This Week in Concerts – Earthgang, Hippie Sabotage, Beach Bunny and More

This week in concerts, Earthgang comes to Mission Ballroom. Hippie Sabotage wreaks musical havoc at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Beach Bunny opens up the week at The Ogden Theatre. Fruit Bats perform two nights at the Bluebird Theater and Two Feet plays at Red Rocks and Summit Music Hall. Feeling festive? Head to Globe Hall for their Happy Hour Concert in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. And remember, for all your mile-high music, stay reading 303 Magazine.

The Black Box

5/3 – Electronic Tuesdays: Conducta, Tripleset, Newnumbertwo and more

5/4 – Oscar L, Luvr, Kareem Martin (9 p.m. at The Black Box)

5/4 – W.C.W.: Prosper, Sillysounds, Scouty and more (9 p.m. at The Lounge)

5/5 – Rafeeki, Slaycub, Oomah and more

5/6 – De La Soul Tribute, Brisco Jones

5/7 – Sin7, Xakra, Oldgold and more (9 p.m. at The Black Box)

5/7 – Citrus, Fonzie, Crush and more (9 p.m. at The Lounge)

5/8 – Sunday School: Sound Design with Backleft

The Bluebird Theater

5/2 – DEHD, Pixel Grip

5/6 – Fruit Bats, Liam Kazar

5/7 – Fruit Bats, Liam Kazar

5/8 – The Rock and Roll Playhouse: Music of The Beatles

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

5/5 – Shift, Atyya, Oxóssi, Lemondoza and more

5/6 – The Sweetest Lillies, Kyle Tuttle Band, Jack Cloonan and more

5/6 – Dizzy Wright, DJ Hoppa, Demrick and more

5/7 – Dizzy Wright, DJ Hoppa, Demrick and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)

5/7 – Wajatta, Durante, Viktop (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

5/8 – Fivio Foreign, Dreamdoll

Dazzle

5/2 – MSU Denver Student Jam Session featuring Monique Brooks Roberts

5/3 – Dominic Lalli Group

5/4 – Orchestral Quintet

5/5 – Curtis Stigers

5/6 – Erik Deutsch (7 p.m.)

5/7 – Erik Deutsch (9 p.m.)

5/8 – Aam Bodine Trio (11 a.m.)

5/8 – Adam Bodine Trio (1 p.m.)

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

5/7 – Jammin De Mayo: Sir Mix-A-Lot, Stevie B, Jody Watley

The Fillmore Auditorium

5/6 – Mat Kearney

Globe Hall

5/3 – Joseph, Brother

5/4 – Joseph, Brother

5/6 – Peacock Pools, Ashley Shadow

5/7 – Dylan Kishner Band, Ghost Town Drifters

5/8 – Pom Pom Squad, Chloe Lilac, Julian St. Nightmare

Goosetown Tavern

5/3 – Open mic

5/5 – Cinco De Mayo Happy Hour Concert: Davis Lee, Duran and Jay Andrix

5/5 – Cinco De Mayo Groove Night: DJ Miggy

5/6 – Zeebra Jonez, Dirty Dan, Jimi Vacation and more

5/7 – Puente Libre, Les Pants

The Gothic Theatre

5/3 – The Menzingers, Oso Oso, Sincere Engineer

Grizzly Rose

5/4 – Zack Neil

5/5 – Zack Neil

5/6 – Zack Neil

5/7 – Zack Neil

5/8 – Zack Neil

Herb’s Hideout

5/2 – Vlad Girshevich

5/3 – Gabe Mervine, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott and more

5/4 – Diana Castro

5/5 – Cocktail Revolution

5/6 – Byron Shaw Projex

5/7 – Byron Shaw Projex

Herman’s Hideaway

5/4 – Ian Mahan, Kindred Soulz, Splitstep and more

5/5 – MC Magic, Jay Roxxx

5/6 – Kirko Bangz, GMB Invades

5/7 – My Own Summer

Hi-Dive

5/1 – Ravagers, Suzi Moon, Tuff Bluff

5/4 – Apollo Shortwave, In Plain Air, Robot Tennis and more

5/5 – moodlighting, Mainland Break, Style Animal

5/6 – Bleakheart, Matriarch, No Gossip in Braille

HQ

5/2 – Grivo, Lowfaith, Isadora Eden and more

5/3 – Mudhoney, Cyclo Sonic

5/6 – The Pack A.D., And The Black Feathers, Flora De La Luna

5/6 – Indie Dance Party featuring Boyhollow

5/7 – Synthwave Saturday Night: Star Farer, DJ Tower, Jay Eric and more

Larimer Lounge

5/4 – Raveena, Fana Hues

5/5 – Haasy, Sam Kahn, Emerald Wells and more

5/6 – Housewife, DRöWn, Livx

5/7 – Wellington Bullings, Dzirae Gold, Devan Blake Jones

5/7 – Better With U, Satoru, Apar

Lost Lake

5/5 – Drune, Only Echoes, New Standards Men and more

5/6 – Fake Fruit, Tuff Bluff, Savant Tarde

5/7 – The Mysterines, Cleaner

5/8 – VCO, Sound of Honey, Horse Bitch

Marquis Theater

5/3 – Boston Manor

5/6 – Anson Seabra, Em Beihold

5/7 – Gatecreeper

5/8 – Bad Bad Hats

Meow Wolf

5/5 – Leon Vynehall, Haus Catz

5/6 – DJ Seinfeld, Routing Number, Al V Dam

5/7 – VNSSA, Em Yujin

Mission Ballroom

5/3 – Interpol, Matthew Dear

5/5 – Iration, Tropidelic, Kash’d Out

5/6 – The Cult, King Woman, Des Rocs

5/7 – Earthgang, Mike Dimes, Pigeons & Planes and more

5/8 – Orville Peck, Teddy & The Rough Riders

Nocturne

5/4 – Jack Dunlevie Trio

5/6 – The Gabriel Mervine Quintet

5/7 – Annie Booth, Hannah Marks

5/8 – Walter Gorra Elevation Trio

Number Thirty Eight

5/1 – Yoga and music featuring, Mackenzie Rae and Paul Rabaut

5/4 – Wes Watkins

5/5 – Voz de la Clave, Los Mocochettes, Son Tres and more

5/6 – DJ Simone Says, DJ Noizeyxfest

5/7 – Vitorio, DJ Chris Milly

5/8 – Britta Kraakevik, Cera Gibson, Robby Peoples

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/3 – Wet, Zsela

5/6 – Max Creek

5/7 – Max Creek

The Ogden Theater

5/2 – Beach Bunny, Wednesday, Ky Vöss

5/3 – Omar Apollo, Tora-i, deb never

5/4 – Behemoth, Arch Enemy, Napalm Death and more

5/6 – Daily Bread, Defunk. Canvas and more

5/7 – William Black, Fairlane, Cinema Kid

The Oriental Theater

5/5 – The Convalescene, Necronomicon, Alukah and more

5/8 – Hexxenacht Sabbath, Axeslasher, Katalysk and more

Paramount Theatre

5/6 – Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

5/8 – Reik

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/2 – A Prairie Home Companion American Revival: Garrison Keillor, Brad Paisley, Elvin Bishop Big Fun Trio and more

5/3 – Jason Isbell, The 400 Unit, Waxahatchee

5/4 – Jason Isbell, The 400 Unit, Waxahatchee

5/5 – Hippie Sabotage, Two Feet, Sebastion Paul

5/6 – Brantley Gilbert, George Birge

5/7 – Brantley Gilbert, George Birge

5/8 – Lake Street Dive

Roxy Broadway

5/5 – I’m A Boy, Castillo Bravo

5/6 – The Living Street

5/6 – Verses the Inevitable, Mlady

5/7 – Jupiter Tea

5/8 – Jupiter Tea

5/8 – Ginger Perry

Roxy Theater

5/6 – Big Hoodoo, Lyte, Scum and more

5/7 – Moonshine Bandits, Justin Time, Team Force and more

Summit Music Hall

5/3 – Veil of Maya, Born of Osiris

5/6 – 2010s Dance Party

5/7 – Two Feet

5/8 – Dorothy, Joyous Wolf, Classless Act

The Soiled Dove

5/2 – Blue Gospel Scripts

5/6 – Paizley Park

5/7 – Lisa Loeb

Temple Night Club

5/5 – Denver House Music: Equalizor, Botomaki, DocFunk and more

5/6 – Borgore

5/7 – Biscits

The Venue

5/3 – Open stage

5/5 – Cinco De Mayo Rap Fiesta

5/6 – Emissary

5/7 – Grind Cat Grind

Your Mom’s House

5/2 – Flyworld II: Ginseng, Double U, Ginseng and more

5/4 – Terrell Brown, Jordan Astra, Judge Everest and more

5/6 – Direville, Redamancy, Francisco Escape

5/7 – Sweet Plot, The Pamlico Sound

5/8 – A’Niche, Brown Boy Beezy and more