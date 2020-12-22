24 Last Minute Christmas Meal Kits, Takeout and More

The holidays are a bit different this year with social distancing and COVID-19 protocols but with the help of local restaurants, your holidays can still be as merry as ever. 303 Magazine has created a roundup of Holiday feasts from meal kits to delivery to fill your plates, without the burden of spending hours in your kitchen.

Bonanno Concepts

When: December 22 – 24

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: Nine of Bonano Concepts are offering to-go meals this holiday season. You can splurge with classic Christmas meals and all the fixings from Mizuna, Russell’s Smokehouse and Denver Milk Market or make it an Italian feast from Osteria Marco or Luca. Whatever you’re feeling, Bonanno has something to offer.

Kachina Cantina’s Christmas Packs

When: December 24 – 25

Where: Kachina Cantina, 1890 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Put down your kitchen tools and take a breath with Christmas Packs from Kachina Cantina. You can dine on the Fiesta Pack for $60, the Enchilada Pack for $60 or the Taco Pack for $70. Each pack feeds four to six people. If you aren’t feeling spice – you can grab a $25 prime rib plate. Order here.

Holiday Pastries from Le French

When: December 21 – 31

Where: Le French, 4901 S. Newport St., Denver

Cost: Varying Prices

The Lowdown: Add some sweetness to your festivities with Holiday Pastries from Le French. You can nosh on boxes such as the Les Macarons for $24, the Special Holiday Delight for $38, the La Classic Viennoiserie for $35 and the Apple and Cranberry Special for $17. Make sure to order here.

Berkeley Donuts Christmas Cookie Series

When: December 21 – 23

Where: Berkeley Donuts, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices here

The Lowdown: Forget milk and cookies when you can have milk freshly baked doughnuts during Berkely Donuts Christmas Cookie Series. You can snack on doughnut flavors such as peppermint bark, gingerbread, sugar cookie and more.

Ultreia’s Christmas Kits

When: December 21 – 24

Where: Ultreia, 1701 Wynkoop St. #125, Denver

Cost: Varying prices here

The Lowdown: Add some variety to your celebrations with Ultreia’s Christmas Kits. You can choose from a tapas feast for $100 for two, Jessica’s feast for $100 and add on bonus bites for additional fees for an exceptional spread.

Rioja’s Holiday Dinner Meal Kit

When: December 21 – 31

Where: Rioja, 1431 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $53 per person here

The Lowdown: Take a break from the holiday bustle with Rioja’s Holiday Meal Kit. The meal-kit includes choices of chestnut bisque, ham brined Berkshire pork, green beans, gingerbread cake and more. Create your order here.

Stoic & Genuine Meal Kit

When: December 22 – 24

Where: Stoic & Genuine, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Various prices here

The Lowdown: Go a bit untraditional this year with a Stoic & Genuine Meal Kit. You can delight in dishes of crab bisque, lobster thermidor and Hoosier sugar cream pie as well as add on a la carte items and desserts for an extra fee.

Forget Me Not Cocktail Club

When: December 21 – January

Where: Forget Me Not, 227 Clayton St., Denver

Cost: $75 order here

The Lowdown: Don’t worry about the drinks this season with the help of Forget Me Not’s Cocktail Club. You can order a cocktail kit or a subscription for monthly kits with seasonal themes. December’s theme is Over The Blue Moon with a stirred cocktail that features run, coffee, Cynar, almond and cinnamon-spiced demerara syrup.

Mici Take-Home Lasagnas

When: December 21 – January 1

Where: All Mici Handcrafted Italian locations

Cost: $110 order here

The Lowdown: Mici Handcrafted Italian offers handmade take-home lasagnas for the holidays. You can reheat a cheesy fully-assembled lasagna filled with a Tuscan meat sauce that serves 12 to 20 people. Make sure to order 24-hours in advance to pick up by calling 720.295.6109 or online.

Local Jones Christmas Takeaway

When: December 24, 12 – 5 p.m. & December 25, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Local Jones, 249 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: $80 – $160 reserve here or here

The Lowdown: Chef Josh Sutcliff has created a Local Jones Christmas Takeaway menu for the perfect feasting. You can nibble on dishes of prime rib, fancy mashed potatoes, Yorkshire pudding and end it all with a chocolate whoopie pie.

A Spice of Life Take-Home Meal Kits

When: December 21 – 25

Where: A Spice of Life, 5541 Central Ave. #272, Boulder

Cost: $16 – $50 per person

The Lowdown: A Spice of Life is taking over this holiday season with Take-Home Meal Kits. You can choose from holiday ham, roasted turkey, or grilled chicken breast dinner with all of the fixings or you can add cheese boards, handmade pastries and more for some fun. Order by calling 303.443.4049.

The Kitchen Christmas Takeout

When: December 21, 23 – 24

Where: The Kitchen Denver, 1560 Wazee St, Denver & The Kitchen Boulder, 1039 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Leave the cooking to the professionals with The Kitchen Christmas Takeout. The Kitchen offers a house-smoked ham dinner package for four to six people for $175, a Root Vegetable Risotto Dinner Package for four to six for $125 and a Christmas Brunch Package that serves three to four for $69.50. Order online here.

Coperta Holiday Stock-Ups

When: December 21 – December 24

Where: Coperta, 400 E. 20th Ave., Denver

Cost: Varying prices here

The Lowdown: Make sure you have all you need for your dining ventures with Coperta Holiday Stock-Ups. You can snag special brunch and dinner bites such as Weekend Walnut Sticky Buns, pot pies, wine packs and even a holiday cookie plate for $30. If you need Christmas dinner you can also grab a beef rib roast dinner for $200 that feeds four.

The Bindery Christmas

When: December 21 – 24

Where: The Bindery,1817 Central St., Denver

Cost: Various Prices here

The Lowdown: The Bindery offers Christmas spreads for your enjoyment. You can dine on a choice of three styles of tamales, spinach stuffed rib eye bone-in roast, Shepherd’s pie and more. You can also grab some sweets of nine-inch holiday pies, bread and cookies. Pick up on December 24.

DenToGo Bento Boxes

When: December 23 – January 2

Where: Sushi Den, 1487 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: $140 order here

The Lowdown: Sushi Den freshens up your holiday digs with DenToGo Bento Boxes. You can delight with boxes filled with two servings of bites including crispy spicy tuna, New-style sashimi, fish cake and more for a meal exploding with flavor. You can also add on holiday cocktails for an extra fee.

Christmas Eve Paella Party

When: December 22 & 24, 3:15 – 8 p.m.

Where: Lola Coastal Mexican, 1575 Boulder St., Denver

Cost: $55 for two here

The Lowdown: Spice up your Christmas with Lola Coastal’s Christmas Eve Paella Party. You can dig into Baja-style paella for two, sip on sangria and take home cookies and house-made horchata for extra snacking. Make sure to order by December 22.