7 Small Colorado Jewelers with Unique Finds

Choosing a gift for a loved one is an important task. There are many options, depending on the person and individual style, but jewelry remains a classic choice. Around Colorado, many shops feature a great selection of wearable and timeless pieces. 303 Magazine has narrowed down the options to bring you seven local stores that offer a unique and fresh aesthetic to the jewelry industry. Working in a variety of materials and showcasing contemporary designs, each shop caters to a wide audience. In addition, many also choose to extend their outreach to create an impact on the community through their artwork and passion.

Balefire Goods

Where: Balefire Goods is located at 7513 Grandview Avenue, Arvada and is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Lowdown: Found in Old Town Arvada, Balefire Goods quickly established itself as an award-winning shop and gallery that features a wide range of techniques. It houses more than 50 artists and features inventory ranging from jewelry to artwork. Balefire Goods offers its consumers a unique selection of jewelry, with ethically-sourced materials and a custom experience. In addition, Balefire Goods strives to further its impact on the community by donating 5% of monthly sales to local organizations and non-profits.

Art & Soul

Where: Art & Soul is found at 1505 Pearl Street, Boulder and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: Art & Soul is a small jewelry shop located on Boulder’s busy Pearl Street. Opened in 2000, the gallery showcases a large selection of fine jewelry, each piece curated by the owner, Debbie Klein. The gallery hosts events and features its own signature collection, Soulmate, from a combination of both new and veteran designers. Art & Soul’s exhibitions change every six weeks, rotating its pieces to offer customers a distinct and well-rounded experience. It is open for in-person visits, but also offers online meetings for consultations or for visiting events.

Pattie Parkhurst

Where: Pattie Parkhurst is an online retailer and purchases can be made through the website.

The Lowdown: Pattie Parkhurst is a local designer who produces unique and timeless pieces of jewelry. She combines aspects of modern and historical aesthetics to produce one-of-a-kind works. Pattie Parkhurst consults with her customers individually to ensure quality jewelry and an intimate experience. Her jewelry is also featured in a variety of locations, including the Denver Art Museum.

Recently, Pattie Parkhurst created a fundraiser called Help with HeARTS, which raises donations through a special line of jewelry. This will support women, transgender individuals and children after experiencing homelessness and poverty by donating 20% of all the proceeds to help The Gathering Place. This will help supply hot meals, laundry, showers, etc. Further information can be found on the website.

Angie Star Jewelry

Where: Angie Star Jewelry is located at 1807 Pearl Street, Boulder and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a recently opened second location in Fort Collins at 1 Old Town Square.

The Lowdown: With two locations, Angie Star Jewelry has increasingly expanded its reach across Colorado. The jeweler has been in business in Boulder since 2002 and opened another shop in Fort Collins two years ago. Angie Star Jewelry is a woman-owned business that has won many awards for both the shop and jewelry. Specifically, the store states that it specializes “in custom jewelry made by hand, with love and ethically-sourced materials.” The jeweler works in a variety of metals and gemstones, catering the selection to showcase the best work and designs customized to customers.

Nikki Nation Jewelry

Where: Nikki Nation Jewelry’s Showroom can be found at 4936 W 29th Avenue, Denver and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday by appointment.

The Lowdown: Nikki Nation Jewelry is a small, unique shop located in Denver. With an emphasis on the environment, her work practices methods of sustainability and utilizes recycled materials. Her traditional metalsmithing takes form through fabrication, texturing, forming and stone setting. Behind each of her pieces is a thoughtful hand as her inspiration stems from organic and contemporary forms. Nikki Nation Jewelry’s showroom is currently found inside Duas Jewelry Atelier, where she shares the space with another designer. This is accessible during the week but only through appointments on the weekends.

Sowilo Artisan Jewelry

Where: Sowilo Artisan Jewelry is located at 1221 S Pearl Street, Denver and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. or by appointment.

The Lowdown: Found in Platt Park, Sowilo Artisan Jewelry opened in 2015 with the owner, Bonnie Startek, showcasing her work as a metalsmith and lapidarist. The shop specializes in silverwork to create a distinct selection of custom jewelry. It produces a large variety of products, from pendants to belt buckles to wedding rings and more. Therefore, it caters to a wide audience through both the designs and the inspiration behind them. Sowilo Artisan Jewelry also offers repair and restoration for any damaged jewelry and has experience working with Native American and Southwestern pieces.

Element 79 Contemporary Jewelry

Where: Element 79 Contemporary Jewelry is found at 300 Fillmore Street, Denver and is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: Situated in the bustling Cherry Creek, Element 79 Contemporary Jewelry opened its doors three years ago. The shop strives to create fresh, modern jewelry by representing heart and feeling within each of its pieces. It also maintains an environmental awareness as only artists who use ethically-sourced materials are featured. Element 79 Contemporary Jewelry maintains a community-based lifestyle brand through a focus on jewelry and art. It also offers unique designers through trunk shows, which can be attended in-person or virtually.