18 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some funky events lined up. Kick it off by getting cheesy during the Pizzeria Locale opening and end it by getting fresh at the Highlands Farmers Market. Whatever the week presents, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, August 31

Pizzeria Locale Opening

When: August 31

Where: Pizzeria Locale, 895 N. Albion St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pizzeria Locale is opening its ninth Colorado location this Monday. You can celebrate the opening by grabbing a slice and supporting the business’s buy-a-pizza, give-a-pizza program along with raising funds for the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation Food Security Council. Throughout the day 33% of the profits from sales will benefit the organization.

Oyster Wulff Pop-Up

When: August 31, 4 – 11 p.m.

Where: Pony Up Denver, 1808 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pony Up Denver teams up with Ben Wolven for an Oyster Wulff Pop-Up. You can delight in oysters, lobster rolls, crispy potatoes and more while washing it all down with martinis and champagne.

Tuesday, September 1

Art Drop Day

When: September 1, 5 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Various locations, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Submit your work and explore art made by other local creatives during Art Drop Day. Participate by using the hashtag #ArtDropDenver to find items hidden around the city or use it to leave clues about your own. Check the Denver Arts & Venues Facebook to see what art is being posted.

Tight Lines: A Kink Life Drawing Event

When: September 1, 8 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Studio Friction, 740 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation here

The Lowdown: Strut your drawing skills during Tight Lines: A Kink Life Drawing Event. You can bring your materials to draw the human form in kinky poses. No worries if you are new to kink or ropes as the drawing session is welcome to everyone.

Music in the Clouds

When: September 1, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sway to some sweet tunes during Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from Mike Pedersen on top of the hotel for an evening of views and music.

Wednesday, September 2

Art & Activism: A Conversation with BIPOC Artists

When: September 2, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Hear from different local BIPOC artists during Art & Activism: A Conversation with BIPOC Artists. The series presented by Denver Arts & Venues explores the cultural and artistic response to racial injustice.

Laws Whiskey Gargoyle Series

When: September 2, 1 – 7 p.m.

Where: Laws Whiskey House, 1420 S. Acoma St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Snag a bottle of Laws Whiskey House Agave Azul whiskey during a Laws Whiskey Gargoyle Series. The whiskey is made with 100% organic blue agave syrup and has been distilled for more than five years and then split into two different versions. One spirit – Blanco – was aged in stainless steel for five years and the other was aged in bourbon barrels.

Thursday, September 3

Word of Art: Art of Journaling with Create by Cari

When: September 3, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Advenir at French Quarter, 3227 S. Parker Rd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Explore the magic of journaling during Word of Art: Art of Journaling with Create by Cari. You can play with paint, cloth, stickers and more to express your inner thoughts and feelings as you art journal.

Night Lights Denver

When: September 3, 7 p.m.

Where: Historic D&F Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience Night Lights Denver at the Historic D&F Clocktower. You can watch the outdoor projection art program from the Denver Theatre District with art projected from 10 different artists as part of the Supernova Outdoor Digital Animation Festival.

Chill Out Before You Work Out

When: September 3, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Nurture, 2949 Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: Donation Suggested here

The Lowdown: Get zen during a Chill Out Before You Work Out Session. The event, which is a part of the fifth annual Denver Fitness Week, features a chance to take part in yoga, meditation, acupuncture and more throughout the evening.

Hatch Green Chile Obsession

When: September 3, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St., Denver

Cost: $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn how to cook with Hatch green chiles from New Mexico during a Hatch Green Chile Obessesion class. You can learn to make white chicken and Hatch green chile enchiladas, queso and more throughout the evening.

Friday, September 4

Lost Summer Music Series

When: September 4, 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take in the last bit of summer’s warmth during the Lost Summer Music Series. You can vibe to music from a series of different artists each weekend while dining on global bites and sipping on fresh drinks. This Friday you can rock out to a performance from Clocking Out and Chris Kennedy + Yes Father.

Taproom Re-Grand Opening

When: September 4, 4 p.m.

Where: Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales, 1290 S. Broadway #A51, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales hosts a Taproom re-grand opening. The taproom will finally open back up for dine-in service this Friday with new brews on tap and classics to keep you coming back.

Saturday, September 5

International Bacon Day

When: September 5, 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: All Snooze, an A.M Eatery locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Snooze, an A.M. Eatery celebrates International Bacon Day with bacon dishes galore. You can dine on bites of Habañero Pork Belly Grilled Cheese Bennys, Graceland pancakes and sip on Bacon It Easy cocktails throughout the day. Snooze will also be donating $20,000 to No Kid Hungry for the porky holiday.

National Cheese Pizza Day

When: September 5

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a hot slice of pie from Sexy Pizza for National Cheese Pizza Day and play some games with Paruzal for a perfect weekend evening. The two have teamed up to host a virtual interactive game night on Zoom. You can grab a pizza for 20% off and participate in the game for 20% off during the event.

Bazaar Art Market

When: September 5, 2 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop local from a Bazaar Art Market. The open-air market offers goods from 20 different artisans and artists, sets from DJs, a comic set and more.

Denver Mini Derby

When: September 5, 1 – 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Dress up in your fanciest derby gear and stir up a mint julep for the Denver Mini Derby while staying in the comfort of your home. This year the derby will be held virtually and hosted by Emily Fredrick.

Virtual Broncos 7k

When: September 5 – 7

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $35 register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for a Virtual Broncos 7K. You can take part in the race while staying socially distanced and help raise funds for the National Sports Center for the Disabled as well as the Broncos Charities COVID-19 relief efforts.

Sunday, September 6

Highlands Farmer’s Market

When: September 6 – October 11, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Highland’s Square, 3489 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Every Sunday of the summer till October, you can grab a reusable bag and shop the Highlands Farmers Market. The market holds organic farmers, local baked goods and chilled drinks to cool you from the summer heat. You can also explore Highlands Square after you have gathered your haul. Be sure to don a mask and stay socially distanced as you shop.

Mark Your Calendar

Cider & Sides

When: September 8, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $29 – $31 tickets available here

CKBC Oktoberfest

When: September 9 – 13

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

31st Annual Friendship Powwow

When: September 12, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

Mexican Independence Day Beer Dinner

When: September 16, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces Brewery, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $50 – $240 tickets available here