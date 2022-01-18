Three Reasons to Head to X Games Aspen This Weekend

Fans are back!

X Games Aspen 2022 welcomes fans back to Buttermilk Mountain from January 21 – 23 with world-class action sports competitions, complemented by the interactive X Fest fan zone. The X Fest area will feature sponsor activations, live DJ performances, athlete meet and greets powered by Icon Source, giveaways and more. Located at the base of the Slopestyle and SuperPipe courses, X Fest features a DJ stage, two beer and wine gardens and sponsor activation zone. As always, X Games Aspen 2022 competitions and X Fest are free to the public with proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.

X Games is the last place to see Olympians before they head over to Beijing!

With the Olympics fast approaching, athletes like Shaun White, Jamie Anderson, Gus Kenworthy will compete for one last time in the United States before heading over to Beijing. Often referred to as the Olympics of action sports, X Games has proven a spot for athletes to throw their most progressive tricks, this season will be no different as athletes feed off the electric atmosphere in Aspen.

Aspen is Lit During X Games!

In addition to everything happening at Buttermilk Mountain, the town of Aspen becomes the hot spot for industry parties, next-level dining and world-class apres-ski. During the week of X Games, Belly Up Aspen will host nightly concerts at their iconic and intimate venue. For the first time, X Games Aspen coincides with Aspen Gay Ski Week – Buttermilk will be the mountain of the day on Sunday and will invite VIP attendees to watch Gus Kenworthy compete in Ski SuperPipe on Sunday evening.

