Hunk

6/4 – Giant Walking Robots Residency, A-Mac

6/4 – Pruitt, Benje, Vanaken

Levitt Pavilion

6/2 – Ruthie Foster, Anthony Russo Band

6/3 – Mark Farina

6/4 – Thievery Corporation, Boostive

6/5 – Alex Cuba, Gui Kroneberger, Bill Kopper

Lost City

6/2 – Jackson Emer, Austen Carroll

Lost Lake

6/3 – Connor Kelly and The Time Warp, Melody in Heart, Fern Roberts and more

6/4 – Digg, Knifty Kick, Monk Gyatso

6/5 – Blue Water Highway, Jackson Harkness Band

Marquis Theater

5/31 – Tiwa Savage

6/1 – Belmont

6/3 – Wood Belly

6/4 – Misfit Mitch

Meow Wolf

6/1 – Indie 102.3 Pride Party: Destino, Wheelchair Sportscamp

6/3 – Native Daughters, In the Company of Serpents

6/4 – Mark Farina

Mission Ballroom

6/2 – Lawrence, Misterwives, Winnetka Bowling League

6/3 – Lord Huron, Erin Rae

6/5 – Snark Puppy, Eric Krasno & The Assembly

Nocturne

6/2 – Matt Smiley Trio

6/3 – Derek Banach Quintet

6/4 – Coraçã Brazilian Quartet

6/5 – Big Swing Trio

Number Thirty Eight

6/1 – DJ Juschill

6/2 – Chariots & Charioteers, The Ugly Architect

6/3 – Matt Stell

6/4 – Racyne Parker, Jake Simon, Noizeyxflo

6/5 – Sturtz, Turkeyfoot Bluegrass

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/4 – Jojo Hermann, WSG, Eric Martinez

The Oriental Theater

6/3 – Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra, The Dendrites

6/4 – Retro Dance Party: 6 Million Dollar Band

Paramount Theatre

6/2 – Tori Amos

6/3 – Justin Hayward

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/30 – Gary Clark Jr., Durand Jones and The Indications

5/31 – Blackbear, Neck Deep, State Champs and more

6/1 – Lord Huron, Erin Rae

6/2 – Lord Huron, Erin Rae

6/3 – Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

6/4 – Michael Franti & Spearhead, Galactic, Anjelika Jelly Joseph and more

6/5 – Stick Figure, The Moment, HIRIE and more

Roxy Broadway

5/31 – Open mic

6/1 – Live Jazz Jam

6/2 – Cipriano, The Public

6/2 – Derek Dames Ohl

6/3 – Plus Ultra, Glass Human & The Whimsy of Things

6/3 – Scott Slay

6/4 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Swingsett

6/4 – Abbiegale Dawn & Everett Ct

6/4 – Soft Crush Dance Party

Roxy Theater

6/1 – Suffocation, Atheist

6/2 – RMC Mike

6/3 – King Iso, C Mob, Taebo Tha Truth

Soiled Dove

6/3 – Charlie Cox

6/4 – Switchback

6/5 – The Long Run

Summit Music Hall

5/31 – Anthony Green, Laura Jane Grace, Tim Ka

6/3 – LÉON

Temple Night Club

6/2 – Montell2099

6/3 – Retransmission

6/3 – Twinsick

6/4 – Kromi

The Venue

6/1 – Open stage

6/3 – Motley Crued, Infestation 303

6/4 – The Original Pranksters

Your Mom’s House

5/30 – Metal Monday: Angelic Desolation, Burdens of Truth, Graveslave and more

6/1 – Paris Powell, San Foster, The Rico Suave and more

6/2 – Them Dirty Roses, Brothers of Brass, Midnight Strange

6/3 – Cosmic Alignment Vol. II: Deezy Le Phunk, Orenda, Mithrill and more

6/4 – The Strike, Sub Radio, Stella Nøva

6/5 – Denver EDM Friends: Open deck