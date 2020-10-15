9 Restaurants You Can Walk to From Denver’s New N Line

Denver’s newest commuter rail line, the N Line, has been more than a decade in the making — and as of September 21, the rail line connecting Union Station to the north metro area is finally here. With stations in Denver, Commerce City, Northglenn and Thornton, the N Line has made it easier for locals to get to and from popular locations in the northern Denver metro. And with RTD offering a discounted rate for N Line riders through March 27 of next year, there couldn’t be a better time to make the trip to some of the north’s liveliest restaurants, bars and cafes.

Whether you’re looking for a new idea for date night or somewhere to stop in next time you’re up north, check out these nine picks for your next meal, all located within a mile of an N Line Station.

Vietnamese Cafe

Where: 3744 E. 104th Ave., Thornton. 0.2-mile walk from Thornton Crossroads / 104th Ave. Station.

Directions from the N Line: From the Thornton Crossroads / 104th Avenue Station, stay on the west side of Colorado Boulevard and head north to the nearest shopping center. Follow the main walkway of the shopping center west, past Safeway and over to Vietnamese Cafe.

The Lowdown: With a pristine atmosphere and beautiful artwork, this locally owned Vietnamese restaurant makes the perfect spot for a date night in Thornton. Swing by for a martini or Boba smoothie, or stop in for beef, chicken, pork, seafood or vegetarian dinner options and a signature dessert.

Allegro Coffee Company

Where: 12799 Claude Ct., Thornton. 0.6-mile walk from Eastlake / 124th Station.

Directions from the N Line: From the Eastlake / 124th Station, walk through the parking lot on the western side of the station toward Claude Court. Take the sidewalk north up Claude Court to the intersection with East 128th Avenue, where you can cross Claude. Head west to the entrance of the Adams 12 Five Star Schools parking lot, where Allegro Coffee is located.

The Lowdown: A small coffee shop attached to Allegro’s headquarters, this Allegro location offers a quiet alternative for those looking to try Allegro’s espresso drinks, tea and hot chocolate at a location outside Denver. The shop is open until 2 p.m. on weekdays and is closed on weekends.

Extra Point Sports Bar

Where: 4050 E. 100th Ave., Denver. o.5-mile walk from Thornton Crossroads / 104th Ave. Station.

Directions from the N Line: From the Thornton Crossroads / 104th Avenue Station, make your way to Colorado Boulevard and begin walking south toward 100th Avenue. When you reach the intersection with 100th, cross to the shopping center on the east side of the street, where Extra Point Sports Bar is located.

The Lowdown: Open for dine-in or pickup, this atmospheric sports bar in north Denver covers a lot of territory when it comes to its cuisine. The menu spans hot wings, tacos, churros and a number of flavorful burger options, from its green chili-smothered Volcano Burger to its popular Bacon Swiss Mushroom Burger.

The Glenn Bar & Grill

Where: 11140 Irma Dr., Northglenn. o.7-mile walk from Northglenn / 112th Ave. Station.

Directions from the N Line: From the Northglenn / 112th Avenue Station, walk south down York Street and cross 112th Avenue. Take a right and continue until reaching Irma Drive, then head south to reach The Glenn Bar & Grill.

The Lowdown: Striking a balance between cozy and high-end, The Glenn has a lot to offer guests, including a menu that casts a wide net with its salad and burger options and a daily happy hour from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Glenn is open for dine-in but a reservation is required. Reservations can be made online or by phone.

Mercedes Mexican Restaurant

Where: 11165 Irma Dr., Northglenn. o.7-mile walk from Northglenn / 112th Ave. Station.

Directions from the N Line: From the Northglenn / 112th Avenue Station, walk south along York Street and cross at the intersection with 112th. Head east on 112th and cross the street at Irma Drive before taking a left onto Irma and reaching the Mercedes Mexican parking lot.

The Lowdown: Mercedes Mexican Restaurant is a locally owned business with two Colorado locations, including a restaurant on Northglenn’s Irma Drive. Open from 7 a.m. on weekdays, the restaurant offers a very extensive breakfast menu with American and Mexican breakfast choices, while also making a great lunch locale.

Lisa Anne’s Country Cupboard Bakery

Where: 12400 First St., Thornton. 0.1-mile walk from Eastlake / 124th Station.

From the Eastlake / 124th Station, head southeast on First Street and cross at the intersection with E. 124th Avenue. Lisa Anne’s is located on the corner of the intersection.

The Lowdown: For something on the sweeter side, stop in at Lisa Anne’s Bakery for freshly made pastries and old-fashioned decor. The bakery’s most popular offerings include its handmade cinnamon rolls and sticky buns, which appear on the menu alongside 10 flavors of muffins, nine flavors of cookies, pies and cakes.

Papa Mazzotti’s Italian Restaurant

Where: 2252 Lake Ave., Thornton. 0.1-mile walk from Eastlake / 124th Station.

From the Eastlake / 124th Station, cross First Street at the intersection with Lake Avenue and head toward Second Street. Papa Mazotti’s is located just off the corner of Lake and Second.

The Lowdown: From its homemade-style recipes to its red-checkered tablecloths, Papa Mazzotti’s has put its heart into giving guests an old-school Italian restaurant experience. The family-owned restaurant specializes in sandwiches, pizza and pasta and is open Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Lake Avenue Inn

Where: 2181 Lake Ave., Eastlake. 200-foot walk from Eastlake / 124th Station.

From the Eastlake / 124th Station, head down the stairs on the northeast side of the train tracks. Cross First Street at the crosswalk with Lake Avenue, adjacent to the light rail station, to reach Lake Avenue Inn on the corner of the intersection.

The Lowdown: This sports bar and night club is open every day from 11 a.m., with Happy Hour from 4 to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 4 to 8 p.m. on weekends. With live music and deals on drinks, the bar is one of the liveliest spots to visit while in the historic Eastlake area.

Trailside Saloon

Where: 10360 Colorado Blvd., Thornton. 0.2-mile walk from Thornton Crossroads / 104th Ave. Station.

Directions from the N Line: From the Thornton Crossroads / 104th Avenue Station, head east and cross Colorado Boulevard at the traffic light next to the parking garage. On the east side of Colorado, head a block north to reach Trailside Saloon.

The Lowdown: Located just across the street from the station, Trailside Saloon is open for dine-in and is hosting live music, with bands on Friday nights and metal bands on Saturday nights. Expect mood lighting, local acts and flavor-packed menu options at this well-loved Thornton bar.