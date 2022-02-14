33 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some exquisite events to explore this week. Start it off with some cinema at Side Stories and end it by getting zen at Yoga & Wine. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a glimpse of this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, February 14

Side Stories

When: February 14 – 20

Where: Exterior walls from 28th St. to Walnut St. and 33rd St. to Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience the artistry of Side Stories on the walls of RiNo. Five Colorado artists’ works are projected on blank walls showing stories about the surrounding neighborhoods. Each digital work spans only a few minutes long and will stay up until February 20.

Denver Jewish Film Festival

When: February 14 – March 1

Where: Various locations and Online, more information here

Cost: Varying prices, passes and tickets available here

The Lowdown: The Denver Jewish Film Festival returns – this year in an all-virtual format. You can view around 30 different films from documentaries to shorts with a myriad of genres.

Mortified Live: Doomed Valentine’s

When: February 14, 8 – 9:45 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $16, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mortified Live is back in Denver for Mortified Live: Doomed Valentine’s. The event features a night of comedy, confessionals and more for the perfect night out. Mortified Live has toured around the world with adults sharing their embarrassing stories, diaries and photos for your entertainment.

Yeti Awareness Week

When: February 14 – 19

Where: Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The annual Yeti Awareness Week is back this Monday with a week full of brewed-up events. You can get in on cookie and beer pairings, Yeti variation tappings, pop-ups and more throughout the six-day adventure.

Sweet Cooie’s Turns Five

When: February 14, 4 – 7

Where: Sweet Cooie’s, 3506 E. 12th Ave., Denver

Cost: Varying prices in shop

The Lowdown: Satisfy your sweet tooth with a Birthday Cake for All and Toute Douceur Truffle & Candy Pop-Up Shop as Sweet Cooie’s Turns Five. You can snag last-minute chocolates from Toute Douceur Candy, a local chocolatier, and grab a slice of birthday cake to celebrate Sweet Cooie’s fifth birthday.

Valentine’s Day Cookie Pairing

When: February 14

Where: FlyteCo Brewing, 4499 W. 38th Ave. #101, Denver

Cost: $16.50 – $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: FlyteCo Brewing teams up with Send Flours Bakery to present a Valentine’s Day Cookie Pairing. The event features a sampling of cour different freshly baked cookies paired perfectly with a flight of four FlyteCo beers for a sweet afternoon.

Cocktail for a Cause

When: February 14 – 28

Where: Cart-Driver Denver, 2500 Larimer St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cart-Driver Denver hosts Cocktail for a Cause. Throughout the month of February, you can order a Bizzy Izzy cocktail and raise funds for a local nonprofit. Cart-Driver will donate 100% of the proceeds of the cocktail to Black Resilience in Colorado.

Tuesday, February 15

Octopus Initiative Lottery

When: February 15, 11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Have a chance at winning some extraordinary contemporary art and expanding your art collections with the Octopus Initiative Lottery. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts the lottery with free entries for a way to snag works from local artists.

Arts Caravan’s Circus Variety Show: Indulge

When: February 15, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Broadway Roxy, 554 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Starts at $15, donation-based tickets here

The Lowdown: Watch amazing magic, dance acts and more during the Arts Caravan’s Circus Variety Show: Indulge. The fantastical show offers a look into the circus world with wild escape art, mentalism and even fire breathing.

Ciders & Sides

When: February 15, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $27 – $29, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sample some sweet bites at Cider & Sides. Stem Ciders teams up with Colorado Cocoa Pod for a pairing of four handcrafted bonbons complemented with a flight of four ciders bursting with flavor.

Wine 101

When: February 15, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: $390, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Cook Street School Culinary Arts hosts a Wine 101 course. You can learn all about wine, its regional variations, tasting techniques and more with an instructor.

Wednesday, February 16

Exhibition Opening Celebration

When: February 16, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $25, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts an Exhibition Opening Celebration. The event features the opening of two exhibitions, Dyani White Hawk: Speaking to Relatives and Eamon Ore-Giron: Competing With Lightning/Rivalizando con el Relámpago. You can explore the works of each artist and raise a glass to some great art.

Sip and Fold Origami Workshop

When: February 16, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: LUKI Brewery, 14715 W. 64th Ave. Units A&B, Arvada

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Brush up on your crafting skills at a Sip and Fold Origami Workshop. LUKI Brewery host the artsy evening with a chance to learn how to make different origami creations with the help of instructor Martin.

SCFD Free Day

When: February 16, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a day to stroll through the vast galleries of the Clyfford Still Museum free of charge during an SCFD Free Day. Clyfford Still Museum partners with the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) to host the day that offers entry without ticket cost.

Raspberry Help Me Out Stout Firkin Release

When: February 16, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing continues its stout firkin series with a Help Me Out Stout Firkin Release. The beer is brewed with raspberries and has a smooth and semi-sweet taste.

Snow Full Moon Party

When: February 16, 5 p.m.

Where: 54thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Embrace the winter’s chill with a Snow Full Moon Party. 54thirty presents the soiree with beats from DJ Styles Davis and a Corazon veijo drink special sponsored by Patron.

Forests, Fires, and People

When: February 16, 5 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Learn more about the impacts of climate change, the increasing amounts of forest fires and more during Forest, Fires and People: The Marshal Fire Tragedy and the Changing Wildland Urban Interface. You can hear from the Director of Earth Lab at the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences of CU Boulder Jennifer Balch throughout the Zoom lecture.

The Loco Locals Comedy Extravaganza

When: February 16, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: $10 at entry

The Lowdown: Let out a laugh at The Loco Locals Comedy Extravaganza. The hilarious evening offers sets from some of Denver’s best comedians while you imbibe in libations from Odell Brewing and Mythology Distillery and snack on bites from Knockabout Burger.

Thursday, February 17

ETHEL

When: February 17, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Pkwy., Lakewood

Cost: $22, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lakewood Cultural Center hosts a performance from ETHEL. The acclaimed string quartet will perform a Musical Portrait of America’s Landscape throughout the evening.

Elevated Beats

When: February 17, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: 54thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jam it out throughout the night with beats from DJ Manos during Elevated Beats. 54thirty hosts the rocking event for you to take in the Denver skyline on the rooftop for a chill winter evening.

Emerging Filmmakers Project

When: February 17, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Watch some indie films at the Emerging Filmmakers Project. The showcase is hosted by volunteers from the local film communities and features a chance to screen your work, network with other local creatives and more. Support local indie filmmakers and see some great films for only $5.

The Flea Market

When: February 17, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House presents The Flea Market. The event features a combination show of comedy, music and more. You can watch a set from comedian Hannah Jones, live performances from Haley Bri Cohen and Cody throughout the evening. The proceeds from the show will benefit Queer Asterisk.

Mavens of Music

When: February 17, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Maven, 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Relax to some sweet tunes during Mavens of Music. You can listen to live performances from local musicians such as Dzirae Gold and David Lawrence in the lobby of The Maven every Thursday while imbibing in a cocktail from Poka Lola Social Club and nibbling on snacks from Kachina Cantina.

Friday, February 18

Dolly ROLL

When: February 18, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lace up your roller skates for a Dolly ROLL. You can skate all night long with songs from the iconic Dolly Parton jamming over the speakers. You can also participate in karaoke, dancing and more for a poppin’ night.

Music in the Clouds

When: February 18, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take in a winter evening to rock out to some sweet tunes at Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from local artist Connor Terrones on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

Saturday, February 19

Cervezas & Pan Dulces Pairing

When: February 19, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado partners with Panaderia Rosales for a Cervezas and Pan Dulces Pairing. You can dive into five divine pan dulces while sipping on a flight of five Mexican-inspired cervezas for a tasty afternoon.

A LoHi, High Low at The Post

When: February 19,, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: The Post Chicken and Beer LoHi, 1575 Boulder St., Denver

Cost: $50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Pop a bottle during A LoHi, High Low at The Post. Champagne Tiger and The Post Chicken and Beer present an afternoon tasting of Taittinger Brut champagne and fried chicken for the perfect high low pairing.

Lumonics Immersed

When: February 19, 8 p.m.

Where: Lumonics Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave. Unit 11, Denver

Cost: $20, register here

The Lowdown: Explore a multi-sensory experience with Lumonics Immersed. The event aims to refresh your mind, body and spirit. Before and after the experience you can take a look at over 75 light artworks in the front gallery rooms, art studio and performance space.

Denver True Crime Stories Tour

When: February 19, 2 – 3 p.m.

Where: Colorado State Capitol, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25, register here

The Lowdown: Colorado Tour Co. hosts a Denver True Crimes Stories Tour. Throughout the day you can learn more about Denver’s history, hear about unsolved murders, learn more about hidden crimes and more.

Anniversary 10

When: February 19, 1 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St. Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to 10 years of achievements with River North Brewery’s Anniversary 10. You can imbibe in a triple barrel-aged imperial stout to celebrate the day along with tappings of other favorites throughout the day.

Sunday, February 20

Oasis Yoga

When: February 20, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Oasis Brewing Company, 3257 N. Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: $20 at entry

The Lowdown: Oasis Brewing Company teams up with Hikyoga to present Oasis Yoga. You can get zen this Sunday to let go of stress and later imbibe in an Oasis brew to refresh. Make sure to bring a mat and water to keep hydrated.

The Hue-Man Experience Book Club: The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois

When: February 20, 3 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover McGregor, 1991 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover partners with NAACP-nominated businesswoman, Clara Villarosa to host The Hue-Man Experience Book Club: The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois. The series aims to amplify the voices of BIPOC who are often and historically marginalized. You can meet with others to discuss the novel and dive deeper into different issues.

Yoga & Wine

When: February 20, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $27, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stretch out with The Infinite Monkey Theorem and Denver Yoga Social during Yoga & Wine. You pose into your best downward dog during a one-hour yoga class guided by instructor Shannon Chalmers. Following the session, you can sip on a glass of wine from Infinite Monkey.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

Active Minds: The Great Migration

When: February 22, 5 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

60 Minutes in Space

When: February 23, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

Laugh Your Craft Off: Re-Visions

When: February 23, 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20, tickets available here

Colorado Environmental Film Festival

When: February 24 – March 6

Where: Online

Cost: Varying prices, passes available here