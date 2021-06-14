27 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some riveting events lined up this week. Kick it off by getting your reading on during the Denver7 Book Club and end it by raising your voice at Liberation Day. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, June 14

Denver7 Book Club

When: June 14, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Find a perfect nook to get your literature on during the Denver7 Book Club. Throughout June the club will be reading All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr with host Lisa and the Denver7 talent team.

Open Mike Comedy Night

When: June 14, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let out a laugh during an Open Mike Comedy Night. You can hear hilarious sets from local up-and-coming comedians along with witty commentary from professional comedian, television writer and host – Mike Langworthy.

Forget the Cake: Wedding Expo

When: June 14, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Planning a wedding? Stop by the Forget the Cake: Wedding Expo at Little Man Ice Cream Factory for a sweat expo of fun. You can sample ice creams from the catering menu, experience the factory as a venue setting and more throughout the evening.

Tuesday, June 15

Denver Pride @ Blush & Blu

When: June 15 – 27, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Blush & Blu Denver, 1526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Blush & Blu honors Pride month with a whole series of events through the month of June. This Tuesday you can take part in a free expression workshop.

Octopus Initiative Lottery

When: June 15, 11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Have a chance to win some amazing contemporary art and expanding your art collections with the Octopus Initiative Lottery. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts the lottery with free entries for a way to snag works from local artists.

Ratio Beerworks X MCA Denver X Jaime Carrejo Collaboration Can Release Happy Hour

When: June 15, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free $10 general admission here

The Lowdown: Grab a cold beer and enjoy some gorgeous contemporary art during the Ratio Beerworks X MCA Denver X Jaime Carrejo Collaboration Can Release Happy Hour. The can release features design collaborations from select artists within the MCA Denver Octopus Initiative – the first one being Jamie Carrejo on the Dear You Citra French Saison.

Bonded Comedy

When: June 15, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: American Bonded, 2706 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a giggle on at Bonded Comedy. You can relax on the rooftop of American Bonded while laughing to sets from comedians Ben Kronberg, Marcus Benjamin, Shanae Ross and Dayna McTavish along with commentary from host Brad Galli.

Juneteenth Celebration Adrian Miller

When: June 15, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Clayton Members Club & Hotel, 233 Clayton St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Juneteenth while learning about history from James Beard award-winning author and Clayton member Adrian Miller. You can hear about his latest novel Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue, delight in bites, jam out to music and more.

Fit & Rock

When: June 15, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sweat it out at Fit & Rock. Dairy Block is back with a hot and heavy workout series offering hour-long courses with The FIIT Co. The class combines a HIIT session with a fun playlist.

Americas COVID-19 Memorial

When: June 15 – July 18

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Biennial of the Americas hosts an Americas COVID-19 Memorial exhibition. You can explore works from artists, take part in virtual programming and more to honor those who have been impacted and lost by COVID-19.

Wednesday, June 16

Music in the Clouds

When: June 16, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sway to some sweet tunes during Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from a local artist Mike Pederson on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

One Two Kazoo

When: June 16, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $5 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents One Two Kazoo! The event features a series that showcases local storytellers. This Wednesday you can hear from Kathryn Avedon, Stephen Brackett and Vanessa Valerio with commentary from host, Amber Blais of Rainbow Militia.

Thursday, June 17

Solstice Celebration

When: June 17, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $10 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Welcome the beginning of summer with a Solstice Celebration. You can experience the history and current events that surround solstice revelry, take a tour of Stonehenge and more throughout the night.

Avanti Summer Movie Series

When: June 17, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Pull up a lawn chair for the Avanti Summer Movie Series. You can imbibe on a free brew from New Belgium Brewing Company and munch on bites from Knockabout Burgers and Meta Asian Kitchen while kicking back to view a film.

Mile High Music Series

When: June 17, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Jam out to some killer music at the Mile High Music Series. The ticket price includes an evening to hear two live musical performances, a drink, a table reservation and bites created by a local chef.

Remind Me Tomorrow

When: June 17, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Emmanuel Gallery, 10th and Lawrence St. Mall, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Explore works from Korean-American artist Sammy Lee during his new exhibition Remind Me Tomorrow. You can peruse the art during the opening reception, meet the artist and more.

An Evening of American Single Malt Whiskey

When: June 17, 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Maven Hotel at Dairy Block, 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Whiskey Club hosts An Evening of American Single Malt Whiskey. Imbibe in whiskey-based cocktails during a cocktail hour, hear a panelist discussion about American single malt whiskey from expert distillers and more throughout the whiskey-tastic event.

Friday, June 18

Juneteenth Music Festival

When: June 18 – 19

Where: Various locations in Denver and Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Juneteenth Music Festival is back for 2021. The festival – which celebrates African American history through music, education and entertainment – will offer programs and performances online and in-person this year. For more information check here.

Made By Us Market

When: June 18, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Fort Greene Bar, 321 E. 45th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop local at the Made By Us Market. The market will offer an array of apothecary items, baked goods and plants. You can also rock out to beats from a DJ throughout the evening during your shopping ventures.

Glamp AF Market

When: June 18 – 20

Where: Dairy Block Outdoor Alleyway, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Dairy Block partners with American Field for a Glamp AF Market. The market hosts an array of vendors offering camping gear, hiking items and anything else outdoor activity-centered.

Saturday, June 19

SCFD Free Day

When: June 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum teams up with the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) to present an SCFD Free Day. The event features a chance to explore the galleries and exhibitions such as the new Stories We Tell: The Collection Two Ways exhibition, free of cost with timed socially distanced intervals.

Live Cooking Class with Chef Hosea Rosenberg

When: June 19, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $50 suggested donation here

The Lowdown: Take an afternoon off to fire up your oven for a good cause during a Live Cooking Class with Chef Hosea Rosenberg. You can follow along with Chef Hosea to bake bacon chocolate chip cookies as well as raise funds for Sophie’s Neighborhood.

Juneteenth Street Festival

When: June 19 – 20

Where: 2700 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Juneteenth Music Festival presents the Juneteenth Street Festival. The two-day event features a myriad of live musical performances such as DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Simone Says and DJ Bella Scratch. You can also snack on bites from food vendors and watch other entertainment.

Black Girl Magic Farmers Market Pop-Up

When: June 19, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: The Museum For Black Girls, 1421 26th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Museum For Black Girls hosts the Black Girl Magic Farmers Market Pop-Up. You can shop from a market filled with all black-owned businesses and brands while celebrating Juneteenth.

Stay Wild Summer Market

When: June 19, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get ready for all of your summer ventures with the help of the Stay Wild Summer Market. Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse hosts the outdoor market chock-full of outdoor adventure brands presenting their goods. You can grab your gear and a bottle of the new Switchback Single Malt Whiskey for the road.

Sunday, June 20

Pop Up in the Park

When: June 20, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: Sloans Lake, 22nd St. and Stuart St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and relax with the help of instructor Ali Bullano of Zenver Yoga during a Pop Up in the Park. Sound Off Colorado presents the super zen yoga with beats from LED wireless headphones for a chill workout.

Liberation Day

When: June 20, 10 a.m.

Where: Cheesman Park Pavillion, 1900 E. 11th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate and honor Pride month with Liberation Day. You can kick the day off with a big gay field day, followed by a liberation march from Cheesman Park to the West Capital Steps to voice your support of the LGBTQ+ community and rights.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

Denver Fashion Week Summer ’21

When: June 24 & June 26 – 27

Where: Forney Museum of Transportation, 4303 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $40 – $125 get tickets here, here and here

Against All Odds Fundraising Dinner

When: June 24, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $1000 RSVP here

SeriesFest

When: June 24 – July 11

Where: Online

Cost: $35 – $500 tickets available here

The Supper Club

When: July 21, 7 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Black Cat Farm, 9889 N. 51st St., Longmont

Cost: $275 tickets available here