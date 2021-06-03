A Boozy Beverage for Bicyclists — Tribe’s CBD Bicicleta Cocktail

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Pedaling on a bike is a fantastic way to get fit and enjoy the fresh air. However, after a few hours of pumping those pedals, chances are you could use a cool drink. While the Bicicleta cocktail isn’t precisely “hydrating,” it sure is refreshing after a cardio routine!

This on-the-rocks drink from Italy combines two of the Mediterranian country’s star drinks: Campari and white wine. Oh yeah, and since this is a Tribe CBD post, you know we had to squeeze a little of our high-quality CBD tincture into this bellissimo beverage!

CBD Bicicletta Cocktail Recipe

If you’ve noticed more people cycling in your neighborhood, you’re not alone. Interestingly, bicycle sales have gone through the roof since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, the demand for bikes has been so high that most shops have multi-month-long waiting lists.

As cyclist communities surge, more people are hopeful cities will invest in biker-friendly infrastructure. Indeed, if you’re living in a big city, you may have already noticed “Slow Streets” initiatives pop up.

To help accommodate the growing number of bicyclists, cities like Oakland, San Francisco, and NYC have temporarily closed a few side streets to through traffic. This gives bicyclists way more space to safely travel from place to place.

If you’re interested in these new programs, be sure to Google “Slow Streets” initiatives in your area.

Ingredients

3 ounces white wine

2 ounces Campari

Club soda

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Orange slice

Directions

Add white wine and Campari to an ice-filled rocks glass or a wine glass

Top with Club soda and Tribe CBD oil

Garnish with an orange slice

We all know that bicycling is excellent for physical health, but many people are shocked to learn cyclists breathe in fewer toxins versus car drivers. Fascinating new research out of England tracked how many pollutants car drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists inhaled in a bustling city center. Of these three, bicyclists had the lowest exposure to pollutants.

Even though car drivers could shut their windows, they’re still sitting way too close to toxic fumes. Bicyclists, on the other hand, can zoom through all those nasty fumes. Plus, since biking builds up your lungs, there’s a good chance cyclists could ward off environmental toxins better than sedentary drivers.

So, if you’re looking to reduce your greenhouse gas “ingestion,” bicycling seems to be the way to go!

There’s no denying CBD’s star power in the fitness world. Countless athletes now tout the benefits of adding Tribe’s CBD creams or capsules to their workout routine. Plus, now that the World Anti-Doping League de-banned CBD oil, competitive cyclists don’t have to worry about using this cannabinoid during a big race.

