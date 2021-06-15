Just Announced – 420 on The Rocks Returns this September

The local institution that is 420 on the Rocks will return this year, a bit delayed, but the high times will resume — this time in September. Going down on September 1, 2021, the annual hip-hop/cannabis crowd’s favorite concert will feature a bevy of heavy hitters — Wiz Khalifa, Busta Rhymes, Method Man & Redman, Juicy J, Collie Buddz and more. The typical celebration, held in close proximity to 4/20 every year was postponed due to the pandemic and the limitations of reopening plans for venues and large capacity events.

Even though you are technically not supposed to smoke inside Red Rocks, that certainly hasn’t deterred the event from becoming a marquee event of the season, year after year. The last edition in 2019 boasted the likes of 311, Method Man and Redman, a staple of the series as well as The Green and Dizzy Wright among others. While this upcoming edition is in September, the second-hand high is already palpable, for what will surely be a welcome return to form.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 17 at 10 a.m. via AXS.