“Cannabidiol Kreme” — Try Tribe’s CBD Doughnut Cocktail 

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

We don’t care how health-conscious you are; sometimes you just gotta enjoy a fresh-baked glazed donut. Better yet, how about sipping on a donut-flavored cocktail? Yes, there is such a thing as a donut cocktail…and it’s just as incredible as you’d imagine. We bet even Krispy Kreme will be jealous of this sugary-sweet concoction.

To make this drink a little healthy, we’re going to add a “sprinkle” of Tribe’s CBD oil. If the pastry-flavored vodka doesn’t calm you down, our high-quality CBD will certainly put you in a good mood.

CBD Doughnut Cocktail Recipe

Although Maine boasts delicious lobster rolls and gorgeous natural scenery, it isn’t exactly the most “exciting” US state. However, if it hadn’t been for one industrious Mainer, we may never have had glazed donuts. So, if you’re a donut lover, you must give props to the Pine Tree State.

According to most reports, a 19th-century lad named Hanson Gregory would often make fried dough while at sea. However, he soon noticed that many of his friends were getting sick after eating these treats because the center wasn’t cooked through. Ingeniously, Gregory created a hole in these dough cakes, and, voilà, the doughnut was born.

FYI: If you’re extra sentimental about your sweets, you can pay your respects at Gregory’s grave in Rockport, Maine. And, no, locals didn’t make his tombstone in the shape of a donut—at least we don’t think so.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz cake-flavored vodka

1 oz crème de cacao

1/2 oz simple syrup

One drop of vanilla extract

1 oz heavy cream

1 dropperful of Tribe CBD oil (natural)

One fresh raspberry in a toothpick, optional

Directions

Pour vodka, crème de cacao, simple syrup, heavy cream, and vanilla extract in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled martini glass

Drizzle Tribe CBD oil on top

Garnish with a fresh raspberry, if desired

Although “crème de cacao” sounds fancy-dancy, it’s not all that difficult to make. In fact, there are plenty of DIY recipes now swirling around the Internet. So, if you’re extra ambitious, here’s a simple way to make this decadent liqueur at home:

Get a bag of raw cacao nibs, vodka, demerara sugar, water, and vanilla extract

Put ⅔ cup of cacao nibs and ~1 ½ cups of vodka in a mason jar and shake

Let this mixture sit in the sealed jar for one week

On the seventh day, create a DIY simple syrup by boiling one cup of water with 1 ½ cups of sugar

Once all of the sugar is dissolved, take this mix off the heat and let it rest

When the simple syrup is cool enough, add it to your mason jar and let it sit for another day

Pour your mixture through a coffee filter or a fine-mesh strainer into a storage glass and put it in the fridge

Use your DIY crème de cacao within about two months

Work Off Those Calories with Tribe’s CBD Energy Shots!

Unfortunately, we can’t eat donuts every day and expect to lose weight. However, our CBD Energy Shots may help you burn a few extra calories at your next workout. Each of these tasty shots contains enough CBD and caffeine to get you moving. We’ve also included all-natural herbs like ginseng to help supercharge your workout session.



If you need a little help meeting your fitness goals, please check out our Tribe CBD Energy Shots.