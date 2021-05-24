This Week in Concerts – Joseph Lamar, Sinistarr, Gasoline Lollipops and More

This week in concerts, get your fill of electronic music and artists at The Black Box or catch a live stream show from Dazzle if you’re still unsure about going out. Are you a fan of composer, John Williams? Snag your Red Rocks tickets to watch The Colorado Symphony perform his most iconic pieces of music from some of your favorite movies. If that sounds like too much work following your COVID hibernation, then stop by one of your favorite smaller venues listed below and support a local business. Stay up to date on all Denver concerts and shows here at 303 Magazine.

The Black Box

5/25 – Electronic Tuesdays: Tooch, Majestic Mud, Fixation and more

5/27 – Denver House Music Takeover: Erin Stereo, anthny.jacobs, Silhouette and more (9 p.m.)

5/27 – Locals in The Lounge: Patrick Skylar, B34N5, Drifter Angle and more (9 p.m.)

5/28 – Ovoid, Crafftal, Easyjack and more (9 p.m.)

5/28 – Altitude Sickness Takeover: Sinistarr, Solid, Shua and more (9 p.m.)

5/29 – Spades and Meduso (9 p.m.)

5/29 – SwampWoofer Takeover: Kursk, Ego Death, Kraken and more (9 p.m.)

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

5/25 – KJ Sawka, Gravitrax (6 p.m.)

5/25 – AU5, KJ Sawka, Prismatic and more (7 p.m.)

5/27 – Johnny & the Mongrels, Bill McKay, James Dumm and more (6 p.m.)

5/27 – Andy Frasco & The U.N., Keller Williams (7 p.m.)

5/27 – Rainbow Girls, Glace Clark Band (7 p.m.)

5/27 – Johnny & the Mongrels, Bill McKay, James Dumm and more (8 p.m.)

5/28 – CharlestheFirst, Eprom, Tsuruda and more (4 p.m.)

5/29 – CharlestheFirst, Yheti, Supertask and more (4 p.m.)

5/29 – Bttrfly Quintet, Adam Deitch, “Benny” Bloom and more (8 p.m.)

Dazzle

5/26 – Stafford Hunter, Young Lions (7 p.m.)

5/26 – Bread & Jam: VIP Jam Session (9 p.m.)

5/27 – High Noon Twenties (7 p.m.)

5/27 – Jam University: Shane Endsley and DU (9 p.m.)

5/28 – Deborah Stafford Quintet (6 p.m.)

5/28 – Free Bear (10 p.m.)

5/29 – Same Cloth (6 p.m.)

5/29 – Same Cloth (livestream)

5/29 – Same Cloth (9 p.m.)

5/30 – Spinphony (5 p.m.)

5/30 – Spinphony (livestream)

5/30 – Spinphony (8 p.m.)

Globe Hall

5/28 – Mooby’s

Goosetown Tavern

5/28 – Louphonic

5/29 – Covid Cowboy, Flight

Grizzly Rose

5/26 – Warren Garrett

5/27 – Warren Garrett

5/28 – Warren Garrett

5/29 – Warren Garrett

5/30 – Warren Garrett

Herb’s Hideout

5/24 – Glad Girshevich & friends

Herman’s Hideaway

5/25 – Seenloc, Namelesz, Travis Spade and more

5/26 – Elderpunk, The Bobbits

5/28 – Kayla Ruby, Parq, Oli McCracken

5/29 – DJ Ktone and friends

Larimer Lounge

5/27 – Ley Line

5/28 – Fire Motel

Levitt Pavilion Denver

5/28 – Dustbowl Revival

5/29 – Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers

5/30 – Mike Love

Lost City

5/28 – South of France

5/29 – Joseph Lamar, Kaitlyn Williams

Lost Lake

5/27 – Bobby Amulet & The Scream Queens

5/28 – To Be Astronauts, Ipecac

5/29 – The Smokestack Relics

5/30 – Hallie Spoor, Jobi Riccio, Connor Terrones

Mile High Station

5/27 – Mile High Music Series – Concerts for a Cause: Chris Dismuke Band, Katie Mintle

Nocturne

5/26 – Walter Gorra Elevation Trio

5/27 – The Peter Sommer Septet

5/28 – Ben Markley Quintet

5/29 – The David Bernot Quintet

Number Thirty Eight

5/27 – 10 Cents and a Broken Pick

5/28 – Strung High String Band

5/29 – Cody Jeffryes, Kingdom Jasmine Trio, Pretend Friend

5/30 – Cody Jeffryes, Kingdom Jasmine Trio, Pretend Friend

The Oriental Theater

5/27 – Dayton Stone & The Undertones, Duke Justice

5/28 – Gasoline Lollipops

5/29 – Dolls in the Attic

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/25 – The Music of John Williams With Your Colorado Symphony

5/26 – The Floozies, Maddy O’Neal, Bad Snacks

5/27 – Andy Frasco & The U.N., Keller Williams, John Craigie

5/28 – The Disco Biscuits

5/29 – The Disco Biscuits

5/30 – The Disco Biscuits

Roxy Broadway

5/25 – Open Mic

5/26 – Tatum Mildred

5/27 – Hunter Stone with Marc Townes

5/28 – Joe Teichman (6 p.m.)

5/28 – Jeff Cramer & The Wooden Sound (10 p.m.)

5/29 – DJ Reubout (11 a.m.)

5/29 – Derek Dames Ohl with Talor Tuke (6 p.m.)

5/29 – Nolen & Friends with Ms. Nomer (10 p.m.)

5/30 – Jack Trueax

The Soiled Dove

5/27 – Ryan Shupe and The Rubberband

5/28 – Ten Years Gone

5/29 – The Arcadian Wild

The Venue

5/26 – Open Stage

5/28 – Fireball & Soundbite

5/29 – Muck Luck, Finaleyes

Your Mom’s House

5/27 – Last Prisoner Project Benefit Concert: Tumbledown Shack, Jupiter Tea, Kyle Donovan

5/28 – ETC! ETC!, DJ Waggles, Ghengis (7 p.m.)

5/28 – ETC! ETC!, Top Brahman, Derpstra (11 p.m.)

5/29 – ETC! ETC!, JVCKPOT, Apollo (7 p.m.)

5/29 – ETC! ETC!, SHVR!KN (11 p.m.)

5/30 – Gun Violence Prevention Concert: Artists TBA (3 p.m.)

5/30 – Gun Violence Prevention Concert:Artists TBA (8 p.m.)