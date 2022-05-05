5 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Month – Fashion Edition

Summer is the time for events, and fashion is no different. As we head into the warmer months, we’ve compiled a list of runway shows, fashion events and happenings in June.

Saturday, June 4

Color of Fashion Model Casting

When: Sat, June 4. 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. MDT

Where: Temple Denver – Private Event Space. 1136 Broadway, Denver.

Cost: Free. Register here.

The Lowdown: In preparation for the upcoming Color of Fashion runway shows on September 23 and 24, Denver fashion scene models are encouraged to attend this casting event. Along with joining the tight-knit and empowering community that Color of Fashion has established, this event is an opportunity to show off the best of the best in terms of Denver fashion. Attendees must wear all black, form-fitting attire and black heels or dress shoes. While runway experience is preferred, it is not required.

Sunday, June 5

Hott Pink Matter x Universe Model Casting

When: Sun, June 5 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

Where: Universe 1869 South Broadway, Denver.

Cost: Free.

The Lowdown: Up and coming sustainable designer Audra Stachnik of Hott Pink Matter is coming off of her first runway show at Denver Fashion Week in April. As her brand continues to grow, she is organizing a fashion show in collaboration with Universe. Regardless of modeling experience, anyone is encouraged to attend this casting for a show that will feature upwards of 10 local designers, including Stachnik. Attendees must arrive with natural makeup, wearing all black, fitted attire and preferably heels.

Saturday, June 11

Cultural Fashion Runway Series: PRIDE

When: Sat, June 11 starting at 7:00 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W Colfax Avenue, Denver

Cost: $16-$56. Find your tickets here.

The Lowdown: In their second runway event, the Denver Arts & Venues Cultural Fashion Runway Series presents PRIDE, in celebration of PRIDE month. The runway show will include designs from DCR Studios and special guests Yara Sofia and Mayhem Miller from RuPaul Drag Race All Stars. Attendees can choose from either standing room, general admissions, or VIP tickets, all of which grant access to the building’s first-floor exhibitions and one free beverage.

Sunday, June 12

Vanity Fashion Show

When: Sun, June 12 from 5:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Where: ReelWorks Denver, 1399 35th Street, Denver

Cost: $25-200. Purchase tickets here.

The Lowdown: Produced by Fashion West Magazine, Vanity provides an opportunity for local designers, artists, models and creatives alike to showcase their work in a summer collection. Based on the teasers, this event seems to pull inspiration from different decades while combining creativity and high fashion. Vanity will feature runway segments by

Tyne Hall, Mona Lucero, Dark M0th Industry, Goddess Skin Clothing by @stellaburnbrite, Mirtha Art by Mirtha Santa Cruz, Stephan Lauren Hair, Idiot Cult, Adobe Darko, Q’Tique-ish by @kevasdavis, Ego Style by Eric Gómez, Tiaja Pierre and Charlie Price. The event will also host pop-up shops from local designers including Menez to Society, Matilda Marginal, Steve Sells Studio, Brooks LTD, Dark M0th Industry, Adobe Darko, Alternate Strand, Goddess Skin Clothing, Ashes and Metal Leather, Embassy London

by Tai Beldock, Sliv Life, Brett Fox, Kendra Rostvedt and Art by Meg Delagrange.

Sunday, June 12

The Rainbow Market

When: Sunday, June 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Wolf Den Tattoo, 6640 E Colfax Ave., Denver.

Cost: Free.

The Lowdown: Featuring over 50 vendors, Wolf Den Tattoo is hosting The Rainbow Market. The event is a space for queer artists and creatives to share their work with the local community. Just in time for Pride Month and in collaboration with Denver Queer Art Club, the Wolf Den parking lot will be filled with tarot readings, flash tattoos, community art, and much more.

Saturday, June 18

The Common Collective After Dark

When: Sat, June 18. 7:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Where: The Common Collective, 613 East 13th Avenue, Denver

Cost: Free. Register here.

The Lowdown: For the first time, The Common Collective will re-open its doors as the sun goes down for their exclusive “After Dark” sale. From thrifted clothes to ceramic mugs to potted plants, the collective has a wide variety of vendors to explore. Be sure to snag tickets when they go on sale on June 4, as space is limited.