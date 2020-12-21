Burton Opens New Hub in RiNo

At the beginning of December, the iconic, East coast snowboarding brand – Burton – opened its new Hub in RiNo. Home to 28 ski resorts and one of the longest ski seasons, Colorado continues to rank number one for top ski and snowboard destinations. So it’s no wonder Burton chose to build their latest Hub here in Denver – just in time for the 2020/21 ski season too.

The flagship store features a wholesale showroom, kitchen and multi-purpose rooftop penthouse. Additionally, the space allows for Burton to provide improved customer service. This includes warranties, exchanges and detailed product information. This newly designed concept only exists in four other cities around the globe – Zurich, Munich, Montreal and Stockholm.

“We’ve been carefully planning and building our Denver store for years now, and it was so exciting to finally open our doors to the Colorado community just in time for the holidays,” said John Lacy, CEO of Burton. “We have a number of protocols in place to help our customers shop safely at the Denver store, including reduced store occupancy, as well as social-distance friendly services like curbside pick-up and phone orders. With Colorado resorts beginning to open for the winter season, our Denver Hub will be a convenient new place to pick up gear, then head to the mountains for some fresh air, and hopefully plenty of fresh snow.”

In salute of the Rockies – the Denver Hub was designed using oak and raw finish steel to convey the feeling of being in the great outdoors. Its architectural elements are said to, “evoke freshly groomed runs, wind-blown snow and forests.” A feature reminiscent of days spent skiing and snowboarding through the majestic winterscapes just west of the mile-high city.

Burton strives for sustainability.

Not only does Burton incorporate natural elements into its visual design – the company proudly boasts sustainability as a long-standing value. “When it comes to protecting our playground, we’re keyed in on action and advocacy. We’re aiming to achieve a 20% reduction in carbon emissions and divert 75% of our waste from the landfill by 2020 at global headquarters,” Burton writes. Despite the many challenges the snowboarding brand has faced to achieve zero waste – the Burton US Open has been carbon neutral since 2017. The snowboarding championship event is the first of its kind to attempt off-setting its carbon footprint.

“In partnership with Vail Resorts, we tally up the electricity, fuel, and waste generated to produce the event – from snowmaking and set-up through concert electricity and venue breakdown,” states Burton.

Political engagement at Capitol Hill.

As advocates for both winter sports and climate change – Burton also partners with Protect Our Winters and CERES BICEP. In ongoing efforts to preserve the snowcapped mountains of North America – these partnerships are part of a larger agenda. On behalf of climate change – Burton athletes and leadership frequently make their way to Washington D.C. to lobby for better policies. Passionate about winter – the company hopes to, “influence lawmakers and empowers our community to join [them] in taking positive climate action,” it said.

Burton is a B Corps Certified organization.

Burton doesn’t stop at political and environmental activism. The eco-conscious brand is also one of 3,000 B Corps organizations. Being a certified B Corps company means meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance. It also means being publicly transparent and establishing legal accountability. “The B Corp community works toward reduced inequality, lower levels of poverty, a healthier environment, stronger communities, and the creation of more high-quality jobs with dignity and purpose,” says Certified B Corporation.

Burton aims to reach its sustainability goals 100% by 2022. As of this year – the company has already significantly reduced its carbon footprint. By reevaluating the manufacturing and design of its bindings – Burton has reduced its carbon footprint by 5%. Snowboards are reduced by 19%, boots by 7% and helmets by 14%. Its most successful efforts were achieved through reevaluating its goggles – reducing its carbon footprint by 29%.

Test Ride Burton in the Rocky Mountains.

The snowboarding company also hopes to share its passion for snowboarding by offering a generous Test Ride program. From beginners to novice snowboarders – the Hub in Denver offers board rentals for as low as $40 a day. The best part is, if you fall in love with the board – Burton applies your rental fee to your purchase. For more information and to book your gear this season – go here.

The new Burton Hub in RiNo is now open. Due to Colorado’s state-mandated, public health orders – the Hub is limiting capacity to 25% and strongly reinforcing social distancing. For those who wish to remain contact free – Burton is also providing curbside pickup and phone orders.

The Hub is located at 2649 Walnut St. Denver, CO. Store hours are as follows – Monday-Saturday 11 am- 7 pm and Sunday 11 am-6 pm. For more information – please visit Burton.com or call the store at (720)- 715-8444.