This Week in Concerts – Erykah Badu, Machine Gun Kelly, Dead & Company and More

This week in concerts, Erykah Badu swings through RiNo to play at the Mission Ballroom, Machine Gun Kelly headlines at Red Rocks Amphitheatre while both Fiddler’s Green and Red Rocks host Dead & Company for two-night shows. Feeling festive? Check out the live music and partake in Herman’s Hideaway costume contest or get your electronic fix at Your Mom’s House or The Black Box for their electronic nights Monday and Tuesday, respectively. For this and more updates on local shows stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

Ball Arena

10/24 – Dan + Shay

The Black Box

10/19 – Electronic Tuesdays: Kursk (The Black Box)

10/20 – Workshop Wednesday: Cam Resch (The Black Box)

10/20 – WCW: Yokai, Bass Temple, Aimerie (The Lounge)

10/21 – Dieselboy (The Black Box)

10/21 – Good People Takeover: Black Wolf Sound, Item52, Dienasty and more (The Lounge)

10/22 – Machinedrum: Sinistarr, Despise and more (The Black Box)

10/22 – Sol Rotatio: Denizen, QRLZ, Brixx and more (The Lounge)

10/23 –Machinedrum: Gila, Sometimes Never (The Black Box)

10/23 – Bukkha, Pomdeya (The Lounge)

10/24 – Sunday School with Megan Hamilton: Social Media (The Black Box Studio)

The Bluebird Theater

10/22 – Adam Melchor

10/23 – KBONG

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/21 – Shift, Wreckno, Huxly Anne and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)

10/23 – Pert Near Sandstone, National Park Radio, Tiffany Christopher (Cervantes’ Other Side)

10/23 – Nina Kraviz, Costello, Minxx (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

10/24 – Sol & Sam Lachow, Rev. DA IV, Willy P (Cervantes’ Other Side)

Dazzle

10/18 – MSU Jam Session

10/19 – Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts Fall Concert

10/19 – Some Assembly Required

10/20 – The Briliant Compositions of Dizzy Gillespie

10/21 – Dizzy Gillespie Afro-Latin Experience

10/22 – Big Band Artistry of Dizzy Gillespie

10/22 – Dizzy’s 104th Birthday Bash Jam

10/23 – Mary Louise Lee and Band

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

10/22 – Dead & Company

10/23 – Dead & Company

The Fillmore Auditorium

10/21 – Moneybagg Yo

10/24 – Don Toliver & BIA

Globe Hall

10/21 – Whitney, Renée Reed

10/22 – The Brevet, This Broken Beat, Neon The Bishop

10/23 – Birdtalker, Lonas

Goosetown Tavern

10/19 – Open Mic with Nic Jay

10/22 – Then I Fly

10/23 – Galleries, Uncle Lame Bake, Reckless

The Gothic Theatre

10/21 – Chicano Batman, Angelica Garcia

10/23 – Kompany, Effin, Jiqui and more

Grizzly Rose

10/20 – Jason McNabb

10/21 – Jason McNabb

10/22 – Jason McNabb

10/23 – Jason McNabb

10/24 – Jason McNabb

Herb’s Hideout

10/18 – Vlad Gershevich

10/19 – Gabe Mervine

10/20 – Diana Castro

10/21 – Dave Randon

10/22 – Alive on Arrival

10/23 – Super Magick

10/24 – Steve Crenshaw

Herman’s Hideaway

10/21 – Slim Thug

10/22 – Combichrist, Davey Suicide, Modern Mimes and more

10/23 – Halloween Fest: Sharone, Royals, Nordic Daughter

10/24 – Vampires Everywhere, Assuming We Survive, Fate Destroyed and more

Hi-Dive

10/19 – Laney Lou and The Bird Dogs, Rodney Rice

10/20 – Enforced, Wide Man, Direct Threat and more

10/21 – Lunacy, MVTANT, Wave Decay and more

10/22 – Necropanther, Axeslaher, Grief Ritual

10/23 – The Savage Blush, Slynger, The Sum Beaches

10/24 – Kal Marks, Moon Pussy, Tender Object

Larimer Lounge

10/21 – Dabylon, Kallerai Phoenix, Bluuher

10/22 – Open House, CJ, Housewife and more

10/23 – Abstract House Vol. 7: James Grebb, Dylusion, Djuric

10/24 – Neon Noir, Vannah Lee, Maeve & Quinn and more

Lost City

10/22 – Deth Rali, West Hues

10/23 – Lillian, Folk Paradise

Lost Lake

10/20 – Bystander, Insipidus

10/21 – Austin Weber, The Downer Party, Nicki Walters

10/22 – Spirit Bear, Giant Walking Robots, Ben Zev

10/23 – Free Throw, Dog Leg, Charmer

10/24 – Mossgatherers, Fat Brando, Butchop and more

Marquis Theater

10/23 – Milquetoast and Co, Bear and the Beasts, The Honey Empire

Mile High Station

11/14 – Mile High Football Bash with live music

Mission Ballroom

10/18 – Erykah Badu

10/19 – Jungle, Blue Detiger

10/20 – Flogging Molly, Violent Femmes, Me First and The Gimme Gimmes

10/21 – Primus, Black Mountain

10/22 – Primus, Black Mountain

10/23 – Bleachers

Nocturne

10/20 – Vlad Gershevich

10/21 – The Gabriel Mervine Quintet

10/22 – The David Bernot Quartet

10/23 – The Clay-Gott Quintet

Number Thirty Eight

10/21 – Denver Broncos Game: DJ Highline

10/22 – Brittany Devens, DJ Simone Says

10/23 – Adult Prom

10/24 – SQWERV, High Street Joggers Club

The Ogden Theater

10/18 – Cradle of Filth, 3Teeth, Once Human

10/19 – The Hu, The Haunt

10/20 – Thrice, Touché Amoré

10/21 – Trampa, Oddprophet, JINX and more

10/22 – The Struts, World’s First Cinema

The Oriental Theater

10/18 – Attila, Jynx, Rozu

10/22 – Emo Night Brooklyn

Paramount Theatre

10/22 – Intocable

10/24 – John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/18 – Machine Gun Kelly, girlfriends, jxdn

10/19 – Dead & Company

10/20 – Dead & Company

10/21 – Above & Beyond, Olan, Gardenstate

10/22 – Above & Beyond, Olan, Gardenstate

10/23 – Dreamville on The Rocks: J.I.D. Ari Lennox, Earthgang and more

10/24 – SVdden Death, Space Laces, Oolacile and more

Roxy Broadway

10/20 – Evan James

10/21 – Scott Slay

10/22 – Jenn Marsh

10/22 – DJ A-L

10/23 – Love Language Dance Party

10/23 – Retrofette’s All Nighter

10/23 – Columbia Jones

10/24 – Love Language Dance Party

10/24 – Jack Trueax

Summit Music Hall

10/19 – The Score, Cemetary Sun

10/20 – Ruston Kelly, Margaret Glaspy

10/22 – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, The Cerny Brothers

Soiled Dove

10/21 – Ian Mahan, Ross Henderso, Pie Lombardi

10/22 – Elton Dan & The Rocket Band, Rob Stewart

10/23 – Josh Rouse, Dan Tedesco

Temple Night Club

10/21 – Heyz

10/22 – Chromeo

10/23 – Hex Kitten, Dj Mask, Chris Milly and more

The Venue

10/20 – Open Stage

10/22 – The Undertakers, Goat Hill Massacre

10/23 – Twizzted Mizztress, The 6202 Band

Your Mom’s House

10/18 – Electronic Mondays: DNA Proxi, Shashou, Grim

10/19 – Open Jam

10/21 – The Libra Music and Art Festival

10/22 – Fabdot

10/23 – Qlank, Amstar, Knives and more