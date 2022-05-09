This Week in Concerts – Mxmtoon, Jhay Cortez, Saba and More

This week in concerts, Mxmtoon performs at The Gothic Theatre. New wave Latin Urbano, Puerto Rican singer Jhay Cortez drops in at Mission Ballroom and rapper Saba stops by Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom during his “Back Home Tour” to promote his latest album, Few Good Things. The Denver Levitt Pavilion begins its summer concert series again with Son Rompe Pera Friday as well as Big Head Todd and The Monsters on Saturday. And at Red Rocks, catch Stevie Nicks, Billy Strings or The Turnpike Troubadors. For more updates on your favorite music venues, stay informed with 303 Magazine.

Ball Arena

5/12 – Morgan Wallen

The Black Box

5/12 – Huck.Jorris, Indubitably, Two Foxes and more

5/13 – Roni Size, Contrast, John Glist

5/13 – Von Storm, Lousy Anna, Seen and more

5/14 – Mungho’s Hi-Fi, Badbwoy BMC, Adam Hester and more

5/14 – Tim Reaper, Vega, Goreteks and more

5/15 – Sunday School: Arrangement, Backleft

The Bluebird Theater

5/11 – Jens Lekman

5/12 – Downlink, Dieselboy, DJ Craze

5/15 – Kevin Devine & The Goddamn Band, Kississippi, Kayleigh Goldsworthy

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

5/9 – Saba, Femdot., Amindi and more

5/10 – Big K.R.I.T., Elhae, Price

5/12 – Shift, Eazybaked, DMVU and more

5/13 – Start Making Sense, Ruby Dear

5/13 – Aaron Kamm and The One Drops, Cas Haley, Stylie

5/14 – The Jauntee, Benny & Taylor’s Honkytonk Express, Benny Bloom and more

5/14 – Supertask, Thought Process, Niraya and more

Dazzle

5/13 – Bob Malone Band, Deanna Bogart (6 p.m.)

5/13 – Bob Malone Band, Deanna Bogart (9 p.m.)

5/14 – Lessons in Your Home Spring Recital (12 p.m.)

5/14 – Lessons in Your Home Spring Recital (2 p.m.)

5/14 – The Burroughs (7 p.m.)

5/15 – Lessons in Your Home Spring Recital (10 a.m.)

5/15 – Lessons in Your Home Spring Recital (12 p.m.)

5/15 – Lessons in Your Home Spring Recital (2 p.m.)

5/15 – Lessons in Your Home Spring Recital (4 p.m.)

Denver Levitt Pavilion

5/13 – Son Rompe Pera, Don Chicharrón

5/14 – Big Head Todd and The Monsters, The Samples, Freddy Jones Band

5/15 – Opera Hits: Central City Opera, Grande Orquestra Navarre

The Fillmore Auditorium

5/11 – Snoh Aalegra

5/13 – P1 Harmony

Globe Hall

5/9 – Slaughter Beach, Trace Mountains, Anika Pyle and more

5/10 – Widowspeak, Sylvie, Patrick Dethlefs

5/11 – Andrew Marlin, Full Band

5/12 – Taste of Iceland: Rakel, Salóme Katrin, ZAAR and more

5/13 – Horse Feathers, Maita

5/14 – Southern Culture on The Skids, Dressy Bessy

5/15 – The Sunken Signals, Bigfoot Meter, Alex Baron

Goosetown Tavern

5/10 – Open mic

5/11 – Western Centuries

5/12 – Thursday Groove

5/13 – Tonewood String Band, Kyle Warner

5/14 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society

The Gothic Theatre

5/10 – Mxmtoon

5/13 – The Mewithoutyou, Tigers Jaw

5/14 – D.R.I., Clusterfux, Victim of Fire

5/15 – Honne, Beka

Grizzly Rose

5/11 – Brandon Jones

5/12 – Brandon Jones

5/13 – Brandon Jones

5/14 – Brandon Jones

5/15 – Brandon Jones

Herb’s Hideout

5/9 – Vlad Gershevich

5/10 – Gabe Mervine, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott and more

5/11 – Diana Castro

5/12 – Dave Randon, Michael Johnson, Holly Holverson

5/13 – Funkiphino

5/14 – Diana Castro & The Big Time

5/15 – First Friday Blues Band

Herman’s Hideaway

5/11 – Bad Camper, Sweet Pork & The Keeps

5/12 – Steve Azar, Jim “Moose” Brown, Don Sampson

5/13 – Smokepurpp, Richie Wess, Yung Dred

5/14 – Master Fabregas

Hi-Dive

5/10 – Slow Crush, Som, Abrams

5/11 – The Builders and The Butchers, Friends of Slim Cessna

5/12 – The Slaps, Satellite Pilot, People in General

5/13 – William Basinski, Tripp Nasty

5/14 – Adult, Kontravoid, Spike Hellis

HQ

5/9 – Terror, Sanguisugabogg, Pain of Truth

5/10 – Dark Tuesdays

5/12 – Nox Novacula, Radio Scarlet, WitchHands

5/13 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

5/14 – Mile High Soul Club: Tyler Jacobson, Steve Cervantes, Dogboy and more

Larimer Lounge

5/10 – Ericdoa, Glaze, Juno

5/13 – Ksteele, NotMeghan, Tantok

5/14 – Seattle 4Ever, Bleach’d, Desert Radio

5/14 – Deeper Purpose, Wessyde, Matty Ghost and more

5/15 – Teal Cafe, Glacierface, Rose Variety

Lost Lake

5/13 – Elektric Animals, Dead on a Sunday, Ipecac

5/14 – Mthds

5/15 – Leonardo Leonardo, Koryos, Alamo Black and more

Marquis Theater

5/9 – Injury Reserve, Armand Hammer

5/11 – Thousand Below

5/12 – Chase Matthew

5/14 – Slayyter

5/15 – Strand of Oaks

Meow Wolf

5/12 – Fleetmac Wood

Mission Ballroom

5/10 – Danzig, Cradle of Filth, Crobot, Necrofier

5/13 – Jhay Cortez

5/14 – Billy Strings

5/15 – Nightwish

Nocturne

5/12 – The Briana Harris Quintet

5/13 – The Gabriel Mervine Quintet

5/14 – Greg Gisbert

5/15 – Walter Gorra Elevation Trio

Number Thirty Eight

5/12 – Casey James Prestwood

5/13 – Priscilla Block

5/15 – The Backyard Revival, The Cody Sisters

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/13 – Perpetual Groove

5/14 – Perpetual Groove

5/15 – Performance Play Music School

The Ogden Theater

5/9 – DC Fountains, Just Mustard

5/10 – Car Seat Headrest, Bartees Strange

5/13 – Krewella

5/14 – Mild High Club, JW Francis

5/15 – Cut Copy, Suzanne Kraft

The Oriental Theater

5/10 – Destruction, Nervosa, Sunlord and more

5/12 – Front Line Assembly, Rein, Choke Chain and more

5/13 – Fozzy, GFM, Krash Karma

5/15 – Eve 6, Field Medic, Jake Flores

Paramount Theatre

5/15 – OMD Souvenir

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/9 – Russ, Bugus, KTLYN

5/10 – Ray Lamontagne, The Secret Sisters

5/11 – Stevie Nicks

5/12 – Billy Strings

5/13 – Billy Strings

5/14 – Turnpike Troubadours, Shovels & Rope, Reckless Kelly

5/15 – Turnpike Troubadours, Shovels & Rope, Reckless Kelly

Roxy Broadway

5/11 – Live Jazz Jam

5/11 – Phil Lotterhos Trio

5/12 – Cara Elizabeth Band, Kacie Waters

5/12 – David Lawrence

5/13 – Billy Wills, Tiffany Christopher, Alex Hardesty

5/14 – Cyclo-Sonic, Black Yeti & The Valve

5/14 – Jesh Yancey

5/15 – Shannon von Kelly

Roxy Theater

5/13 – Infected Rain

5/15 – Alpha 9

Summit Music Hall

5/11 – Ashe

5/12 – Ashe

5/13 – Tai Greens

5/14 – The Walters

The Soiled Dove

5/11 – The Elders, McKenna Michels

5/12 – Jackopierce

5/13 – Jackopierce

5/14 – Griffin House

Temple Night Club

5/12 – Throttle

5/14 – Elephante

The Venue

5/11 – Open stage

5/12 – Live rock show

5/13 – The Vain, The Quireboys

Your Mom’s House

5/9 – Bex, Earth/One, Elixirelixir

5/11 – Apollo Suns, Friends, Native Space

5/12 – Reggaeton-Bollywood

5/13 – Sam Lamar, Spenny, Bass Temple and more

5/14 – Teminite, Giomassiv, Mastermash and more

5/15 – YMH Producer Beat Battle: Synaptic Beatz, Blotter Bunch, Panda and more