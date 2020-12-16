5 Denver Stores for Sustainable Holiday Shopping

The official start of winter is almost here, and with it comes the urge to try out new styles and trends for the new season. Bundled inside to try and avoid both the chilly air and the virus, changing up your look can be a fun way to bring a sense of newness to your life and chase away those winter blues. A huge variety of stores and boutiques can be found throughout the Mile High City to satisfy that craving; however, the next time you look for a new local shop to browse, consider selecting one that will offer sustainable shopping.

It’s easy to forget about the effects of fast fashion because we are not often directly impacted by it. But, if possible, shopping sustainably for your next clothing purchase has the potential to create a positive impact on the fashion industry as a whole. However, you don’t always have to buy from high-priced sustainable stores to support this cause.

Vintage and consignment stores are great options for anyone looking to buy sustainably and affordably. Not only do they boast quality items, but you can find unique and interesting pieces not often found in large retailers. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of vintage and consignment shops around Denver that offer stellar opportunities to freshen up your winter wardrobe while also supporting the sustainable movement. These local shops offer a wide selection of styles and unique trends — promising amazing finds, just in time for the holiday season.

The Ten Penny Store

Where: The Ten Penny Store is located at 250 N Broadway #110, Denver and is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: The Ten Penny Store is a vintage shop located on South Broadway. Owners Matt and Kelley Vogel carefully curate both men’s and women’s clothing from iconic decades — specifically the ‘40s through the ’90s. The Ten Penny Store also showcases unique finds, with everything from accessories to records. Since the entire inventory is secondhand, The Ten Penny Store is sustainable to its core.

Sewn

Where: Sewn is located at 18 S Broadway, Denver and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: Sewn is a small shop with a unique mission. Their specialty involves featuring clothing and accessories made by Colorado designers. Sewn houses more than 25 local artists with inventory ranging from vintage pieces to handmade goods and even upcycled items. Therefore, Sewn provides individuals with the chance to offer support to designers while also shopping sustainably.

Goldmine Vintage

Where: Goldmine Vintage is located at 227 N Broadway #102, Denver and is open daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Lowdown: Since 2007, Goldmine Vintage has been providing customers with authentic vintage clothing from a number of eras. Located on Broadway, their inventory is constantly changing and adding new pieces. Goldmine Vintage scours the country to bring great vintage pieces to Denver. They also showcase the option of buying secondhand clothing as well – currently by appointment.

Rags Consignments

Where: Rags Consignments is located at 201 University Boulevard #120, Denver and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: Rags Consignments, found in Cherry Creek, is a retailer that specializes in buying and selling high-quality clothing. They have built their system upon a repeating cycle of sustainability by offering individuals a large selection of fashion and accessories as well as buying secondhand clothing. Rags Consignments also donates any unsold pieces to select charities each month, moving beyond sustainability to also give back to the community.

Meek Vintage

Where: Meek Vintage is located at 39 W 11 Avenue, Denver and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: Meek Vintage is a shop that offers customers everything from clothing to home goods. Located on West 11 Avenue, the store features sustainably-sourced products in a variety of departments. Meek Vintage has also recently opened a second location on Sixth Avenue, found next to Novo coffee. Their large selection and aesthetic provides individuals with many options to buy sustainably.