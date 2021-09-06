This Week in Concerts – Harry Styles, Griz, Cage The Elephant and More

This week in concerts, Harry Styles stops by the Ball Arena to continue, “Love on Tour.” Griz turns up the volume at Red Rocks on Labor Day and Cage the Elephant promises a “Big Gig,” set with Rise Against and Grandson Sunday evening. Can’t get enough bass? Then grab a ticket for Cervantes’ “Bass Invasion” Friday or Saturday night. And if the past two years has left you feeling a little hopeless, grab a friend and head to, “Emo Nite,” at Summit – because everything’s better with a friend, even despair. Be sure to stay up to date for your local music needs with 303 Magazine.

Antero Hall

9/11 – Inaugural Thank Em’ Vet Fest: Ryan Chrys and The Roughcuts, Lo Becker Band, Buck’d Off

Ball Arena

9/7 – Harry Styles

The Black Box

9/7 – Electronic Tuesdays: Ivy Lab

9/8 – W.I.P. Wednesdays

9/9 – All:Lo Takeover: Morning Coffee, Fullmetal, Kruza Kid and more

9/9 – Oddio.Files Takeover: Cap’n Swivler, Brisco Jones, Brother Nature and more

9/10 – That Big ’80s Party (9 p.m.)

9/10 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society: DJ K-Nee, S2PS, Major Midnight and more (9 p. m.)

9/11 – Recon DnB: Quadrant, Iris, John Glist and more

9/12 – The Brunch Box: All:Lo Collective

9/12 – Sunday School: Adding Movement to Music with Aimerie

The Bluebird Theater

9/10 – Lost Dog Street Band

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

9/8 – That 1 Guy, Digital Beat Down

9/9 – Shift, Russ Liquid, Kill Paris and more

9/10 – Bass Invasion: Ultrasloth, Resonant Language, Duffrey and more

9/11 – Bass Invasion: Kill Bill, Pushloop, Lusid and more

Dazzle

9/7 – Emmet Cohen Trio

9/8 – Emmet Cohen Trio (7 p.m.)

9/8 – Bread & Jam Session: The VIPs (9 p.m.)

9/9 – Shane Endsley Quintet feat. Art Lande (7 p.m.)

9/9 – Kaleidoscope Eyes: A Tribute to The Beatles (10 p.m.)

9/10 – Keith Oxman Quartet (7 p.m.)

9/10 – Sun Mart Trio (9 p.m.)

9/11 – Super Magick: A Tribute to Amy Winehouse (early)

9/11 – Super Magick: A Tribute to Amy Winehouse (late)

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

9/12 – Cage The Elephant, Rise Against, Grandson and more

Globe Hall

9/9 – Shinyribs, Mike Ring

9/10 – Jungle Boogie, Derdy Harry, Mxxnwatchers and more

9/11 – East Ghost, Stélouse, Brothel and more

9/12 – BBQ Series: Brother Saturn, Abandons, Ruble Young Man Rumble

Goosetown Tavern

9/10 – Trusetto, Americo, View Finders

9/11 – People in Between, Verena

9/12 – Album Release: Spyderland with Tesoro

The Gothic Theatre

9/8 – Gogol Bordello, NuFolk Rebel Alliance

9/9 – Here Come The Mummies, Hearty Har

Grizzly Rose

9/8 – Nathan Dean

9/9 – Nathan Dean

9/10 – Nathan Dean

9/11 – Nathan Dean

9/12 – Nathan Dean

Herb’s Hideout

9/6 – Vlad Gershevich

9/7 – Rico Jones

9/8 – Diana Castro

9/9 – Dave Randon Trio

9/10 – Diana Castro & The Big Time

9/11 – Alive on Arrival

9/12 – Venus Cruz

Herman’s Hideaway

9/10 – Second-Hand Sublime, Just a Girl, Journey Girls and more

Hi-Dive

9/6 – Midwife, Sympathy Pain, Sketches

9/8 – Strawberry Girls, Andrés, Endless and more

9/9 – Keen, The Savage Blush, Phantasmagoria and more

9/11 – Dreadnought, Matriarch, Lykotonon

9/12 – Dirty Few, Colfax Speed Queen, Rexxx and more

Larimer Lounge

9/6 – Dayton Stone and The Undertones, We Are Not a Glum Lot, Joy Subtraction and more

9/8 – Maya Lucia, Corsicana, The Sickly Hecks and more

9/9 – Mind Tricks, Astronoize, Visionzzz and more

9/10 – King Buffalo, Abrams

9/11 – King Buffalo, Abrams

9/12 – Ela Minus, Tammy Lakkis

Lost City

9/11 – Emma Rose, Cassidy Bacon

Lost Lake

9/7 – Straight White Teeth, DespAIR Jordan, Night Routine

9/8 – The Senators, Paul Dehaven, Lillian

9/9 – Claire Heywood, Zoe Berman, Bear & The Beasts and more

9/10 – Denver Meatpacking Company, I’m A Boy, Wiff and more

9/11 – The BRKN, Shady Oaks, Current Failures

9/12 – Phie, Grace Devine, The Static Channel

Marquis Theater

9/10 – The Orcastrator, Hanna Jan, DJ 710N and more

9/11 – Miguel Crandell

Mile High Station

9/10 – Mile High Counry Q & Brew: LoCash

Nocturne

9/8 – The Jeff Hamilton Trio

9/9 – Tom Amend Organ Trio

9/10 – The Gonzalo Teppa Quintet

9/11 – The Wil Swindler Quintet

9/12 – The Keith Oxman, Rich Chiaraluce Quintet

Number Thirty-Eight

9/9 – Sam Bush

9/10 – Turkeyfoot Bluegrass

9/11 – TBA

The Ogden Theater

9/10 – Surfaces, Verzache, Public Library Commute

The Oriental Theater

9/7 – Butcher Babies, Goliath, Infected Rain and more

9/10 – Deathride, Twisted Escape, Velka Kurva and more

Paramount Theatre

9/11 – The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/6 – Griz

9/7 – Jimmy Buffet and The Coral Reefer Band

9/9 – Jimmy Buffet and The Coral Reefer Band

9/10 – NeedToBreathe, Switchfoot, The New Respects

9/11 – Brandi Carlile with The Colorado Symphony, Tanya Tucker

9/12 – Brandi Carlile with The Colorado Symphony, Tanya Tucker

Roxy Broadway

9/7 – Open Mic

9/8 – David Lawrence

9/9 – Royal Horses

9/10 – The Gemini Trio, Moriah Obrecht (6 p.m.)

9/10 – Project Ossia (10 p.m.)

9/11 – DJ Couchman (11 a.m.)

9/11 – Ashlei Priest (6 p.m.)

9/11 – Wolf van Elfmand, Joe Sampson (10 p.m.)

9/12 – DJ Styleigh (11 a.m.)

9/12 – Thomas Edinger Memorial Concert (4 p.m.)

The Soiled Dove

9/11 – Larry Carlton (7 p.m.)

9/11 – Larry Carlton (10 p.m.)

Summit Music Hall

9/10 – Emo Nite LA

9/11 – The Black Dahlia Murder, Carnifex, After The Burial and more

Temple Night Club

9/8 – Gladkill, Labrat, Rook and more

9/10 – A-Trak

9/11 – Cat Dealers

The Venue

9/8 – Open Stage

9/10 – Thoughtcrime, Dead Nancy & The Pot

9/11 – Rush Archives, Rattlehead, Guitar Virtuoso

Your Mom’s House

9/7 – Open Jam

9/9 – Badda Boom Brass Band, Swashbuckling Doctors, Wrecking Trains and more

9/10 – Eddie Gold, DJRoit, Karate Class and more (7 p.m.)

9/10 – Eddie Gold, Shamz Tabrizi, Chris Ares and more (11 p.m.)

9/11 – Past Sugar, Modrn, Twin River and more (3 p.m.)

9/11 – Ben Spalding, James Grebb, Disco Smacker and more (8 p.m.)

9/12 – Giomassiv, Supul, Magnetik Moon and more