This Week in Concerts – Playboi Carti, Pink Sweat$, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and More

This week in concerts, Playboi Carti takes the stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Pink Sweat$ spends a night at The Gothic Theatre and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony book The Ogden Theatre. With the winter season approaching, so does the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Ball Arena to play revamped Christmas classics. Or stop by Your Mom’s House to catch their Underground Hip-Hop Showcase featuring a variety of talented Denver artists. For this and more updates on local shows, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

Ball Arena

11/20 – Christmas Eve & Other Stories: Trans-Siberian Orchestra (3 p.m.)

11/20 – Christmas Eve & Other Stories: Trans-Siberian Orchestra (8 p.m.)

The Black Box

11/16 – Electronic Tuesdays: Apparition, Basura (The Black Box & The Lounge)

11/17 – Workshop Wednesday: Astral Hoops, Vivid Wyzard, Flow Jam (The Black Box)

11/17 – W.C.W.: Synchronicity, 2Tipz, Vlyn and more (The Lounge)

11/18 – Dalek One, Juju Beats, Kelly Dean and more (The Black Box)

11/18 – Quite Right Records: Lorely Mur, Astronoize, Andrew Bon Bosher (The Lounge)

11/19 – The Black Box 5 Year Anniversary: Seppa, Broken Note, Grymetyme and more (The Black Box & The Lounge)

11/20 – The Black Box 5 Year Anniversary: Edit, Wicker’s Portal, Foxy Dope and more (The Black Box & The Lounge)

The Bluebird Theater

11/17 – Liz Cooper

11/18 – Do Cool Sh*t With Your Friends, Tombz, Punjahbae and more

11/20 – Heartless Bastards

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/17 – Kyle Tuttle Band, Alley Car, The Reckless Folk

11/18 – Saint Jhn, Tyla Yaweh (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom at 7 p.m.)

11/18 – Shift, Lusine, Great Dane, Shrimpnose (8 p.m.)

11/19 – Saint Jhn, Tyla Yaweh (Cervantes’ Other Side)

Dazzle

11/15 – Django Festival Allstars

11/16 – Bass, Accordion, Violin and Guitar Workshop: The Django Festival Allstars (3 p.m.)

11/16 – The Django Festival Allstars (6 p.m.)

11/16 – The Django Festival Allstars (9 p.m.)

11/17 – Zaremba Fellowship Jazz Orchestra

11/18 – Kim Dawson, Wil Blades Duo (6 p.m.)

11/18 – Kim Dawson (9 p.m.)

11/19 – Kim Dawson, Wil Blades Duo (7 p.m.)

11/19 – Kim Dawson (10 p.m.)

11/20 – Nelson Rangell (6 p.m.)

11/20 – Nelson Rangell (9 p.m.)

The Fillmore Auditorium

11/19 – Bad Religion, Alkaline Trio

Globe Hall

11/18 – Boy Named Banjo, Cole Scheifele

11/19 – (DJ)-Calvin, Ohnokhan, The Whimsy of Things

11/20 – I Fight Dragons, Dead on A Sunday

Goosetown Tavern

11/16 – Turn Up Tuesday

11/19 – The Denver Pop Punk All-Stars

11/20 – Bad Britton, Kyle Warner

The Gothic Theatre

11/15 – Pink Sweat$, KIRBY, Bren Joy

11/16 – The Midnight, Jupiter Winter

11/17 – The Midnight, Jupiter Winter

Grizzly Rose

11/17 – Billy Brown

11/18 – Billy Brown

11/19 – Billy Brown

11/20 – Billy Brown

11/21 – Billy Brown

Herb’s Hideout

11/15 – Vlad Gershevich

11/16 – Gabe Mervine

11/17 – Diana Castro

11/18 – Dave Randon Trio

11/19 – Alive on Arrival

11/20 – Super Magick

11/21 – Unusual Too

Herman’s Hideaway

11/20 – Twista, Taco, The Elite Band and more

11/21 – C-Bo

Hi-Dive

11/15 – Deathchant, Fast Eddy, Love Gang and more

11/16 – Tonstartssbandht, Paul Jacobs, Wally

11/17 – Spirit Mother, Ladies Night, Los Toms

11/19 – The Flight of Sleipnir, Bleakheart, Snakes

11/20 – Peer Review, Veronica Vasicka, DJ Nico Tobøn and more

11/21 – Luna Luna, The Mañanas

Larimer Lounge

11/18 – Bass Feast: Brainbridge, High Zombie, MÜV and more

11/19 – Slow Magic, Mux Mool, Brothel

11/20 – Aaron Gillespie, Rowdy, Wiff

11/21 – Apollo Shortwave, Julian St Nightmare, The Downer Party

Lost Lake

11/18 – Grant & Friends: PJ Moon, Many Mountains, Stone Riot

11/19 – Instant Empire, French Cuffs, Card Catalog

11/20 – Tulatronic, Tri-Tip, Chando and more

11/21 – Years Down, Bury Mia, Current Failures and more

Marquis Theater

11/16 – Lagwagon, Red City Radio, Over Time

11/17 – Lagwagon, Red City Radio, Record Thieves

11/19 – The Happy Fits, Snarls, Mags

11/20 – Tiny Moving Parts, Capstan, Belmont and more

11/21 – Alien Weaponry

Mission Ballroom

11/15 – Lany, Keshi, Salem Ilese

11/18 – Koe Wetzel, Muscadine Bloodline

11/19 – Liquid Stranger, Buku, Yookie and more

11/20 – Liquid Stranger, Luzcid, Hydraulix and more

11/21 – Goose

Nocturne

11/17 – Vlad Gershevich

11/18 – The Gabriel Mervine Quintet

11/19 – Michael D’Angelo Quintet

11/20 – Briana Harris Quintet

11/21 – Peter Sommer Quintet

Number Thirty Eight

11/18 – Ashton Lee, DJ Erin Stereo

11/19 – Extra Gold, DJ Highline

11/20 – Live Music TBA

11/21 – Live Music TBA

The Ogden Theater

11/15 – Benny The Butcher, The ParQ, At’Eaze

11/17 – Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, A Meazy, Mi$fits

11/18 – The Fixx, Fastball

11/20 – Late Night Radio, Michael Menert, Bad Snacks and more

11/21 – Neck Deep, Boston Manor, Zero 9:36 and more

The Oriental Theater

11/15 – Exhumed, Creeping Death, Bewitcher and more

11/16 – Nick Lowe, Los Straightjackets

11/17 – Citizen, Drug Church, Glitterer and more

11/19 – Halfway There, Mr Scary

Paramount Theatre

11/17 – Gilberto Santa Rosa

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

11/19 – Playboi Carti, Rico Nasty, Ken Car$on

Roxy Broadway

11/17 – Grey Rails

11/18 – Songwriters Winners Showcase

11/19 – LowFive

11/19 – Jupiter Tea

11/20 – DJ Retrofette

11/20 – PJ Moon

11/20 – Bolonium, Anthony Kapfer, Cipriano

11/21 – DJ Rex Buchanan

Summit Music Hall

11/15 – Hot Mulligan, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Sincere Engineer and more

11/19 – Lovelytheband

11/20 – Yellow Days, Ric Wilson

Soiled Dove

11/17 – Emily Scott Robinson

11/18 – Dan Rodriguez

11/19 – Nick Colionne

11/20 – The Long Run

11/21 – The Long Run

Temple Night Club

11/17 – Wormhole Wednesday: AMP Live, Capshun, Comisar and more

11/18 – Chemical Surf

11/19 – Habstrak

11/20 – Tortured Soul, Josh Milan

11/20 – Eli Brown

The Venue

11/17 – Open Stage

11/18 – Battle of The Brands: DJ RonC

11/19 – Fist Fight, Slingfist, Catastrophic Heros and more

11/20 – Psycho Love, Dark Red Sky, Nine Tenths of The Law

Your Mom’s House

11/16 – Open Jam

11/18 – Underground Hip-Hop Showcase: Last Breed, FatherFigures, Colorado’s Finest and more

11/19 – Cut/Copy

11/20 – Friendly Faces, Off World Vehicle, Coyote Dojo and more

11/21 – Pilot The Machine, King Crawdad, Caustic Soda and more