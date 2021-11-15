This Week in Concerts – Playboi Carti, Pink Sweat$, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and More

This week in concerts, Playboi Carti takes the stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Pink Sweat$ spends a night at The Gothic Theatre and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony book The Ogden Theatre. With the winter season approaching, so does the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Ball Arena to play revamped Christmas classics. Or stop by Your Mom’s House to catch their Underground Hip-Hop Showcase featuring a variety of talented Denver artists. For this and more updates on local shows, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Ball Arena
11/20 – Christmas Eve & Other Stories: Trans-Siberian Orchestra (3 p.m.)
11/20 – Christmas Eve & Other Stories: Trans-Siberian Orchestra (8 p.m.)
The Black Box
11/16 – Electronic Tuesdays: Apparition, Basura (The Black Box & The Lounge)
11/17 – Workshop Wednesday: Astral Hoops, Vivid Wyzard, Flow Jam (The Black Box)
11/17 – W.C.W.: Synchronicity, 2Tipz, Vlyn and more (The Lounge)
11/18 – Dalek One, Juju Beats, Kelly Dean and more (The Black Box)
11/18 – Quite Right Records: Lorely Mur, Astronoize, Andrew Bon Bosher (The Lounge)
11/19 – The Black Box 5 Year Anniversary: Seppa, Broken Note, Grymetyme and more (The Black Box & The Lounge)
11/20 – The Black Box 5 Year Anniversary: Edit, Wicker’s Portal, Foxy Dope and more (The Black Box & The Lounge)
The Bluebird Theater
11/17 – Liz Cooper
11/18 – Do Cool Sh*t With Your Friends, Tombz, Punjahbae and more
11/20 – Heartless Bastards
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/17 – Kyle Tuttle Band, Alley Car, The Reckless Folk
11/18 – Saint Jhn, Tyla Yaweh (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom at 7 p.m.)
11/18 – Shift, Lusine, Great Dane, Shrimpnose (8 p.m.)
11/19 – Saint Jhn, Tyla Yaweh (Cervantes’ Other Side)
Dazzle
11/15 – Django Festival Allstars
11/16 – Bass, Accordion, Violin and Guitar Workshop: The Django Festival Allstars (3 p.m.)
11/16 – The Django Festival Allstars (6 p.m.)
11/16 – The Django Festival Allstars (9 p.m.)
11/17 – Zaremba Fellowship Jazz Orchestra
11/18 – Kim Dawson, Wil Blades Duo (6 p.m.)
11/18 – Kim Dawson (9 p.m.)
11/19 – Kim Dawson, Wil Blades Duo (7 p.m.)
11/19 – Kim Dawson (10 p.m.)
11/20 – Nelson Rangell (6 p.m.)
11/20 – Nelson Rangell (9 p.m.)
The Fillmore Auditorium
11/19 – Bad Religion, Alkaline Trio
Globe Hall
11/18 – Boy Named Banjo, Cole Scheifele
11/19 – (DJ)-Calvin, Ohnokhan, The Whimsy of Things
11/20 – I Fight Dragons, Dead on A Sunday
Goosetown Tavern
11/16 – Turn Up Tuesday
11/19 – The Denver Pop Punk All-Stars
11/20 – Bad Britton, Kyle Warner
The Gothic Theatre
11/15 – Pink Sweat$, KIRBY, Bren Joy
11/16 – The Midnight, Jupiter Winter
11/17 – The Midnight, Jupiter Winter
Grizzly Rose
11/17 – Billy Brown
11/18 – Billy Brown
11/19 – Billy Brown
11/20 – Billy Brown
11/21 – Billy Brown
Herb’s Hideout
11/15 – Vlad Gershevich
11/16 – Gabe Mervine
11/17 – Diana Castro
11/18 – Dave Randon Trio
11/19 – Alive on Arrival
11/20 – Super Magick
11/21 – Unusual Too
Herman’s Hideaway
11/20 – Twista, Taco, The Elite Band and more
11/21 – C-Bo
Hi-Dive
11/15 – Deathchant, Fast Eddy, Love Gang and more
11/16 – Tonstartssbandht, Paul Jacobs, Wally
11/17 – Spirit Mother, Ladies Night, Los Toms
11/19 – The Flight of Sleipnir, Bleakheart, Snakes
11/20 – Peer Review, Veronica Vasicka, DJ Nico Tobøn and more
11/21 – Luna Luna, The Mañanas
Larimer Lounge
11/18 – Bass Feast: Brainbridge, High Zombie, MÜV and more
11/19 – Slow Magic, Mux Mool, Brothel
11/20 – Aaron Gillespie, Rowdy, Wiff
11/21 – Apollo Shortwave, Julian St Nightmare, The Downer Party
Lost Lake
11/18 – Grant & Friends: PJ Moon, Many Mountains, Stone Riot
11/19 – Instant Empire, French Cuffs, Card Catalog
11/20 – Tulatronic, Tri-Tip, Chando and more
11/21 – Years Down, Bury Mia, Current Failures and more
Marquis Theater
11/16 – Lagwagon, Red City Radio, Over Time
11/17 – Lagwagon, Red City Radio, Record Thieves
11/19 – The Happy Fits, Snarls, Mags
11/20 – Tiny Moving Parts, Capstan, Belmont and more
11/21 – Alien Weaponry
Mission Ballroom
11/15 – Lany, Keshi, Salem Ilese
11/18 – Koe Wetzel, Muscadine Bloodline
11/19 – Liquid Stranger, Buku, Yookie and more
11/20 – Liquid Stranger, Luzcid, Hydraulix and more
11/21 – Goose
Nocturne
11/17 – Vlad Gershevich
11/18 – The Gabriel Mervine Quintet
11/19 – Michael D’Angelo Quintet
11/20 – Briana Harris Quintet
11/21 – Peter Sommer Quintet
Number Thirty Eight
11/18 – Ashton Lee, DJ Erin Stereo
11/19 – Extra Gold, DJ Highline
11/20 – Live Music TBA
11/21 – Live Music TBA
The Ogden Theater
11/15 – Benny The Butcher, The ParQ, At’Eaze
11/17 – Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, A Meazy, Mi$fits
11/18 – The Fixx, Fastball
11/20 – Late Night Radio, Michael Menert, Bad Snacks and more
11/21 – Neck Deep, Boston Manor, Zero 9:36 and more
The Oriental Theater
11/15 – Exhumed, Creeping Death, Bewitcher and more
11/16 – Nick Lowe, Los Straightjackets
11/17 – Citizen, Drug Church, Glitterer and more
11/19 – Halfway There, Mr Scary
Paramount Theatre
11/17 – Gilberto Santa Rosa
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
11/19 – Playboi Carti, Rico Nasty, Ken Car$on
Roxy Broadway
11/17 – Grey Rails
11/18 – Songwriters Winners Showcase
11/19 – LowFive
11/19 – Jupiter Tea
11/20 – DJ Retrofette
11/20 – PJ Moon
11/20 – Bolonium, Anthony Kapfer, Cipriano
11/21 – DJ Rex Buchanan
Summit Music Hall
11/15 – Hot Mulligan, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Sincere Engineer and more
11/19 – Lovelytheband
11/20 – Yellow Days, Ric Wilson
Soiled Dove
11/17 – Emily Scott Robinson
11/18 – Dan Rodriguez
11/19 – Nick Colionne
11/20 – The Long Run
11/21 – The Long Run
Temple Night Club
11/17 – Wormhole Wednesday: AMP Live, Capshun, Comisar and more
11/18 – Chemical Surf
11/19 – Habstrak
11/20 – Tortured Soul, Josh Milan
11/20 – Eli Brown
The Venue
11/17 – Open Stage
11/18 – Battle of The Brands: DJ RonC
11/19 – Fist Fight, Slingfist, Catastrophic Heros and more
11/20 – Psycho Love, Dark Red Sky, Nine Tenths of The Law
Your Mom’s House
11/16 – Open Jam
11/18 – Underground Hip-Hop Showcase: Last Breed, FatherFigures, Colorado’s Finest and more
11/19 – Cut/Copy
11/20 – Friendly Faces, Off World Vehicle, Coyote Dojo and more
11/21 – Pilot The Machine, King Crawdad, Caustic Soda and more