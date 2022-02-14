Avital Miller’s Valentine Soirée Combined Fashion and Charity

The second annual Valentine Soirée on Saturday, February 12 gave local fashion a purpose. The event included several runway segments, live entertainment and date auctions. All proceeds were donated to No Kid Hungry, a national organization aiming to end childhood hunger.

Produced by bestselling author Avital Miller, the event was a celebration of love, charity and fashion. Held at Space Gallery, the space was decked out with decorations symbolizing love and Valentine’s Day. Guests were dressed for the occasion in black tie attire in hues of red, black and white.

The event was an entire production filled with food and beverages, dancing, activities like an escape room and a live auction. Several local designers showcased collections including Mystia Designs, Vandalism Designs, Emma Clary Designs, and Sherry’s Angels.

It’s not often that Denver fashion is used as a means to give back. In combining fashion with charity, Miller successfully established a means for attendees to connect with the fashion on display. From elegant gowns to elaborate two-piece sets to extravagant angel wings, the local fashion was the perfect fit for this Valentine’s Day-themed event.

In between runways segments, eager guests were given the opportunity to bid on bachelors and bachelorettes for a date where all proceeds support No Kids Hungry.

Overall, the event embraced giving back to the community through celebrating both love and fashion. The Valentine Soirée reached a broad audience outside of the niche Denver fashion scene, and the fulfilling sense of giving back set the tone for a magical night.

All photography by Leonard Anderson.