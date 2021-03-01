This Week in Concerts – Racyne Parker, Puma Borracha, Lucas Wolf and More

It’s March —meaning it’s time to honor the many talented ladies in the music scene in observation of Women’s History Month. For example, check out the all-women DJ lineup at Your Mom’s House (no disrespect to moms) Thursday evening and other upcoming events this month. Although we’re a ways to go from the good old days crammed in venues, this week in concerts is promising nonetheless. If the progress made up until now is any indication or insight to the future, then things are looking up. Also worth mentioning — in solidarity with The Oriental Theater, several School of Rock (music program) bands are performing this Sunday with all show proceeds benefitting the 94-year-old venue.

Black Box

3/4 – Synthe, Goldwire, Dukes, Holderr, Trip Drop

3/4 – Sinstarr, Contrast, Goreteks, DiS_1

3/5 – Drezza (early show)

3/5 – Drezza (late show)

3/5 – Timbo Slice, MC Jumanji, Serious Jorge

3/6 – Drezza (early)

3/6 – Drezza (late)

3/6 – Linvillain, Dumbsteppaz, Double Jointed, Drifter Angle, Nervouz System

Cervantes Masterpiece

3/5 – Other Brothers (early)

3/5 – Other Brothers (late)

3/6 – Other Brothers (early)

3/6 – Other Brothers (late)

3/6 – Funk Invasion: Jeff Franca, James Jones, Neal Jones, Neal Johnson, Deshawn Alexander (early)

3/6 – Funk Invasion: Jeff Franca, James Jones, Neal Jones, Neal Johnson, Deshawn Alexander (late)

Dazzle

3/4 – Faceman

3/4 – Faceman (livestream)

3/6 – Stafford Hunter Quintet

3/6 – Stafford Hunter Quintet (livestream)

3/7 – The Vip’s

3/7 – The Vip’s (livestream)

Globe Hall

3/4 – Moon Hooch

3/5 – Puma Borracha

3/6 – Alec Rankin, Porter Hand, Felipe Cantuaria, Dylan French, Jeremy Smith, Nic Francis, Matt Certosimo, Jasper Drisko.

Herman’s Hideaway

3/6 – Sin on Six, Manik Music, Team Force, Black Light Dawn

3/7 – From Within the Trench, Burn By Witches, Muck Luck, Signs of Tranquility

Larimer Lounge

3/4 – Giant Walking Robots (early)

3/4 – Giant Walking Robots (late)

3/7 – Pioneer Mother (early)

3/7 – Pioneer Mother (late)

Lost Lake

3/4 – Old 40

3/5 – Lowfive (early)

3/5 – Lowfive (late)

Nocturne Jazz

3/3 – Zach Rich Quintet

3/4 – Jack Dunlevie Trio

3/5 – Taylor Clay Quartet

3/6 – Goodrattle Hardbop Quintet

3/7 – The Peter Olstad Quartet

Number Thirty Eight

3/4 – Shawn Nelson

3/5 – Lucas Wolf

3/7 – Benjamin Gilbreath

The Oriental Theatre

3/5 – My Own Summer, Far Behind

3/6 – Guerrilla Radio, My Own Summer

3/7 – Benefit For the Oriental Theater

Roxy Broadway

3/3 – John E. Boothe and The Nightwatch

3/4 – Racyne Parker

3/5 – Unusual Too

3/6 – Random Temple

Swallow Hill

3/5 – Old-Fashioned Hootenanny (livestream)

3/6 – Brandy Clark (livestream)

The Venue

3/3 – Open Stage

3/5 – Octopus Tree, Alfred and the Teddinators, Lull

3/6 – Black Ice, Resurrection, Jace Hill

Your Mom’s House

3/4 – Lexi Fay, Jlynn, Angel Pitch, Pintsize, Senpai Underground

3/5 – Quite Possibly, Dizzy, Nolweez, Sinnoda, Milla, Among the Mist

3/6 – Deerskin, Utopia, Mr. Krabz (early)

3/6 – Deerskin, Shwilly, Social Turtle, Manifest Destiny (late)