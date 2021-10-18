This Week in Concerts – Erykah Badu, Machine Gun Kelly, Dead & Company and More

This week in concerts, Erykah Badu swings through RiNo to play at the Mission Ballroom, Machine Gun Kelly headlines at Red Rocks Amphitheatre while both Fiddler’s Green and Red Rocks host Dead & Company for two-night shows. Feeling festive? Check out the live music and partake in Herman’s Hideaway costume contest or get your electronic fix at Your Mom’s House or The Black Box for their electronic nights Monday and Tuesday, respectively. For this and more updates on local shows stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Ball Arena
10/24 – Dan + Shay
The Black Box
10/19 – Electronic Tuesdays: Kursk (The Black Box)
10/20 – Workshop Wednesday: Cam Resch (The Black Box)
10/20 – WCW: Yokai, Bass Temple, Aimerie (The Lounge)
10/21 – Dieselboy (The Black Box)
10/21 – Good People Takeover: Black Wolf Sound, Item52, Dienasty and more (The Lounge)
10/22 – Machinedrum: Sinistarr, Despise and more (The Black Box)
10/22 – Sol Rotatio: Denizen, QRLZ, Brixx and more (The Lounge)
10/23 –Machinedrum: Gila, Sometimes Never (The Black Box)
10/23 – Bukkha, Pomdeya (The Lounge)
10/24 – Sunday School with Megan Hamilton: Social Media (The Black Box Studio)
The Bluebird Theater
10/22 – Adam Melchor
10/23 – KBONG
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/21 – Shift, Wreckno, Huxly Anne and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)
10/23 – Pert Near Sandstone, National Park Radio, Tiffany Christopher (Cervantes’ Other Side)
10/23 – Nina Kraviz, Costello, Minxx (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
10/24 – Sol & Sam Lachow, Rev. DA IV, Willy P (Cervantes’ Other Side)
Dazzle
10/18 – MSU Jam Session
10/19 – Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts Fall Concert
10/19 – Some Assembly Required
10/20 – The Briliant Compositions of Dizzy Gillespie
10/21 – Dizzy Gillespie Afro-Latin Experience
10/22 – Big Band Artistry of Dizzy Gillespie
10/22 – Dizzy’s 104th Birthday Bash Jam
10/23 – Mary Louise Lee and Band
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
10/22 – Dead & Company
10/23 – Dead & Company
The Fillmore Auditorium
10/21 – Moneybagg Yo
10/24 – Don Toliver & BIA
Globe Hall
10/21 – Whitney, Renée Reed
10/22 – The Brevet, This Broken Beat, Neon The Bishop
10/23 – Birdtalker, Lonas
Goosetown Tavern
10/19 – Open Mic with Nic Jay
10/22 – Then I Fly
10/23 – Galleries, Uncle Lame Bake, Reckless
The Gothic Theatre
10/21 – Chicano Batman, Angelica Garcia
10/23 – Kompany, Effin, Jiqui and more
Grizzly Rose
10/20 – Jason McNabb
10/21 – Jason McNabb
10/22 – Jason McNabb
10/23 – Jason McNabb
10/24 – Jason McNabb
Herb’s Hideout
10/18 – Vlad Gershevich
10/19 – Gabe Mervine
10/20 – Diana Castro
10/21 – Dave Randon
10/22 – Alive on Arrival
10/23 – Super Magick
10/24 – Steve Crenshaw
Herman’s Hideaway
10/21 – Slim Thug
10/22 – Combichrist, Davey Suicide, Modern Mimes and more
10/23 – Halloween Fest: Sharone, Royals, Nordic Daughter
10/24 – Vampires Everywhere, Assuming We Survive, Fate Destroyed and more
Hi-Dive
10/19 – Laney Lou and The Bird Dogs, Rodney Rice
10/20 – Enforced, Wide Man, Direct Threat and more
10/21 – Lunacy, MVTANT, Wave Decay and more
10/22 – Necropanther, Axeslaher, Grief Ritual
10/23 – The Savage Blush, Slynger, The Sum Beaches
10/24 – Kal Marks, Moon Pussy, Tender Object
Larimer Lounge
10/21 – Dabylon, Kallerai Phoenix, Bluuher
10/22 – Open House, CJ, Housewife and more
10/23 – Abstract House Vol. 7: James Grebb, Dylusion, Djuric
10/24 – Neon Noir, Vannah Lee, Maeve & Quinn and more
Lost City
10/22 – Deth Rali, West Hues
10/23 – Lillian, Folk Paradise
Lost Lake
10/20 – Bystander, Insipidus
10/21 – Austin Weber, The Downer Party, Nicki Walters
10/22 – Spirit Bear, Giant Walking Robots, Ben Zev
10/23 – Free Throw, Dog Leg, Charmer
10/24 – Mossgatherers, Fat Brando, Butchop and more
Marquis Theater
10/23 – Milquetoast and Co, Bear and the Beasts, The Honey Empire
Mile High Station
11/14 – Mile High Football Bash with live music
Mission Ballroom
10/18 – Erykah Badu
10/19 – Jungle, Blue Detiger
10/20 – Flogging Molly, Violent Femmes, Me First and The Gimme Gimmes
10/21 – Primus, Black Mountain
10/22 – Primus, Black Mountain
10/23 – Bleachers
Nocturne
10/20 – Vlad Gershevich
10/21 – The Gabriel Mervine Quintet
10/22 – The David Bernot Quartet
10/23 – The Clay-Gott Quintet
Number Thirty Eight
10/21 – Denver Broncos Game: DJ Highline
10/22 – Brittany Devens, DJ Simone Says
10/23 – Adult Prom
10/24 – SQWERV, High Street Joggers Club
The Ogden Theater
10/18 – Cradle of Filth, 3Teeth, Once Human
10/19 – The Hu, The Haunt
10/20 – Thrice, Touché Amoré
10/21 – Trampa, Oddprophet, JINX and more
10/22 – The Struts, World’s First Cinema
The Oriental Theater
10/18 – Attila, Jynx, Rozu
10/22 – Emo Night Brooklyn
Paramount Theatre
10/22 – Intocable
10/24 – John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/18 – Machine Gun Kelly, girlfriends, jxdn
10/19 – Dead & Company
10/20 – Dead & Company
10/21 – Above & Beyond, Olan, Gardenstate
10/22 – Above & Beyond, Olan, Gardenstate
10/23 – Dreamville on The Rocks: J.I.D. Ari Lennox, Earthgang and more
10/24 – SVdden Death, Space Laces, Oolacile and more
Roxy Broadway
10/20 – Evan James
10/21 – Scott Slay
10/22 – Jenn Marsh
10/22 – DJ A-L
10/23 – Love Language Dance Party
10/23 – Retrofette’s All Nighter
10/23 – Columbia Jones
10/24 – Love Language Dance Party
10/24 – Jack Trueax
Summit Music Hall
10/19 – The Score, Cemetary Sun
10/20 – Ruston Kelly, Margaret Glaspy
10/22 – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, The Cerny Brothers
Soiled Dove
10/21 – Ian Mahan, Ross Henderso, Pie Lombardi
10/22 – Elton Dan & The Rocket Band, Rob Stewart
10/23 – Josh Rouse, Dan Tedesco
Temple Night Club
10/21 – Heyz
10/22 – Chromeo
10/23 – Hex Kitten, Dj Mask, Chris Milly and more
The Venue
10/20 – Open Stage
10/22 – The Undertakers, Goat Hill Massacre
10/23 – Twizzted Mizztress, The 6202 Band
Your Mom’s House
10/18 – Electronic Mondays: DNA Proxi, Shashou, Grim
10/19 – Open Jam
10/21 – The Libra Music and Art Festival
10/22 – Fabdot
10/23 – Qlank, Amstar, Knives and more