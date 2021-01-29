Snarf’s and Nathaniel Rateliff Are Giving Away Free Sandwiches To People Experiencing Homelessness

In efforts to end hunger and provide relief to those experiencing homelessness in Denver – Snarf’s Sandwiches is teaming up with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and The Marigold Project. To kick off the campaign – 800 free sandwiches will be delivered to those experiencing homelessness in the Denver metro area on February 1. Through March 31 – a custom sandwich called “The Rateliff” will also be available. For every “Rateliff” sandwich sold a 25% donation will go to Hunger Free Colorado and Fill the Void.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the increased number of people who are hungry and suffering homelessness as a result of the COVID pandemic. We want to do our part to help and we couldn’t have a better partner than Nathaniel Rateliff,” said owner of Snarf’s – Jim Seidel – also known as Snarf.

The claim-to-fame“Rateliff” sandwich consists of turkey, Swiss cheese, extra bacon, all toppings and extra giardiniera peppers and is served with a choice of house-made white, wheat or gluten free bread. You can purchase a 7-inch Rateliff for $12.50 or a 12-inch for $15.50 in stores, on Snarf’s website or through the Snarf’s app.

“The band and I have always been regulars at Snarf’s,” said Rateliff. “We are so glad to work alongside a great local business to feed our unhoused neighbors and support two great organizations. This past year has made our housing and hunger emergencies even more urgent to resolve. It’s a gift to us to be able to alleviate some pain and brighten some folks’ days, especially right now.”

In addition to the campaign – there will be a limited edition t-shirt available for sale between February 1 and March 31.“The Rateliff” sandwich will be available at all Colorado locations.