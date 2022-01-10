This Week in Concerts – Lee Brice, Lawrence, MewithoutYou and More

This week in concerts, Lee Brice performs at Mission Ballroom, Lawrence stops by The Gothic Theatre and MewithoutYou is welcomed at Summit Music Hall. Herb’s Hideout books out their week with a full schedule of live music and Number Thirty Eight hosts their ’90s Country Night. Don’t forget to double-check the venue websites before making your plans as numerous artists are postponing their shows. As always, stay up to date on all your live music needs with 303 Magazine.

Antero Hall

1/14 – The Awakening, Drippy

The Black Box

1/11 – Electronic Tuesdays

1/12 – Astral Hoops Flow Workshop: Iman Alia, Flow Jam (The Black Box)

1/12 – W.I.P. Wednesdays (The Lounge)

1/14 – Back When, Lousy Ann, Imperivm and more

1/15 – Malakai, Benji Robot, Foxtail and more (The Black Box)

1/15 – Heart 2 Heart (The Lounge)

The Bluebird Theater

1/11 – Fit For An Autopsy

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

1/13 – Ravenscoon, Sky Suite, W/Out and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)

1/13 – Lawrence, Swatkins (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

1/14 – Bluegrass Generals, Andy Hall, Chis Pandolfi and more (2-Day Pass)

1/14 – Bluegrass Generals, Andy Hall, Chis Pandolfi and more (Friday)

1/15 – Bluegrass Generals, Andy Hall, Chis Pandolfi and more (Saturday)

Dazzle

1/12 – The Flatirons Jazz Orchestra

1/13 – Gonzalo Teppa Latin Quintet

1/13 – Los Mocochetes

1/14 – Dotsero

1/14 – Dzirae Gold

1/15 – Brionne Aigne, Dax Oliver

1/15 – Bigfoot Meter

Globe Hall

1/14 – Daniel Nunnelee

1/15 – Elektric Animals, Hellocentral, Sophie Gray

1/16 – Jaguar Stevens, Ian Erhart, The Salesmen

Goosetown Tavern

1/11 – Turn Up Tuesday

1/12 – Wednesday Groove

1/14 – The Hashtones, Mono Verde

1/15 – Summer Bedhead, Cherry Street, Miss Betsy

The Gothic Theatre

1/14 – Lawrence, Swatkins

Herb’s Hideout

1/10 – Vlad Gershevich

1/11 – B3 Jazz Jam

1/12 – Diana Castro

1/13 – Dave Randon Trio

1/14 – Alive on Arrival

1/15 – Diana Castro & The Big Time

1/16 – Anthony Russo

Herman’s Hideaway

1/12 – PTCO Showcase: DJ Deuce

1/13 – The Session: K.I. Breaux, Big Fine pep, 2une Godi and more

1/15 – The Lonely Ones, Sunflower Dead, School of Rock Aurora

Hi-Dive

1/13 – Broth!, ConnorParty, Dynamo Klat

1/14 – Peer Review, DJ Mozghan, DJ Nico TØbon and more

1/15 – Velnias, The Flight of Sleipnir, Spiritual Poison and more

Larimer Lounge

1/12 – Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, Graham Good & The Painters

1/13 – Trusetto, Rado, The Lull Band

1/14 – Open House, LySoul & Lemonade, Girl Wunder and more

1/15 – Abstract House Vol. 8: James Grebb, Erin Stereo, Karpy

1/16 – Open House, Not Meghan, Dirty Fancy Boyz and more

Lost Lake

1/13 – Mon Cher, Wally, Debr4h

1/14 – Lady Denim, Co-Stanza, Oh Paris

1/15 – The Anchor, Heartsick Heroine, Blue Mesa and more

1/16 – Stone Jackals, Cuddies, Soul Crushers

Marquis Theater

1/11 – Inhuman Condition, Micawber

1/15 – Reno Divorce, Red Stinger, Recrod Thieves and more

Mission Ballroom

1/14 – Tcahmi, AC Slater, Blossom and more

1/15 – Lee Brice, Cory Morrow

Nocturne

1/12 – Mestas-Abbott Latin Jazz Quartet

1/13 – Camilla Vaitaitis Quartet

1/14 – Jeremy Wendelin Quintet

1/15 – Tom Amend and The Double Drummer Quintet

1/16 – The Gonzalo Teppa Trio

Number Thirty Eight

1/12 – Marshall Fire Benefit Pop-Up with Live Music

1/13 – ’90s Country Night: Double Wide, KDJ Above

1/14 – Craig Campbell, DJ Sierra Myst

1/15 – Love & Theft, David Miner, DJ Spencerton

1/16 – Carlton Anderson, DJ Highline

The Ogden Theater

1/14 – Mersiv, Abelation, Player Dave

1/15 – Lucero, Amigo The Devil, Gasoline Lollipops

1/16 – Lucero, Amigo The Devil, Gasoline Lollipops

Roxy Broadway

1/13 – Chuck Solo

1/14 – Lost Dog Ensemble, Red Barron

1/14 – LowFive

1/15 – DJ Boyhollow, DJ Shannon Von Kelly

1/16 – DJ Rex Buchanan

The Roxy Theatre

1/14 – Autumn Live

S ummit Music Hall

1/13 – MewithoutYou, Unwed Sailor

1/15 – Pecos & The Rooftops, Bison Blue

The Soiled Dove

1/14 – Mike Masse Trio

1/15 – Sammy Mayfield and His Blues Band

Temple Night Club

1/11 – Nur Jaber

1/13 – Lisbona Sisters

1/14 – Benzi

1/15 – Henry Fong

1/15 – Unlimited Vibes

The Venue

1/12 – Open Stage

1/14 – Perfect Storm, 3 A Hole Punch, Dinshaw & Jenny

1/15 – Nine Tenths of The Law

Your Mom’s House

1/12 – Drumatrix, Moldamind, Iliph and more

1/13 – Cray mak, Life Pattern, Tokyo Mandy and more

1/14 – DJ Abilities, Sassfactory & friends

1/16 – Marcus Rezak, Russ Lawton, Zdenek and more