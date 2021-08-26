Endless Summer Market Will Highlight Local Creatives This Weekend

As we near the final days of Colorado Summer, many of us are clinging to the season in the hopes it will never end. Lucky for us, local businesses Forage Plants and MADÉ Tattoo and Mercantile have teamed up to host the Endless Summer Market this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Yates Theatre District.

The market is a celebration of some of Denver’s best artists and makers, featuring more than 15 local vendors. From ceramics to paintings to handmade macrame pieces, Yates Theatre will host the work of businesses such as Made by Jos, Mallory McCamy, Eye of Rah and a number of other talented Denver artists.

Along with an extensive artwork display, the market will also feature a number of local clothing vendors, including vintage shop Desert Moon Co, Ambient West and shopthrftd. All paired with live music, free drinks and some pie from Colorado Cherry Co, it will be the perfect way to spend your Saturday.

While checking out the many local vendors, the hosts of the event, Forage Plants and MADÉ Tattoo and Mercantile, are not ones to miss.

MADÉ opened its doors in June of 2021. Owner and tattoo artist Chloé Besson created a beautiful and unique space that doubles as both a tattoo studio and a mercantile. The shop was created as a safe space for tattooing, as well as a community for artists. The retail store features art and home goods that are a mixture of Besson’s own work as well as a number of local creators.

Forage has established itself as much more than your typical plant shop. With seven beautiful, plant-filled locations across the country — two of which are right here in Denver — Forage has created a community for plant people. With a focus on sustainable practices and makers, they’re on a mission to spread the joy of plants into every environment. The store will be also be offering promotions to those who stop by on Saturday, offering a free incense with a $50 purchase and a rare plant raffle entry with a $75 purchase.

“This market is an opportunity to showcase some of Denver’s most talented local artists and makers while bringing our community together,” said Rachel Lehnert of Forage.

If you’re looking to spend one of your final summer Saturdays sipping drinks, shopping and ignoring the cold weather approaching, the Endless Summer Market is the place to be.

The Endless Summer Market will be this Saturday, August 28th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4414 Yates Street and will feature over 15 local businesses, free drinks and live music.

