Last night’s Denver Fashion Week (DFW) show presented by the Outlets at Castle Rock wrapped up the spectacular weeklong event. For the first time, name brands like Nike, Adidas and Kate Spade showcased collections at Denver’s biggest runway event of the season.

While Denver is used to celebrating fashion made by local designers, each collection was filled with fashion for the everyday Coloradan looking to take their style to the next level.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Collections from Calvin Klein, Nike, Adidas, GUESS, COACH, J. Crew, Columbia Sportswear, Kate Spade, Boardriders, Vera Bradley and 7 for All Mankind brought spring colors and flair to the runway. A diverse group of models including kids, mother-daughter duos and those of all ages and sizes presented the logos of the names we all know well.

Accessories were the focal point in each collection where bags, umbrellas, hats, water bottles and more completed the looks. From fun floral prints to sexy denim and underwear looks to sleek athletic wear, the show had something for everyone.

Coming off of Sustainable Night, a unique aspect of DFW, the lifestyle fashion presented pivoted the audience to focus on what is being worn rather than how it was made. Although this is a new idea for Denver fashion, the show incorporated ways to style pieces that many of us have in wardrobes already. For those who don’t, a quick stop at the Outlets at Castle Rock would be the solution.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

While the final night of DFW presented a new concept for the renowned fashion week, it successfully provided a way for audience members to feel connected to the fashion on the runway.

All photography by Adrienne Thomas.

Stay tuned for full galleries of runway, street style and step and repeat photos.