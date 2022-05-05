From Tequila to Juleps – Where To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and Derby Day in Denver

Denver is primed and ready for Cinco de Mayo and Derby Day this weekend. You can experience fiestas to mini Derbys for a jam-packed experience of not one but two iconic holidays.

Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo at Number Thirty Eight

When: May 5, 4 – 11 p.m.

Where: Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $10 at entry

The Lowdown: Number Thirty Eight hosts a Cinco de Mayo kick-off party. You can jam out to live performances from Voz de la Clave, 2MX2, Verena Fuentes, Bobby LeFebre and Los Mocochettes throughout the evening. The event raises funds for NEWSED.

Cinco de Mayo at Terminal Bar

When: May 5, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Terminal Bar, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Terminal Bar celebrates Cinco de Mayo. You can grab specialty Patron margaritas by stepping on a Patron bike to blend your own with a bit of pedal power, snack on tacos and more throughout the day.

Toro’s Cinco de Mayo

When: May 5, 3 p.m.

Where: Toro Latin Kitchen & Lounge, 150 Clayton Ln. Ste B, Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Toro Latin Kitchen & Lounge presents a Cinco de Mayo menu. Chef Richard Sandoval and his team have prepared dishes of Braised Short Rib Tacos ($22), Tamarind Margarita ($14) by bartender Eric Garcia and more.

Mister Oso’s Taco Bear When: May 5, 12 – 10 p.m. Where: Mister Oso, 3163 Larimer St., Denver Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Mister Oso is elevating Taco Bell with a Cinco de Mayo pop-up dubbed Taco Bear. The Taco Bear Platter offers Mexican Pizza, Gordo Crunches, Smokey Fiesta Potatoes and a Crunch ‘Rap for $30. You can also wash everything down with spiked Baja Blasts and Code Reds.

Mister Oso Taco Take-Over at Señor Bear

When: May 5, 10 a.m.

Where: Señor Bear, 3301 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mister Oso is popping up at Señor Bear for a Taco Take-Over. The event that celebrates Cinco de Mayo serves up a menu of tacos such as Birria, Pork Carnitas, Bacalaito Battered Fish and Cauliflower al Pastor.

Free Tacos at River North

When: May 5, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 3400 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a free taco from Moya’s Tacos at River North Brewery for Cinco de Mayo. You can raise funds for Moya’s Taco while sipping on a beer and noshing on delicious tacos. For every pint sold River North will donate $1.

Cinco de Mayo REVOLUCION!

When: May 5, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Aztlan Theatre, 976 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $10 – $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Aztlan Theatre presents a Cinco de Mayo REVOLUCION! You can watch mariachi bands perform live, see luchador wrestling and more – all while grabbing bites from taco trucks.

Cinco De Mayo at Tamayo

When: May 5, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Tamayo, 1400 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Get your Cinco de Tamayo with a menu full of flavor-filled dishes. You can delight in Ceviche Tostadas ($15), Grilled Ribeye ($28) and more while imbibing in a Margarita Infusion Flight ($18).

Cinco de Mayo at ViewHouse

When: May 5, 11 a.m.

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: ViewHouse Ballpark hosts its annual Cinco de Mayo celebrations. You can dig into a specialty menu of margaritas, tacos, cervezas and more all day long.

Cinco de Mayo with Ballet Folklorico: Mexico en la Piel

When: May 5, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream honors the Mexican holiday with a Cinco de Mayo with Ballet Folklorico: Mexico en la Piel! event. You can watch traditional performances from Ballet Folklorico while you grab a scoop of Chile Mango sorbet, Dulce de Leche and Mexican Chocolate ice cream.

Cinco de Mayo at EDGE Corner Bar

When: May 5, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: EDGE Corner Bar, at Four Seasons Hotel Denver, 1111 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: EDGE Corner Bar hosts its annual Cinco de Mayo fiesta. You can indulge in Patron specialty margaritas, tequila, brews and tacos galore.

The Urban Cookie’s Cinco de Mayo

When: May 5 – 8

Where: The Urban Cookie,2260 E. Colfax Ave. Ste 101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Urban Cookie honors Cinco de Mayo with two new flavors. You can grab a Chocolate Chili cookie or a Margarita-inspired cookie for the Mexican holiday.

Bellota’s Cinco de Mayo

When: May 5, 11 a.m.

Where: Bellota in The Source, 3350 Brighton Blvd. Ste 150, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Chef Manny Barella pays homage to the Taco Bell CrunchWrap Supreme this Cinco de Mayo. You can grab Barella’s version which is filled with taco-seasoned ground beef, fermented serrano salsa, Mexican crema and more for $8. There are only 120 available, so make sure to grab them fast.

Federales Cinco de Mayo

When: May 5, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Federales, 2903 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dive into tequila and tacos at Federales’ Cinco de Mayo. You can snag specials of $8 margs, $15 beer buckets, $10 nacho platters and $8 taquitos for a tasty afternoon.

Cheluna’s Cinco de Mayo

When: May 5, 12 p.m.

Where: Cheluna Brewing Co., 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cheluna Brewing Co. has a full day planned for Cinco de Mayo. You can sip on Chelas, kombucha, hard seltzers and more throughout the day and later try your hand at a salsa class with Tom Ogunribido and listen to live Latin music.

Cinco de Mayo at Comida

When: May 5, 11 a.m.

Where: Comida at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Nosh on tacos, tostadas, quesadillas and more during Cinco de Mayo at Comida. You can grab a Coin Margarita + the Griddled Tacos Combo for $15 and sip on Patron Coin margaritas for only $10.

Battle of the Mexican Lagers

When: May 5, 11 a.m.

Where: Golden Mill, 1012 Ford St., Golden

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Golden Mill Hosts a Battle of the Mexican Lagers for Cinco de Mayo. You can judge Ska Brewing’s Mexican Logger against 4 Noses Brewing’s Rio Lento and vote for your favorite throughout the day. You can also grab tacos to boot.

LUKI’s Cinco de Mayo

When: May 5, 3 p.m.

Where: LUKI Brewery, 14715 W. 64th Ave. Units A&B, Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sip on a cold Mexican brew during LUKI’s Cinco de Mayo. LUKI will release a Rocinante Mexican lager that is brewed with corn, a hint of lime and honey malt. You can also nibble on bites from Pambasos Food Truck starting at 4 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo at ND StreetBAR

When: May 5, 11 a.m. Where: ND StreetBAR, 10155 E. 29th Dr. Ste 160, Denver Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Snack on $3 puffy tacos, $7 street cocktails and more during Cinco de Mayo at ND StreetBAR. You can choose from cocktails of Ranch Water, a Street Marg and a Street Paloma.

Los Chingones Celebrates Cinco de Mayo When: May 5 – 6 Where: All Los Chingones locations Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Raise a glass as Los Chingones celebrates Cinco de Mayo. You can imbibe in a Grilled Watermelon and Peach Margarita while snacking on Mini Chimichangas created by Chef Troy Guard.

Cinco de Derby: Market Forecast

When: May 6, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Raices Brewing Co., 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 – $60, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your networking on while snacking on tacos and sipping on beer during a Cinco de Derby: Market Forecast. You can dress up derby style or be ready for Cinco de Mayo, meet Jodi Showman of Pivot Lending and watch performances from Fiesta Colorado Dance Company throughout the day.

Victory at the Battle of Puebla Celebration and Moctezuma Vertical Tasting

When: May 7, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces Brewery, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dos Luces Brewery hosts a Victory at the Battle of Puebla Celebration and Moctezuma Vertical Tasting to honor Cinco de Mayo. You can delight in the bottle release of Moctezuma, which is inspired by the story of creation and destruction in the Aztec Empire.

Fourth Anniversary Party

When: May 7, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado hosts its Fourth Anniversary Party. The event features special beer releases, traditional Mexican games, music and giveaways to honor four years of achievements. You can grab a glass of Cervecería brew and cheers to four years of craft Mexican culture.

Civic Center’s Cinco de Mayo

When: May 7 – 8

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Celebrate freedom and Latino culture at Civic Center’s Cinco de Mayo festival. The festival features a taco eating contest, a community parade, chihuahua races and more for two days of fun.

Derby Day

Derby Day Party

When: May 7, 1 p.m.

Where: The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, Autograph Collection, 321 17th St., Denver

Cost: $50 – $500, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Maker’s Mark and The Brown Palace Hotel present a Derby Day Party. You can watch the Kentucky Derby while sipping on cocktails, dining on Southern fare and listening to live music from Hazel Miller & The Collective.

Denver Derby Party

When: May 7, 1 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $125 – $275, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Derby Party is back, this year at McGregor Square. You can watch the Kentucky Derby on the big LED screen within the square, sip on drinks and grab bites from the surrounding restaurants for a kicking soiree.

Derby Day at Three Saints Revival

When: May 7, 8 a.m.

Where: Three Saints Revival, 1801 Wewatta St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Three Saints Revival hosts a Derby Day soiree. The specials of the day offer a Mint Julep for $10 and a Saints Selection happy hour menu of charcuterie, cheeses and more.

The Golden Mill Derby Day

When: May 7, 11 a.m.

Where: The Golden Mill, 1012 Ford St., Golden

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sip on TINCUP whiskey cocktails on tap during The Golden Mill’s Derby Day. You can experience the Kentucky Derby played on all of the TVs and later watch Burn It Blue, a Bluegrass band, perform live.

Bourbon Barrel Aged Mint Julep Strong Ale Release

When: May 7, 11 a.m.

Where: WeldWerks, 508 8th Ave, Greeley

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: WeldWerks Brewing presents a Bourbon Barrel Aged Mint Julep Strong Ale Release. The brew is inspired by the 148th Kentucky Derby and aged in Blanton’s barrels with fresh mint added for a beer take on The Mint Julep.

Penicillin Release

When: May 7, 12 p.m.

Where: Deviation Distilling, 1821 Blake St. #130, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Deviation Distilling presents a Penicillin Release. The Mint Julep cocktail was created with Zin Finished Bourbon – a bourbon whiskey finished in Zinfandel Wine barrels from Blanchard Family Wines.

Derby Day Watch Party

When: May 7, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a mint julep for Number Thirty Eight’s Derby Day Watch Party. You can experience the race on a 200 square-foot LED wall while sipping cocktails.

Derby at The Station

When: May 7, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $100, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Put on your best Derby wear for a Derby at The Station. You can delight in mint julep specials, jam to music from DJ Cyn and watch a live stream of the historic race. You can also win best dressed in a contest and win some killer prizes.

2022 Derby Day

When: May 7, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Watch the Kentucky Derby live on a 190-inch LED TV during ViewHouse’s 2022 Derby Day. You can also dress up to impress, win prizes, dine on a brunch and more throughout the day.

TheBigWonderful Derby Party

When: May 7, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: TheBigWonderful, 6785 E Chenango Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 – $60, get tickets here

The Lowdown: TheBigWonderful is back in full force. Spend your Derby weekend at a Derby Party with music from Trout Steak Revival. You also can explore a bazaar full of vendors, sip on brews from local breweries and more.

Denver Mini Derby

When: May 7, 1 – 6 p.m.

Where: The Green, 8200 E 49th Pl., Denver

Cost: $69.99 – $2375, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate the Kentucky Derby Denver style during the Denver Mini Derby. The event features a mini race with mini horses, live music from a band and DJ, food and more. You can participate in a best-dressed contest, sip on drinks from an open bar and watch adorable corgis race. The event raises funds for Next Step Horse Rescue Colorado.

Derby Day at Woodie Fisher

When: May 7, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Woodie FIsher Kitchen & Bar, 1999 Chestnut Pl. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free, reserve here

The Lowdown: Woodie Fisher hosts a Derby Day like none other. The event features a brunch, a happy hour, a dinner and specials. You can also watch a live performance from Paul DeHaven and of course watch the beloved Kentucky Derby on the big screen.