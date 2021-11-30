Denver Stylist Reanne Alise Chase Elevates Everyday Fashion

Reanne Alise Chase has been a stylist in Denver for four years now. Chase started by styling her cousin, then went on to styling photoshoots. Now she has launched her co-owned brand Gyidah with her business partner Dacy Luneburg, which compliments her very chic and sophisticated style.

Chase’s Journey to Becoming a Stylist

Chase was born and raised in Denver, Colorado and has loved fashion since she was a child. She went to the Art Institute of Colorado, where she developed relationships with those interested in the same things as her, like fashion. Chase’s style was influenced by her older cousin, “she always looked so put together and expensive in a way that I had never seen growing up.” she said.

Chase grew up in a community where everyone was obsessed with all kinds of sneakers. She admired her cousin, who was the only person she noticed that always had a variety of shoes and took risks with her style. Chase realized she wanted to be a stylist in 2017 when her cousin pursued modeling and she would style her for photoshoots.

Chase’s styling passion really sparked when her mom got her a Seventeen magazine subscription when she started high school. “It was the first time I had seen clothes really being explored in such a unique way,” she said.

The first time Chase styled herself she knew she had a gift when it came to fashion. She had senior pictures coming up and she had to use clothes she already owned.

“My mom gave me thirty dollars to use at Ross and I used it to accessorize three outfits in my closet to make my clothes feel like new,” she said. Chase used everything she saw in Seventeen magazine to make three beautiful outfits come to life.

The Process of Styling Clients

Chase secures all of her clients through Instagram. Her process of finding items that her clients will love is based on questions Chase will ask them. She needs to know if they are going for a certain theme. From there, she will create a mood board and then will make the clothes herself or pick pieces that she feels will best fit the client and the theme they are going for.

Chase will usually not pull garments from shops like a typical stylist. She will usually pull garments from her personal closet, thrift clothes for the client, or make clothes from scratch herself.

Although styling is not just about the clothes, it’s about the accessories, bags, and shoes as well.

Accessories are “very, very, very important, put it this way it’s like a meal with no seasonings or sides, it will still be edible, but bland and unmemorable,” she said.

Chase’s Personal Style and Tips

Chase’s personal style is based on how she feels. “I couldn’t really categorize my style because it’s really all over the place. I am typically shy and a socially awkward person, so I really love my outfits to speak for me,” she said.

However, one tip that Chase can give 303 readers about their personal style is to be your most authentic self.

“Don’t always follow the trends. Own a lot of basic pieces that can be adorned, layered, and worn several different ways. Oh and try thrifting at least once!” she said.

Chase’s New Co-Owned Clothing Brand, Gyidah

Since becoming a stylist in 2017, Chase has now launched a clothing brand, with her business partner Dacy Luneburg. “We had worked together on a couple of photoshoots and found when we brought our different perspectives together, we created magic,” she said.

Chase and Luneburg decided to create Gyidah, a brand built on sustainability that integrates recycled items into the clothing to make them feel like new pieces.

“We wanted a repurposing brand that felt luxurious and exclusive, so the majority of our pieces are one-of-one because we want anyone who shops with us to feel really special and as if the garment was made for only them, but also attainable and affordable,” Chase said.

Looking to the Future

Now that Chase is both a stylist and an owner of a clothing brand, she has learned valuable lessons about fashion. With styling, everything is so different based on who she is styling. She is always creating new and exciting looks for herself and her clients and will continue to do so.

As for Gyidah, Chase is looking forward to more exclusive collections, more fashion shows, campaign shoots and a vlog documentary showcasing Chase and Luneburg’s journey in creating their brand together.