6 Bakeries to Visit on 3/14 To Get Your Pi Fill

Pi Day — the only holiday that celebrates a mathematical sign — is just around the corner This date brings flashbacks to the times in elementary school when we feasted on all types of pie — whether it was a savory or sweet choice. Thankfully, we can do the same here in and around the Denver area, but with tastier, homemade options. Grocery store-bought pies are no longer acceptable.

Pies, pizzas, empanadas, you name it — the time has come to put all to the test. Which will reign as Pi Day champion this year? Here is a list of our favorites and some other unexpected spots in and around Denver that celebrate the love of Pi.

Granny Scott’s Pie Shop

Where: 3333 S Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood

Hours: Monday – Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Closed on Sundays

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for that old-fashioned pie taste, Granny Scott’s Pie Shop supplies the best of the best. Open since 1994, this spot has perfected the art of pie baking and continues to grow the list of customer favorites. Its award-winning pies are not to be missed. Pick up a New England Blueberry Cheese Pie ($26.99), a thick layer of cheesecake covered top to bottom in fresh blueberries. Go for a cream pie and choose the classic Banana Cream Pie ($26.99), finished with smooth whipping cream. Although this bakery has pies available for immediate pick-up, if you’re looking for something special, place an order 24 hours in advance by visiting its website, grannyscotts.com.

Smok Barbecue

Where: 3330 Brighton Blvd, Denver | 327 E Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins

RiNo Denver Hours: Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Fort Collins Hours: Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Lowdown: Although most do not think of barbecue when they hear Pi Day, Smok Barbecue has some exclusive and mouthwatering treats for pie lovers everywhere. After opening its RiNo location in 2018, its immense success brought other locations and more Smok admirers. To give back, Smok curated house-made hand pies filled to the brim with sweet blueberries, encased in a flaky crust and topped with a zesty lemon and sugar glaze. On our favorite holiday — March 14 — these pies will be available for the special pricing of $3.14. These mini pies are the perfect size to celebrate. Visit Smok early and grab one before they sell out.

Mici Handcrafted Italian

Where: 727 Colorado Blvd, Denver | 9245 South Broadway, Highlands Ranch | 2373 Central Park Blvd, Denver | 535 West South Boulder Rd, Lafayette | 11290 Twenty Mile Rd, Parker | 9275 North Union Blvd, Colorado Springs | 3707 Bloomington Street, Colorado Springs

Hours: Open every day 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a family-owned spot for pizza pies, Mici Handcrafted Italian is the place to visit on Pi Day. This restaurant celebrates the holiday in the best way possible. Each of its seven locations will give away 3.14 10-inch pizzas to the first four people in line on this special day. The lucky three will receive a whole pizza but the fourth — only .14 of a pie. This fun competition gives us an excuse to line up at Mici and feast on its fresh pies. Its dough is made with only five ingredients — flour, salt, sugar, water and yeast. With all-natural mozzarella and homemade pizza sauce, sinking your teeth into these pies is necessary. Stop into Mici’s for a savory option of pie and satisfy those cravings.

Colorado Cherry Company Denver

Where: 4000 Tennyson St, Denver

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Lowdown: Colorado Cherry Company is famous for what they do — and for a good reason. It lives by the slogan “Share Joy, Eat Pie” and is the perfect place to celebrate math with a circle-shaped treat. Its creations have existed since 1929 and continue to please all generations. All pies are available hot n’ ready or for take n’ bake — whatever you fancy. Grab a Tart Cherry ($4.25 hand pie, $4 slice, $10 mini pie, $20 full pie) to see what its cherries are all about. Savory pies are also on the menu and one of our favorites is the Buffalo Chicken ($10 mini pie), stuffed with shredded chicken, celery, cream cheese, cheddar and spicy buffalo spice. These options are all delicious choices and you can’t go wrong with any.

Hinman Pie

Where: 5604 Kendall Ct, Arvada

Hours: Open every day 12 – 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: John Hinman states that pie changed his life — something we can all connect with. Hinman Pie in Arvada serves up fresh pies all day long that bring out the best in all. By creating local Colorado favorites that cannot be found anywhere else — this spot feels like home to Denverites. One of our favorites is the Cowboy Pie ($16), a spin on the classic shepherd’s pie with ground beef, corn, black beans, green chili and onion all wrapped in its signature flaky butter crust. Hand pies are also on the menu and include apple ($18), cherry ($18), pork green chili ($18) and more. Visit and celebrate with Hinman while feasting on some delectable treats.

Maria Empanada

Where: 1298 South Broadway Ave, Denver | 2501 Dallas St, Aurora | 1700 Platte St, Denver

South Broadway Hours: Monday – Saturday: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Sunday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Dallas St Hours: Monday – Sunday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Platte St Hours: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: Maria Empanada is the go-to spot for Argentinian food in the Denver area. Luckily, its handcrafted artisan empanadas are considered pies — just in time for this special day. This site has options for breakfast, lunch and dinner so postpone the party for as long as you need. Reach for the Italian Sausage ($4.39 each), stuffed with locally made Italian sausage, scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, cheddar jack cheese and salsa. For a vegetarian option, go for the Vegan Veggie ($4.39 each) with sautéed vegetables tossed in authentic Argentinian chimichurri sauce. All options on the menu are sure to please each and every tastebud.